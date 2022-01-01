Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nostrana

review star

No reviews yet

1401 SE Morrison St, Ste 101

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Antipasti & Insalate

Focaccia & Ciabatta

$6.00

Insalata Nostrana

$15.00

Soup

$11.00

Arancini

$15.00

Tuna conserva

$17.00

Sformato

$14.00

Burrata

$18.00

Butter lettuce salad

$15.00

Pasta

Capellini salmon

$26.00

Gigli

$26.00

Fettuccine ragu

$26.00

Stuffed pappardelle

$24.00

Rigatoni Marcella's Tomato Butter No. 3

$23.00

Capellini Marcella No. 3

$22.00

Kid's capellini olive oil

$10.00

Kid's capellini butter

$10.00

Kid's cap Marcella's Tomato Butter No. 3

$10.00

GNOCCHI COUNT

Pizze

Vongole Picante

$21.00

Margherita

$18.00

Diavola

$22.00

Salumi

$22.00

Funghi verde

$22.00

Marinara

$16.00

Alla fiamma

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Secondi

Wood Oven Trout

$34.00

Porchetta

$34.00

Chicken

$30.00

Tagliata

$36.00

Bistecca alla Costata

$125.00

Contorni

Polenta

$12.00

Zucchini

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Lentils

$10.00

Peppers in crema

$15.00

Fried potatoes

$11.00

Side Prosciutto

$6.00

Dolci

Two (2) cookies (mod for candle)

Gl Vin Santo del Chianti Parri w/ biscotti

$15.00

Gl Vin Santo del Chianti Isole e Olena w/ biscotti

$20.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Butterscotch budino

$10.00

Fruit crisp

$12.00

Monte Bianco

$14.00

Chocolate budino

$11.00

Gelati e sorbetti

Affogato

$9.00

Chocolate Amaretti Cake

$13.00

Biscotti

$3.50

Forkage

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nostrana—literally ‘ours’—invokes local. Simple food from honest ingredients. Pure, regional, Italian.

1401 SE Morrison St, Ste 101, Portland, OR 97214

