A map showing the location of Oar & Oak StratfordView gallery

Oar & Oak Stratford

review star

No reviews yet

2385 Main Street

Stratford, CT 06615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
Side O Fries
Country Fried Chicken Tenders

Birdhouse Classics

Pp

The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos

Warm Cornbread

$6.00

Bacon jam

Big Vin Burger

$13.00

Pepper jack, b&b pickles, bbq, bacon, onion rings

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Maple vinaigrette, spicy papitas

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Creamy cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs

Country Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Honey bbq & ranch sauce

Side O Fries

$5.00

Wings!!!

$12.00

Buffalo, garlic parm, teriyaki, honey BBQ, or naked

Small Plates & Sides

buttery grits, sausage gravy

Arugula salad

$13.00

Strawberries, blueberries, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, Gorgonzola, aged balsamic, olive oil

Burrata on Toast

$13.00

Strawberry, pistachio, wild honey, arugula, prosciutto

Crispy Duck Confit

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated strawberries, arugula, aged balsamic, good olive oil

Queso Frito

$13.00

roasted tomato jam, arugula, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Lobster gravy, garlic spinach

Tuscan Style Eggplant Cutlets

$13.00

White wine, basil, pepperoncini pepper, garlic, butter, parm

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

White wine, lemon, herbs, tomato, toast

White Truffle Potato Croquettes

$13.00

Aioli dipping sauce

Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

Capers, white wine, lemon, parm

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Kalamata olive aioli, tomato jam, arugula

Beef Empanada

$10.00

Steak Marsala

$18.00

Seared hanger steak, Marsala wine sauce

Broc Rabe Meatballs

$8.00

Lamb Bolognese

$24.00

paccherri pasta, toasted breadcrumbs, burratta, olive oil

Loaded Fries

$16.00

sidewinder fries, short rib ragu, parm cheese, burrata

"Lobster Mashed Potatoes"

$16.00

Maine lobster meat, lobster gravy, buttery potatoes

Steak Frites

$24.00

Steak Tacos

$18.00

flat iron steak, tomato jam, queso fresco, chimicnhurri

Kids Meals

Kids Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$13.00

Fried or grilled chicken, cheese

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$13.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Ms. Christine's Cast Iron Cookie

$8.00

fresh chocolate chip cookie, french vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2385 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK - BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
orange starNo Reviews
638 Selby's Pond Road Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Windmill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,211
400 Hollister St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Mangoz Bar & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2162 Barnum Ave Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Cricket Car Hop
orange star4.5 • 329
900 Access Rd Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Diner
orange star4.3 • 4,338
1660 Barnum Ave Bridgeport, CT 06610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stratford

Wing It On! - Stratford, CT
orange star4.4 • 1,454
1641 Barnum rd Stratford, CT 06614
View restaurantnext
Windmill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,211
400 Hollister St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Papas Place
orange star4.3 • 600
1886 Main St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Two Roads Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 349
1700 Stratford Ave Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Cricket Car Hop
orange star4.5 • 329
900 Access Rd Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stratford
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston