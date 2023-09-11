Oasis Restaurant at Murat
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Oasis at the Murat, in the heart of the Mass Avenue Cultural District in Indianapolis, is open to that hungry and thirsty Shriner but also to the general public.
Location
510 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - Mass. Ave., IN
4.7 • 569
530 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Salt on Mass - 505 Massachusetts Ave
No Reviews
505 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Howdy Homemade - Indianapolis - 370 N New Jersey
No Reviews
370 N New Jersey Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis