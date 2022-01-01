Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean World Sushi

1206 W 86th St

Indianapolis, IN 46260

APPETIZERS

Agedashi Tofu

$6.25

steamed soybeans with pinch of sea salt

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$16.95

***

Calamari

$13.95

tender squid rings lightly coated in flour and deep-fried

Crispy Chicken

$6.95

bite-size chicken coated in flour and deep-fried served with ponzu sauce or sweet chili sauce

Dynamite

$15.95

shrimp, scallop, krab, white meat fish, mozzarella cheese and vegetables mixed and broiled with house spicy mayo

Edamame

$5.50

steamed soybeans with pinch of sea salt

Garlic Edamame

$6.50

steamed soybean pods in spicy garlic chili oil

Gyoza

$5.75

pan-fried pork potstickers

Veggie Gyoza

$5.75

pan-fried vegetable potstickers

Ika Teriyaki

$13.95

tender squid sautéed in house teriyaki sauce

Ika Teriyaki (Spicy)

$13.95

tender squid sautéed in house spicy teriyaki sauce

Kushi Age Chicken

$6.95

chicken skewers deep-fried and glazed with house spicy teriyaki sauce

Mushroom Teriyaki

$5.50

mushroom slices sautéed in house teriyaki sauce

Negima Yaki

$9.95

flank steak strips wrapped around cheese and scallions; broiled and drizzled with house teriyaki sauce

Okonomi Yaki

$8.95

Japanese-style pancake made of flour batter, vegetables, and seafood

Panko Mix

$8.95

shrimp and oyster deep-fried in golden airy panko mix; served with cocktail OR tonkatsu sauce

Panko Oyster

$8.95

osyter deep-fried in golden airy panko mix; served with cocktail OR tonkatsu sauce

Panko Shrimp

$8.95

shrimp deep-fried in golden airy panko mix; served with cocktail OR tonkatsu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$6.25

steamed shrimp dumplings served with house ponzu citrus sauce

Wasabi Shumai

$6.25

steamed wasabi pork dumplings served with house ponzu citrus sauce

Spicy Tofu Teriyaki

$6.25

tofu cubes pan-fried and drizzled with house spicy teriyaki

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$6.95

golden-battered shrimp sautéed in house special sauce

Takoyaki

$6.95

ball-shaped Japanese street food made of wheat flour batter and octopus

Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

shrimp and vegetables deep-fried in tempura batter

Fish Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

white meat fish deep-fried in tempura batter

SPECIAL APPETIZERS

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.95

***

Tuna Tartar Appetizer

$11.95

chopped tuna with fish egg, green onions and house spicy mayo

DESSERTS

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kushi Dango

$2.95

Mochi Daifuku

$3.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi Sasa

$4.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

SIDE ITEMS

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Broccoli

$2.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Side Butter

$0.75

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side Redskin Potatoes

$2.95

Side Sushi Rice

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Kanpyou 4 OZ

$4.00

Side Ginger Cup 12 OZ

$4.00

Side Crispy Noodles

$4.00

Side Ramen Noodles

$4.00

Side Udon Noodles

$4.00

KID MENU

Beef Teriyaki Kid

$8.00

Chicken Kushi Age Kid

$7.00

Chicken Teriyaki Kid

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Kid

$7.00

Fish & Chips Kid

$7.00

Fish Teriyaki Kid

$7.00

Salmon Teriyaki Kid

$8.00

Shrimp Panko Kid

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Kid

$8.00

Spaghetti Kid

$4.50

Su Soba Kid

$7.00

Su Udon Kid

$7.00

SALADS

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

seedless cucumber thinly sliced drizzled in light, refreshing rice vinegar dressing and sesame seeds

House Salad

$2.95

iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots and purple cabbage with house ginger dressing

Seafood Salad

$17.95

Sautéed calamari and shrimp layered with avocado slices and imitation crab drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

assorted seaweed with thin cucumber slices drizzled with house ponzu citrus dressing and toasted sesame seeds

Seasoned Squid Salad

$6.50

cooked squid sliced thinly and mixed with Japanese mountain vegetables and toasted sesame seeds

Mermaid Salad (M)

$17.95

salad greens embellished with hand-sliced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, fish egg, tamago, imitation crab, tempura flakes and green onions; drizzled with spicy mayo and sesame seeds

Mermaid Salad (L)

$21.95

salad greens embellished with hand-sliced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, fish egg, tamago, imitation crab, tempura flakes and green onions; drizzled with spicy mayo and sesame seeds

Sashimi Salad

$22.95

Hand-sliced tuna, salmon, tilapia and shrimp decked on leafy greens, cucumber slices, seaweed and crispy noodle strips and black sesame seeds; served with house ponzu citrus dressing

SOUPS

Clam Chowder

$4.95

Miso Soup

$2.95

Memo Miso Soup

$6.95

Sushi Party Trays

Family Maki Tray

$80.00

16" TRAY

Family Sushi Tray

$90.00

16" TRAY

Garden Party Tray

$80.00

18" TRAY

Holiday Party Tray

$115.00

18" TRAY

MAKI FOR 2

$47.00

Maki Party Tray

$100.00

18" TRAY

Sushi Party Tray

$120.00

18" TRAY

Sushi for 2

$49.95

22-piece nigiri sushi and choice of roll

Sashimi For 2

$90.00

assortment of fresh, hand-sliced sashimi fish served with steamed rice

Sashimi For 3

$135.00

assortment of fresh, hand-sliced sashimi fish served with steamed rice

Variety Tray A

$60.00

16" TRAY

Variety Tray B

$60.00

16" TRAY

Sushi A La Carte

Arizona R

$7.95

Asparagus Tempura R

$4.95

Avocado R

$3.95

Bob's R

$6.95

California R

$5.95

Canadian R

$10.95

Crazy California R

$15.95

Crunchy Wasabi Lobster R

$13.95

Cucumber R

$3.50

Dragon R

$20.95

Eel & Avocado R

$7.95

Eel & Cucumber R

$7.95

Fire Salmon R

$6.95

Florida R

$6.95

Godzilla R

$18.95

Green R

$5.95

Holiday R

$15.95

Hoosier R

$7.25

Indy R

$9.95

Jewelry R

$21.95

King Of Salmon R

$12.95

Las Vegas R

$12.95

Louisiana R

$13.95

Madigras R

$12.95

Mango R

$3.95

Memo R

$17.95

Memo R (Spicy)

$19.95

Mix Florida R

$6.95

Monkey R

$11.95

New York R

$6.95

Ocean R

$15.95

Orange R

$15.95

Philadelphia R

$6.95

ROCK'N R

$9.95

Salmon Avocado R

$6.95

Salmon R

$5.50

Salmon Skin R

$6.95

San Diego R

$12.95

Scallop Tempura R

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura R

$6.50

Smoked Salmon R

$4.95

SSC O2 R

$13.95

SSC R

$16.95

Spicy Salmon R

$6.95

Spicy Scallop R

$6.95

Spicy Tuna R

$6.95

Spicy Yellow Tail R

$7.95

Sweet Potato R

$3.95

Tropical R

$7.25

Tuna R

$5.50

Tuna Tartar R

$6.95

Veggie R

$4.95

Wasabi Scallops R

Yellowtail R

$6.25

Nigiri A La Carte

Albacore Tuna

$4.95

Fresh fish. Seared albacore with green onion with citrus sauce on top.

Eel

$6.95

Baked eel with eel sauce on top.

Egg

$3.50

Escolar

$4.95

Flounder

$6.95

Flyfing Fish Roe

$4.95

Inari

$3.00

Japanese Scallops

$7.75

Krab

$3.50

Mackerel

$4.95

Octopus

$5.50

Red Snapper

$6.95

Salmon

$4.95

Salmon Belly

$5.50

Salmon Roe

$7.95

Shrimp

$4.75

Smelt Roe

$4.95

Smoked Salmon

$4.95

Snow Crab

$7.95

Spicy Scallops

$5.95

Squid

$4.95

Striped Bass

$6.95

Surf Clam

$6.50

Sweet Raw Shrimp

$9.95

SSC

$8.00

Tilapia

$4.95
Tuna

Tuna

$4.95

Tuna Tartar

$4.95

Wasabi Scallops

$6.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$6.50

Yellowtail Belly

$5.50

Yelowtail

$4.95

Handrolls A La Carte

Arizona HR

$7.95

Bob's HR

$6.00

Cal HR

$4.50

Cucumber HR

$3.25

Eel/avocado HR

$7.50

Eel/cucumber HR

$7.50

Fire Salmon HR

$6.95

Florida HR

$6.50

Hoosier HR

$7.25

Newyork HR

$6.50

Salmon HR

$5.50

Salmon Roe HR

$8.50

Salmon Skin HR

$6.95

Salmon/avocado HR

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura HR

$5.50

Spicy Salmon HR

$6.50

Spicy Scallops HR

$6.50

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.50

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$6.50

Tropical HR

$6.75

Tuna HR

$5.50

Tuna Tartar HR

$6.95

Yellowtail HR

$5.95

Sashimi A La Carte

Albacore Tuna SA

$6.45

Avocado SA

$3.95

Eel SA

$6.95

Egg SA

$3.50

Escolar SA

$6.45

Flounder SA

$8.45

Flying Fish Roe SA

$4.95

Japanese Scallops SA

$7.75

Krab SA

$3.50

Mackerel SA

$6.45

Octopus SA

$7.00

Red Snapper SA

Salmon Belly SA

$7.00

Salmon Roe SA

$7.95

Salmon SA

$6.45

Shrimp SA

$4.75

Smelt Roe SA

$4.95

Smoked Salmon SA

$4.95

Snow Crab SA

$7.95

Spicy Scallops SA

$6.50

Squid SA

$6.45

Striped Seabass SA

$8.45

Sweet Raw Shrimp SA

$9.95

Tilapia SA

$6.45

Tuna SA

$6.45

Tuna Tartar SA

Wasabi Scallop SA

$6.50

Yellowtail Belly SA

$7.00

Yellowtail SA

$6.45

Surf Clam SA

$6.50

Sushi Entrees (Lunch)

Served with choice of miso soup or house salad

California Maki Lunch

$12.95

super-sized classic California Roll with fish roe

Chirashi Lunch

$18.95

assorted fresh fish and kanpyo laid on sushi rice

Futomaki Lunch

$13.95

jumbo roll with krab, cucumber, kanpyou pickled radish, spinach and tamago egg

Hosomaki Combo Lunch

$12.95

Tuna roll, Cucumber roll & California roll

Nigiri Lunch

$14.95

7-piece nigiri sushi and a California Roll

Nigiri Top 10 Lunch

$19.95

assortment of best-selling nigiri sushi and choice of roll

Sashimi Lunch

$21.95

assortment of hand-sliced fresh fish and shellfish

Spicy Combo Lunch

$15.95

Hoosier Roll, Bob’s Roll and spicy California Roll

Sushi Entrees (Dinner)

California Maki Dinner

$13.95

super-sized classic California Roll with fish roe

Chirashi Dinner

$24.95

assorted fresh fish and kanpyo laid on sushi rice

Nigiri Dinner

$18.95

7-piece nigiri sushi and a California Roll

Nigiri Top 10 Dinner

$22.95

assortment of best-selling nigiri sushi and choice of roll

Sashimi Delight Dinner

$31.95

assortment of hand-sliced fresh fish and shellfish

Spicy Combo Dinner

$16.95

Hoosier Roll, Bob’s Roll and spicy California Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ocean World Sushi & Seafood Restaurant has been serving Japanese and seafood dishes in the greater Indianapolis area since 1995. It was established with the vision of perfecting a fusion menu that shines a light on seafood and Japanese cuisine.

1206 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260

