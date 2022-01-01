Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olivia 205 S Vermont Ave

205 South Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Olivia Lemonade
Corazón de Melón

Fun Drinks

Corazón de Melón

Corazón de Melón

$7.00

Refreshing Filipino Style Melonada

Yuzu Spritzer

Yuzu Spritzer

$7.00

Yuzu Elderflower Gelato & Sparkling Float.

Spicy Cucumber Lemonade

Spicy Cucumber Lemonade

$7.00

Fresh Cucumber Juice and Thai Chilis. Green and refreshing!

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$8.00

House made Horchata. Cinnamon. Clove. Make it strawberry!

Juniper Jamaica

Juniper Jamaica

$7.00

Hibiscus. Ginger. Juniper.

Olivia Lemonade

Olivia Lemonade

$6.00

House made lemonade w/Chia Seeds

Blackberry Lemonade

Blackberry Lemonade

$7.00

House made Chia Lemonade w/fresh Blackberries & mint.

Tepache

Tepache

$7.00

House fermented from pineapples. Tajin Rim.

Tea

Dragon Crisp Genmaicha

Dragon Crisp Genmaicha

$4.75

Roasted Rice Green Tea.

Lavender Chamomile Rose

Lavender Chamomile Rose

$4.75

Herbal.

Rose Black

Rose Black

$4.75

Black Tea w/Rose Petals.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

Art of Tea Matcha. Honey or Agave. Almond or Oat Milk.

Coffee

Café de Olivia

Café de Olivia

$5.00

House made Cafe de Olla. Piloncillo. Spices.

Etiquette Cold Brew

Etiquette Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Lot Lizards Blend over ice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vegetarian food in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004

