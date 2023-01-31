Restaurant header imageView gallery

Omakase Kyara Sake Bar

6555 South Jones Boulevard Unit 120

Las Vegas, NV 89118

OMAKASE COURSE

OMAKASE TAKE

$98.00

17 ITEM

OMAKASE UME

$68.00

14 ITEM

Handroll (Take) FIRE

Handroll (Ume) FIRE

More Nori

OMAKASE (Plant Base) Shokubutsu Yurai

$58.00

17 ITEM

OMAKASE MATSU

$150.00

17 ITEM

Trio Add On

$20.00

SKEWERS

A-5 Japanese Wagyu

$12.00Out of stock

one bite A-5 Wagyu with special sauce (Default)

American Wagyu Beef Tongue

$8.00

salt, pepper, sesame oil (Default)

Bacon Asparagus

$3.50

Chicken Gizzard

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Heart

$3.00

Chicken Knee Cap

$3.00

Chicken Oyster

$4.00

Chicken Skin

$3.00

Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Tare (Default)

Chicken Wings

$5.00Out of stock

Corn / Butter

$3.00

King Mushroom

$3.00

Salt, peper, olive oil (Default)

Okura

$3.00

Pork Belly

$4.00

Tare (Default)

Pork Jowl

$4.00Out of stock

Tare (Default)

Shiitake Mushroom

$3.00

Salt, peper, olive oil (Default)

Tomato

$3.00

Salt, peper, olive oil (Default)

Duck Gizzard

$3.00

Agemono (fryer)

Chicken Katsu

$7.00

Croquette (Corn)

$3.00

1PC

Croquette (Curry)

$3.00

1PC

Croquette (Soy Cream)

$3.00

1PC

Ika Gesso / Spicy Mayo

$10.00

Spicy Mayo

Isobeage (Chikuwa)

$4.00

1PC, Deepfried fish cake with powdered seaweed tempura batter

Isobeage (Natto)

$4.00

1PC, Deepfried fermented soy bean wrapped in seaweed

Kaki Fry (5pcs oysters)

$8.00

3PC fried breaded oyster

KFC Chicken

$10.00

Korean Fried Chicken

Pork Belly Katsu

$5.00

Mini size

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

Salt

Takoyaki

$9.00

6PC

Tempura (assorted)

$8.00

Tempura (Shrimp)

$8.00

Appetizer

Assorted Pickles

$2.00

Chamame

$5.00

Chawanmushi / Ikura

$10.00

Clams / Garlic Butter

$15.00

Little-neck clams steamed in sake garlic butter sauce

Ginger – Garlic Bok Choy

$8.00

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

$14.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Spicy Cabbage

Kurobuta Sausage / Karashi

$6.00

Oysters (3pcs)

$10.00

Sauteed Mashroom/Egg Yolk

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Seasoned seaweed salad

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Takowasa

$4.00

Wasabi marinated raw octopus

Tofu (Age Dashi)

$8.00

Deep fried tofu w/daikon oroshi, ginger, green onion, kizami nori and broth on top

Tofu (House made)

$6.00

Donburi (bowl)

Salmon Ikura Don

$16.00

Sashimi Don

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Don

$8.00

Unagi Don

$15.00

Grill

A-5 Japanese Wagyu Steak

$25.00

3oz portion with special sauce

Lamb Lollipop

$8.00

Tare (Default)

Sashimi

Garlic Tuna

$12.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

5PC Hamachi w/jalapeno, ponzu

Omakase Sashimi Platter

$30.00

9PC Chef's Choice

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

5PC

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

5PC

Temaki

Hand Roll (Take) FIRE

Hand Roll (Ume) Fire

Spicy Tuna Temaki w/ Sprouts / Green Onion

$6.00

Salmon Temaki w/ Avocado

$6.00

Snow Crab Temaki w/ Avocado / Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Skin Temaki w/ Gobo / Cucumber

$6.00

Negi Toro Temaki

$10.00

Foie Gras Temaki w/Caviar

$28.00

Santa Barbara Uni Temaki w/ Toro / Caviar / Truffle

$38.00

Dessert

Black Forest Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Green Tea Creme Brulee

$6.00

Yuzu Tart

$5.00

Other

Nikiri Soy Sauce

$8.00

Beer

DFT Asahi “Super Dry”

$6.00

BTL Doppo “Omachi Rice”

$12.00

Cocktails

Toki Highball

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Wine

GLS Arneis, Ceretto, Italy

$13.00

GLS Chard, Annabella, Napa, 2020

$10.00

GLS Koshu MGV

$16.00

BTL Koshu MGV “K1” Yamanashi, Japan 2020

$65.00

BTL Chard, Annabella, Napa, 2020

$38.00

BTL Arneis, Ceretto

$52.00

BTL Rose: Muscat Rose, MGV “B5” Yamanashi, Japan 2019

$56.00

GLS Cab Sauv, Annabella, Napa, 2020

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Annabella, Sonoma, 2020

$10.00

GLS Taken Red Blend

$15.00

BTL Muscat, MGV “B5” Yamanashi, Japan 2018

$74.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Annabella, Sonoma, 2020

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Kanpai Wines “Mizu No Oro” Sonoma 2018

$78.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Kanpai Wines “Bird of Fire” Napa 2017

$80.00

BTL Cab Sauv, Annabella, Napa, 2020

$38.00

BTL Taken Red Blend

$58.00

Sake

GLS Sake Kurosawa JDG

$16.00

Echigo Sekkobai, Niigata (720ml)

$168.00

Heiwa “KID” Wakayama (720ml)

$88.00

Kurosawa “Silver Peak” Fukushima (720ml)

$65.00

Sohomare “Tuxedo” Kimoto, Tochigi (720ml)

$120.00Out of stock

Chiebijin “Beautiful Lady” Oita (720ml)

$82.00

Kura Monotsuru “Pure Bloom Sweet” Niigata (300ml)

$22.00

Takara Fune “Treasure Ship” Okayama (300ml)

$38.00

OK, Nagano (720ml)

$70.00

Kura Manotsuru “Demon Slayer” Niigata (300ml)

$24.00

Moon Bloom, Nagano $10 (180ml Can)

$10.00

Sparkling Sake, Uka, Junmai Daiginjo (300ml)

$38.00

Nigori Sake, Kurosawa, Junmai (300ml)

$14.00

Nigori Sake, Miyashita “Sacred Mist” Honjozo (720ml)

$44.00

NA Beverages

Still, Fiji, Viti Levu (Liter)

$6.00

Sparkling, San Pellegrino, Italy (Liter)

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Coke (355ml)

$3.50

Sprite (355ml)

$3.50

Fanta (355ml)

$3.50

Ramune “Original” 200ml

$3.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

