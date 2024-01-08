OMG Tacos - The Colony
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
OMG Tacos serves traditional and fusion street tacos, California style burritos, giant quesadillas, tortas, loaded nachos and loaded carne asada fries that can all be enjoyed traditionally or customized to each taco lover’s preferences. OMG Tacos takes pride in using fresh, top quality meat and ingredients. All food is cooked to-order, which means we make your food when you order it!
5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony, TX 75056
