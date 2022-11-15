Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deadpan Sandwich

545 West 700 South

suite 106

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Order Again

Popular Items

Oh Schnitzel
B.L.O.T.
Merguez Burger

Sandwiches

B.L.O.T.

B.L.O.T.

$14.50

Smoked bacon, pepper-mayo, pickled green tomato, onion bacon jam, lettuce on white bread

Grilled Kimcheese

Grilled Kimcheese

$12.00

house made kimchi, duke's mayo, cream cheese, american cheese on white bread

Hot Philly Pork

Hot Philly Pork

$15.00Out of stock

Whey braised pork shoulder, calabrian chili oil, grilled broccoli, Duke's mayo on a hoagie roll

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread, cream cheese, american cheese

Meatless Ball Sub

Meatless Ball Sub

$13.00

eggplant&mushroom fritter, peperonata sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppercorns on a hoagie roll

Merguez Burger

Merguez Burger

$15.00

spiced lamb&beef patty, smoked yogurt, bread and butter pickles, cilantro on a brioche bun

Oh Schnitzel

Oh Schnitzel

$14.00

pork schnitzel, ranch-kraut, parsley, dill, Duke's mayo on white bread

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$14.50

Smoked turkey, apple butter, dijonnaise, sharp cheddar, baby kale, potato chips on white bread

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Sides

Kimchi

$3.00

House made kimchi (vegan)

Ranch-Kraut

$3.00

house made sauerkraut with fresh dill and garlic (vegan)

Buffalo Ranch Chips

Buffalo Ranch Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free, Uglies brand, buffalo ranch potato chip

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free, Uglies brand, BBQ potato chip

Salt and Vinegar Chips

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free, Uglies brand, salt & vinegar potato chip

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free, Uglies brand, sea salt potato chip

Soup

$3.50

Sausage, white bean, and kale

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sandwiches for your problems

545 West 700 South, suite 106, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

