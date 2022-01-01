Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodbine Tavern 545 West 700 South

review star

No reviews yet

545 West 700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Salt Flat's Well...It's Vodka

$4.00

Tito’s

$6.00

Gin

Alpine Summit Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

DB Well Gin

$5.00

Hendrick’s

$8.00

Holystone Cerulea Gin

$10.00

Holystone Navy Strength

$10.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Beehive Barrel Aged

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Temple of the Moon

$6.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Signature

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Goslings Black Seal

$5.00

Ron Zacapa 23 YR

$11.00

Wrey & Nephew Overproof

$7.00

Zaya

$8.00

Agave

Bozal Espadín

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Don Julio Repasado Primavera

$18.00

El Mayor (Well)

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Agave

$7.00

Rabbit & Grass Reposado

$8.00

Tanteo Habanero

$7.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$7.00

Wahaka Espadin

$8.00

Whiskey

Alpine American Whiskey

$8.00

Beehive Desolation Rye

$7.00

Blantons

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown Royal (Canada)

$7.00

Dented Brick Bourbon

$5.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson (Irish)

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Sugarhouse Bourbon

$8.00

Suntory Toki (Japan)

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Macallan Double Cask 12 Yr

$14.00

Brandy / Cognac

Pear Brandy

$10.00

Hennesy VSOP

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe (Holystone)

$12.00

Absinthe Ordinaire

$6.00

Ancho Reyes

$6.00

Arrow Blue Curaçao

$2.00

Banana de Brasil

$7.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cherry (Luxardo)

$6.00

Cherry (Wasatch)

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme de Violette

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Espresso (Salt City)

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Licor 43

$6.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$7.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Amaro/Apertif/Digestif

Amaretto (Amarito)

$3.00

Amaretto (Disaronno)

$6.00

Amaro (Averna)

$7.00

Amaro (Waterpocket Notom)

$6.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$6.00

Vermouth (Antica)

$6.00

Vermouth (Lillet Blanc)

$4.00

Vermouth (Rossi Rouge)

$2.00

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

$15.00

1 Bourbon / 1 Campari / 1 Sweet Vermouth / Orange Peel

Daiquiri

$9.00

1.5 Silver Rum / .75 Lime / .5 Sugar / Lime Wedge

French 75

$12.00

1.5 Gin / .75 Lemon / .5 Sugar / 2 Bubbly / Lemon Peel

Gibson

$10.00

1.5 Gin / .75 Dry Vermouth / 3 Cocktail Onion

Highball

$9.00

Soda Water / Lemon Peel

Negroni

$13.00

1 Gin / 1 Campari / 1 Sweet Vermouth / Orange Peel

Old Fashioned

$12.00

1.5 Whiskey / .5 Sugar / 3 Ango / 2 Orange / Orange Peel / Lemon Peel

Paloma

$10.00

1.5 Tequila / 1 Grapefruit J / .5 Lime / .5 Agave / Lime Wedge

Fall Cocktails

Almond

$14.00

Apples & Oranges

$16.00

Coffee & Cigarettes

$12.00

Fig and Pomegranate

$10.00

Hogo

$16.00

Oaxaca Banana

$14.00

Pine & Ash

$12.00

Woodbine Manhattan

$14.00

Draft Beer

Blizzard Wizzard Hazy

$6.00

Blood Orange Seltzer

$6.00

Golden Spike

$6.00

Kiitos Light

$6.00

Lime Pilsner

$6.00

Yacht Rock Juicy

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Proper Czech Your Head Pilsner

$8.00

Proper Lei Effect Gose

$8.00

Proper Hypothetical NE IPA

$8.00

TF Ferda DBL IPA

$9.00

TF Imperial Red

$8.00

TF Ethereal Wheat Beer

$7.00

TF Imperial Stout

$12.00

TF Oktoberfest Marzan

$10.00

Kiitos Wheat Wine Ale 8%

$8.00

RoHa False Prophet 7% Hazy IPA

$9.00

RoHa Nights Out 8.7%

$8.00

RoHa Shambo 7% Juicy IPA

$8.00

Squatters Juicy IPA

$8.00

Squatters Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Budlight

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Hibiscus

$6.00

Champagne

GLS Gruet Brut

$9.00

BTL Gruet Brut

$40.00

White Wine

GLS Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

BTL Decoy Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Red Wine

GLS Freakshow

$9.00

BTL Freakshow

$45.00

GLS Waterbrook Merlot

$8.00

BTL Waterbrook Merlot

$40.00

Rose

GLS Piatelli Rose of Malbec

$9.00

BTL Piatelli Rose of Malbec

$40.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$13.00

NA Beverages

Bitters Waters

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Freewave IPA

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Food

Empenada

$6.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

