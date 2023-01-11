Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodbine Food Hall- Taco Lady Taco Lady [Concept 2]

545 West 700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos

Asada Taco

$4.50

Vapor Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Birria Taco

$4.50

Pollo Taco

$4.50

Veggie Taco

$4.50

Side Of Beans

$2.50

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Burrito

California Burrito

$9.00

Asada Burrito

$9.00

Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Pollo Burrito

$9.00

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Vapor Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Desserts

Platanos

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Special

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Sope

$9.00

Chicken

$12.50Out of stock

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Hi-C Fruit Puch

$2.50

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.50

Barqs Red Creme

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Best Tacos in Salt Lake City

Location

545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

