Mozz Artisan Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

545 west 700 south

salt lake city, UT 84101

Margherita Pizza
Serrano Honey Pizza
Cheese Pizza

12" Pizza

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.50

House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Italian Cured, Lightly Smoked Ham. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$16.00

House Made Ricotta, Rockhill Creamery Gouda & Fontina Cheeses, Cauliflower Floret, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Thyme. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Snuck Farm Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella From Gold Creek Farms, Creminelli Pepperoni. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Meat Pizza

Meat Pizza

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Creminelli Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms In Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Serrano Honey Pizza

Serrano Honey Pizza

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, Serrano Pepper, Raw Local Honey. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Honey

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Crimini Mushroom, House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms in Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Suprema Pizza

Suprema Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Green Olive, Crimini Mushroom, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion & House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms In Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Sopressa Pizza

Sopressa Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta. Note: Sopressa Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors Of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Soda

Taproot Strawberry Fields

Taproot Strawberry Fields

$3.50
Taproot Root Beer

Taproot Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock
Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender

Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender

$3.50
Taproot Lemongrass Ginger

Taproot Lemongrass Ginger

$3.50
Taproot Blackberry Mint

Taproot Blackberry Mint

$3.50
Han's Kombucha

Han's Kombucha

$3.50

Fountain Coke Products

$2.50

Sides

Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Parm

$1.00

Balsamic Reduction

$1.50

Arugula

$1.50

Honey

$1.00

Oil and Vinegar

Red Pepper Flakes

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in to try the best Neapolitan Crust Pizza in UT. We feature locally sourced ingredients, home made mozzarella, naturally leavened dough... its fantastic, you're going to love it!

545 west 700 south, salt lake city, UT 84101

