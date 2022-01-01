Restaurant header imageView gallery

OSO Market & Kitchen

N Central Expy

Richardson, TX 75082

Breakfast

Almond Butter Overnight Oats

Almond Butter Overnight Oats

$7.00

almond butter, almonds, coconut flakes with overnight oats (rolled oats, maple syrup, almond butter, vanilla, salt)

Spiced Apples & Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Spiced Apples & Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$7.00

spiced apples (apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, salt), housemade granola (steel cut oats, maple syrup, canola oil, texas pecans, coconut flakes, cinnamon, salt) with overnight oats (rolled oats, maple syrup, almond butter, vanilla, salt)

Blueberry & Fig Overnight Oats

Blueberry & Fig Overnight Oats

$7.00

black mission figs and organic blueberries with with overnight oats (rolled oats, maple syrup, almond butter, vanilla, salt)

Lunch & Dinner

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$9.00+

italian whole grain rotini, roasted red pepper, red onion, dried oregano, pepperoni, red cabbage, savoy cabbage, gorgonzola, red wine vinegar, canola oil, white pepper

Rosemary Dijon Turkey Bowl

Rosemary Dijon Turkey Bowl

$9.00

organic smoked turkey breasts, spiced brown rice (brined apples, toasted texas pecans, cardamom, sage, apple cider vinegar), roasted sweet potato, maple syrup, baby spinach, rosemary dijon dressing

Thai Chicken Noodle Salad

$9.00+

curry tossed organic chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, scallions, ramen noodles, crushed peanuts, peanut-ginger dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.25+

organic chicken breasts, black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, green chillies, roasted corn, cilantro, dehydrated lime, red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted pepita seeds, jalapeño ranch dressing

Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Cobb

Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Cobb

$9.50+

free range organic hard boiled egg, green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, string carrots, cucumber ribbons, corn, bbq seasoned sunflower seeds, cherrywood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese - served with a maple dijon vinaigrette dressing

Black Sesame Seed Noodles

Black Sesame Seed Noodles

$8.25+

chilled thai noodles (wheat spaghetti) tossed in a thai sauce (red & green bell pepper puree, tamari, onion, maple syrup, toasted sesame, fresh ginger, tapioca starch, thai Basil, gochugaru sauce), black sesame seeds

Pesto Fusilli with Tomato & Mozzarella

Pesto Fusilli with Tomato & Mozzarella

$8.25+

whole grain fusilli, housemade pesto (basil, canola oil, parmesan, white pepper, garlic, salt), red onion, basil, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, baby spinach

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Caesar Salad

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25+

organic chicken breasts, cherrywood smoked bacon, parmesan, garlic brioche croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing (240 calories)

The Chef's Cobb Salad

The Chef's Cobb Salad

$9.75+

green leaf lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon, chives, cucumbers, sunflower seeds - choice of dressing

Wagyu Beef Fiesta Salad

Wagyu Beef Fiesta Salad

$12.50+

texas wagyu inside skirt steak, green leaf lettuce, corn, cheddar & jack cheeses, black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, fresh squeezed lime, tortilla strips, jalapeño ranch dressing

Teresa's Salad

$19.00

Snacks

Cranberry Squares with Chia & Flaxseeds

Cranberry Squares with Chia & Flaxseeds

$9.00

peanuts, almonds, cranberries, cashews, chia seeds, sesame seed, flaxseed, salt, local honey, unrefined cane sugar *Gluten Free*

Coconut Squares with Chia & Flaxseeds

Coconut Squares with Chia & Flaxseeds

$10.00

peanuts, almonds, coconut, cashews, chia seeds, sesame seed, flaxseed, salt, local honey, unrefined cane sugar, coconut cream

Pumpkin Seed Squares with Chia & Flaxseed

Pumpkin Seed Squares with Chia & Flaxseed

$9.00

pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sesame seed, flaxseed, salt, local honey, rice syrup (rice malt, distilled water)

Coco-Keto Clusters

$13.50

walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, maple syrup, cocoa powder, vanilla pod segments

Cinna-Keto Clusters

$13.50

walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, flax seeds, sesame seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla pod segments

Chocolate Energy Squares

Chocolate Energy Squares

$7.50

dates, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, cocoa powder, almonds, soy milk, cocoa butter, vanilla - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 40g serving (4 squares)

Sandwich & Wraps

Turkey Sliders

Turkey Sliders

$6.00

four sweet roll slider buns, cheddar cheese - mayo, mustard, and pickles served on the side

Sweet Honey Ham Sliders

Sweet Honey Ham Sliders

$6.00

four sweet roll slider buns, cheddar cheese - mayo, mustard, and pickles served on the side

Almond Butter & Apple Sandwich

$6.50

housemade almond butter, local honey, sweet hoggie roll

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.00

organic chicken breast, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes, cilantro, wrapped in a jalapeño & cheese tortilla - served with a side of jalapeño ranch for dipping & sour cream

Italian Wrap

$8.25

pepperoni, honey ham, genoa salami, provolone, herb tossed pickles, red onion, green leaf lettuce in a herb tortilla wrap

Quesadilla

$6.00

cheese quesadilla, grapes, cinnamon apples, choice of dessert, side of sour cream

Stackable Boxes

Smoked Sausage & Cheese

Smoked Sausage & Cheese

$7.00

smoked beef sausage, cheddar and monterey jack cubes, grapes, peanut butter filled pretzel bites. A favorite of all ages as school lunch or a quick filling snack on the go

Turkey & Ham Snack Box

$6.50

organic cubed smoked turkey breast and sweet honey ham, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, grapes

Chicken Salad Snack Box

$6.50

organic free range chicken breasts sous vided to lock in moisture, cheddar and monterey jack cheese cubes, grapes, pita bread

Tuna Salad Snack Box

Tuna Salad Snack Box

$6.25

tuna with fresh tarragon and dill, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, grapes, everything seeded pretzel crisps

Greek Fruit Parfait

Greek Fruit Parfait

$6.50

fresh berries, housemade granola, greek yogurt, hard boiled egg

Keto Snack Box

$7.25

hard boiled egg, veggie sticks (cucumber, bell peppers, carrots), housemade almond butter, buffalo cauliflower bites

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$13.00+
Shrimp & Corn Chowder

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$13.00+
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00+
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$9.00+
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$12.00+
Chicken Poblano Soup

Chicken Poblano Soup

$12.00+

Family Ready to Cook Dinners

Cheese Ravioli with Beef Marinara

Cheese Ravioli with Beef Marinara

$21.00+

large 4x3" cheese ravioli topped with 100% grass fed beef, marinara and parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00+

spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara sauce and finished with our OSO GOOD meatballs (beef, pork, garlic, parmesan, breadcrumbs, milk, egg, garlic, basil, oregano, white pepper, salt)

Mushroom Alfredo Florentine

Mushroom Alfredo Florentine

$20.50+

fresh fettuccini pasta, alfredo sauce (butter, cream, garlic, parmesan cheese, white pepper, salt), baby portabella caps, baby spinach

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

$21.50+

layered pastas sheets with organic chicken, alfredo sauce (butter, cream, garlic, parmesan cheese, white pepper, salt), baby spinach

Bake at Home Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.50+

Midnight snack? Regardless to wanting only a cookie or two at a time or a full dozen it doesn't get easier than this. Just pull these from the freezer and straight into the oven they go! organic flour, baking soda, sea salt, cane sugar, eggs, vanilla, butter, brown sugar, semi-sweet & dark chocolate chips

Soft Ginger Cookies

Soft Ginger Cookies

$7.00+

Midnight snack? Regardless to wanting only a cookie or two at a time or a full dozen it doesn't get easier than this. Just pull these from the freezer and straight into the oven they go! butter, cane sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, molasses, organic flour, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, baking soda, sea salt

Red Velvet Crackle Cookies

Red Velvet Crackle Cookies

$6.00+

Midnight snack? Regardless to wanting only a cookie or two at a time or a full dozen it doesn't get easier than this. Just pull these from the freezer and straight into the oven they go! butter, brown sugar, cane sugar, powdered sugar, eggs, vanilla, red food coloring, organic flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sea salt

Sparkle Sugar Cookies

Sparkle Sugar Cookies

$6.00+

Midnight snack? Regardless to wanting only a cookie or two at a time or a full dozen it doesn't get easier than this. Just pull these from the freezer and straight into the oven they go! butter, cream cheese, cane sugar, eggs, vanilla, almond extract, organic flour, baking powder, sea salt

Brownie Cookie

Brownie Cookie

$5.50+

Midnight snack? Regardless to wanting only a cookie or two at a time or a full dozen it doesn't get easier than this. Just pull these from the freezer and straight into the oven they go! butter, egg, organic flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder, semi-sweet chocolate, dark chocolate, vanilla, brown sugar, cane sugar, baking powder, sea salt

Experiences and Group Events

Afternoon Tea Box

Afternoon Tea Box

$16.50+

Go ahead and grab those friends or family cause its time for "tea time" made easy. All you will need is the tea set and your favorite tea. Included in this box you'll find seasonal mini tea sandwiches, fresh fruits, and a selection of both savory and sweet pastry items like mini scones, tarts, quiche, and puff pastries. Prices below are per person/minimum order of 4 required. Please contact us for custom arrangements and questions

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$45.00+

assorted meats and cheeses to complete any setting - large boards are 6 meats and 6 cheeses - small boards are 3 meats and 3 cheeses. served with all accompaniments including crackers, olives & fresh jam

Custom Catering Available

Custom Catering Available

$0.01

Hosting a gathering or event? We would love to partner with you to create exactly what your vision is. By adding this item to your cart/order we will follow up with you today using the contact info provided. Or feel free to call us at (972) 859-0231

OSO Gourmet Market

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00+

OSO FABULOUS - try for yourself and you''ll see why our hummus is the best of the best - we're so sure that we'll double your money back if you disagree!

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.50+

made in house using organic tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, and limes

Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Corn & Black Bean Salsa

$5.00+

corn, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, black beans, garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, fresh squeezed lime juice, white pepper, salt

Cashew Butter

Cashew Butter

$8.50

dry roasted cashews - no added sugars, oils or salt - 12oz Jar

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$7.50

peanuts - no added sugars, oils or salts - 12oz Jar

Almond Butter

Almond Butter

$10.50

dry roasted almonds - no added sugars, oils, or salts - 12oz Jar

Local Unfiltered & Raw Honey

Local Unfiltered & Raw Honey

$10.50

from our backyard in mckinney texas - organic - 12oz Jar

Wildflower Honey

Wildflower Honey

$10.50

dark, and rich flavor, with a hint of spice - 12oz Jar

OSO Dry Goods Market

Dried Blueberries

Dried Blueberries

$6.50

organic blueberries, cane sugar, sunflower oil - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 40g serving (1/4 cup)

Dried Cranberries

Dried Cranberries

$6.50

organic cranberries, cane sugar, sunflower oil - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 40g serving (1/4 cup)

Dried Door County Cherries

Dried Door County Cherries

$6.75

organic door county michigan cherries, cane sugar, cold pressed cherry juice, sunflower oil - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 40g serving (1/4 cup)

Dried Mission Figs

Dried Mission Figs

$5.85

organic black mission figs, sugar added - 11oz calories based on 85g (1 cup)

Dried Coconut Pieces

Dried Coconut Pieces

$6.25

coconut, cane sugar - 310g (11.1 oz) calories based on a 28g serving (5-6 pieces)

Dried Raisin Superbowl

Dried Raisin Superbowl

$5.85

red flace raisins, dipp raisins, jumbo golden raisins, cotton candy raisins, tear drop raisins, sunflower oil - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 40g serving (1/4 cup)

Dried Texas Peaches

Dried Texas Peaches

$7.75

larken farms peaches, sunflower oil - no sugar added 310g (11.1 oz) calories based on a 40g serving (1/4 cup)

Dried Apples

Dried Apples

$5.35

honey crisp apples, sun flower oil - no sugar added 310g (11.1 oz) calories based on a 28g serving (1 oz)

Dried Plantain (great as a tortilla alternative)

Dried Plantain (great as a tortilla alternative)

$5.25

plantains, palm oil, sea salt - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 28g serving (30 pieces)

Dried Bananas

Dried Bananas

$4.75

bananas, cane sugar, coconut oil - 310g (11.1oz) calories based on a 30g serving (1/3 cup)

Dried Vegetable Chips

Dried Vegetable Chips

$8.25

purple sweet potato, sweet potato, yellow squash, zucchini, green beans, canola oil, sea salt, dextrin 310g - 11.1oz calories based on a 28g serving (1oz)

Dried Texas Okra

Dried Texas Okra

$9.50

organic okra, dextrin, canola oil, sea salt 310g - (11.1oz) calories based on a 28g serving (20 pieces)

Best of

Preserved Ecuador Roses - Yellow

Preserved Ecuador Roses - Yellow

$30.00

100% real flowers - Preserved and beautiful for 3 -5 years. No watering or care is needed, and these make the most stunning table center pieces. Sold in sets of 6 roses at our wholesale rate. Retail $85

Ethanol Alcohol 200 Proof | Quart

Ethanol Alcohol 200 Proof | Quart

$27.50

Food & Lab Grade Ethanol 200 Proof - 99.97% - USP-NF, Kosher, Ideal for making personal sanitizers or using as is for safer and healthier alternative to isopropyl or bleach, especially in your kitchen.

(BULK) N95 Respirator - Latex Strap

(BULK) N95 Respirator - Latex Strap

$23.50

Full Case of 20 - N95 Mask with standard latex strap. NIOSHA 9500-N95 | TC-84A-3713

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.

N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75082

