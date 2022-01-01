Kung Pow Asian Diner imageView gallery

Kung Pow Asian Diner OLD ACCOUNT

310 Reviews

$$

4251 E. Renner #106

Richardson, TX 75082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soups

Reg Hot & Sour Soup

$3.95

Reg Egg Drop Soup

$3.95

Reg Wonton Soup

$3.95

Reg Chicken Corn Soup

$3.95

Lg Hot & Sour Soup

$7.25

Lg Egg Drop Soup

$7.25

Lg Wonton Soup

$7.25

Lg Chicken Corn Soup

$7.25

Reg Tom Yum Soup Chicken

$3.95

Reg Tom Yum Soup Shrimp

$4.95

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.45

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

$8.25

Lg Tom Yum Soup Chicken

$7.75

Lg Tom Yum Soup Shrimp

$8.25

Pho Vegetable Noodle Soup

$7.25

Seafood Noodle Soup

$8.50

Pho Shrimp Noodle Soup

$8.95

Sushi

Vegetable Roll

$5.95

California Roll

$6.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Philadelphia Roll

$6.75

Salads

Oriental Shrimp Salad

$7.95

Spicy Chicken Salad

$6.95

Thai Chicken Salad

$7.95

Signature Dishes

D- Kung Pow Chicken

$12.25

D- Kung Pow Beef

$12.95

D- Kung Pow Shrimp

$12.95

D- Kung Pow Combo

$13.25

D- Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

D- Spicy Mandarin Chicken & Shrimp

$13.25

D- Sesame Chicken

$12.95

D- Happy Family

$13.25

Teriyaki Chicken

$7.95

Upsize Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

D - Combo Egg Foo Young

$13.25

Chicken

D- Almond Chicken

$12.25

D- Basil Chicken

$12.25

D- Black Pepper Chicken

$11.95

D- Broccoli Chicken

$11.95

D- Cashew Chicken

$12.25

D- Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.25

D- Garlic Chicken

$11.95

D- Honey Chicken

$11.95

D- Jalapeno Chicken

$12.25

D- Lemon Chicken

$11.95

D- Mongolian Chicken

$12.25

D- Moo-Shu Chicken

$6.95

D- Mushroom Chicken

$11.95

D- Orange Chicken

$12.25

D- Spicy Mandarin Chicken

$12.25

D- Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95

D- Szechuan Chicken

$12.25

Chicken Curry

$7.25

Upsize Chicken Curry

$12.25

Beef

D- Beef Egg Foo Young

$12.95

D- Moo-Shu Beef

$7.95

D- Almond Beef

$12.95

D- Basil Beef

$12.95

D- Bell Pepper Beef

$12.25

D- Black Pepper Beef

$12.25

D- Broccoli Beef

$12.25

D- Cashew Beef

$12.95

D- Jalapeno Beef

$12.95

D- Mongolian Beef

$12.95

D- Orange Beef

$12.95

D- Sesame Beef

$12.95

D- Snow Pea Beef

$12.95

D- Spicy Mandarin Beef

$12.95

D-Garlic Beef

$12.25

D- Szechuan Beef

$12.95

Shrimp

D- Basil Shrimp

$13.25

D- Black Pepper Shrimp

$13.25

D- Honey Shrimp

$12.75

D- Jalapeno Shrimp

$13.25

D- Moo-Shu Shrimp

$7.95

D- Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.25

D- Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$12.75

D- Spicy Mandarin Shrimp

$13.25

D- Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$12.75

D- Szechuan Shrimp

$13.25

D-Cashew Shrimp

$13.25

D-Almond Shrimp

$13.25

D-Sesame Shrimp

$13.25

D- Broccoli Shrimp

$12.95

D-Orange Shrimp

$13.25

Brocilli Shrimp

$13.25

Vegetable

D- Bok Choy Tofu

$12.25

D- Braised Tofu With Vegetables

$12.25

D- Broccoli In Garlic Sauce

$11.25

D- Kung Pow Tofu

$12.25

D- Vegetable Deluxe

$11.25

D- Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$11.95

D- Basil Tofu

$12.25

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Beef Fried Rice

$8.75

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.75

Combo Fried Rice

$9.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$7.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Kid’s Dishes

Kids Sweet And Sour Chicken

$5.75

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$5.75

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$5.75

Kids Chicken Chow Mein

$5.75

Kids Sesame Chicken

$5.75

Kids Orange Chicken

$5.75

Kids Honey Chicken

$5.75

Noodles

Seafood Crispy Noodle

$9.75

Beef Crispy Noodle

$8.95

Chicken Crispy Noodle

$8.55

Beef Lo Mein

$8.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.55

Combo Lo Mein

$9.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.75

Vegetable Lo Mein

$7.95

Beef Chow Mein

$8.95

Chicken Chow Mein

$8.55

Combo Chow Mein

$9.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$9.75

Vegetable Chow Mein

$7.95

Beef Pad Thai

$8.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$8.55

Combo Pad Thai

$9.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$9.75

Vegetable Pad Thai

$7.95

Beef Pad Kee Mow

$8.95

Chicken Pad Kee Mow

$8.55

Combo Pad Kee Mow

$9.95

Shrimp Pad Kee Mow

$9.75

Vegetable Pad Kee Mow

$7.95

Beef Glass Noodle

$8.95

Chicken Glass Noodle

$8.55

Combo Glass Noodle

$9.95

Shrimp Glass Noodle

$9.75

Vegetable Glass Noodle

$7.95

Drinks

Arizona Tea

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.95

Gatorade / Powerade

$2.25

Green Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.45

Jasmine Tea

$1.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Fanta

$2.45

Kid Size Drink

$1.00

Sprite

$2.45

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke

$2.45

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.45

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Bottled Fanta

$2.45

Bottled Sprite

$2.45

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.45

Desserts

Mango And Sweet Rice

$4.45

NY Plain Cheesecake

$3.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$3.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.25

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (1)

$1.50

Egg Rolls (2)

$2.75

Edamame

$4.25

Crab Wontons

$4.25

Spicy Chicken Wings (6)

$6.25

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings (6)

$6.25

Shrimp Salad Rolls (2)

$4.99

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.25

4 Fried Chicken Dumplings

$3.99

8 Fried Chicken Dumplings

$7.95

4 Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$3.99

8 Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$7.95

chips

Crispy Noodles (1 Bag)

$0.75

Fortune Cookies (10)

$1.00

Almond Cookies

$1.75

Steamed Rice Side

$2.00

Fried Rice Side

$2.50

Brown Rice Side

$2.50

Chow Mein Side

$3.50

Lo Mein Side

$3.50

Steamed Vegetables Side

$3.50

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$0.50

Siracha Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Ginger Dressing (2oz)

$0.50

Brown Sauce 8 oz

$1.99

Hot Chili Oil Sauce Small

$0.50

Peanut Sauce Large (12oz)

$4.99

Peanut Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce Small

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce Small

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food! Great Fortune! Order online @ kungpowdiner.com/order

Website

Location

4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson, TX 75082

Directions

Gallery
Kung Pow Asian Diner image
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kung Pow Asian Diner
orange star3.7 • 310
4251 E. Renner Rd. Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
OSO Market & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
N Central Expy Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
203 FM 544 Murphy, TX 75094
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Proper Wing - 305 E Farm to Market Rd 544
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544 Murphy, TX 75094
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
orange star4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston