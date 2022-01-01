  • Home
Paisano Restaurant 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

No reviews yet

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243

waltham, MA 02453

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Mexicanos
Pupusas
Wet Burrito

Appetizers

Pepe Boquitas

$35.99

A combination of steak, carne adobada, grilled chicken, pork rinds, shrimp, cassava, fresh cheese fried plantain and garnished with scallions,jalapeno peppers and cilantro.

Paisano Nachos

$13.99

Warm corn tortilla chips w/ a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, chicken, nacho cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.

Nachos

$11.99

Crispy fresh warm corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese. Refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.

Paisano Platter

$17.99

Chicken wings and tenders, tequitos, dorados, cheese quesadilla and nachos. Served with sour cream and blue cheese.

Guacamole Dip

$11.99

Fresh made, avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice and garlic, salted to taste. Served with cripsy tortilla chips.

Camarones A La Plancha

$17.99+

Juicy shrimp sauteed with onion and peppers. Garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro

Carne Y Camarones

$14.99+

Tender pieces of beef and juicy shrimp, sauteed with onions and peppers, garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro.

Chicken Fingers

$11.99+

Served with french fries and blue cheese. Choice of plain, BBQ milk, Hot.

Steak Tips

$12.99+

Juicy steak sauteed with onion and peppers. Garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro

Chicken Wings

$13.50+

Served with a choice of carrot and celery sticks or french fries and blue cheese. Choice plain, BBq mild, hot.

Chips and Salsa - To Go

$5.99

Garnachas

$10.99

Five small fried handmade tortillas topped with our seasoned beef, tangy carrot and cabbage curtido, special sauce and grated cheese.

Tostadas

$3.99

Fried corn tortillas with a choice of guacamole, refried beans or salsa. Garnished with onions, grated cheese.

Mexican Plates

Plato Grande

$22.99

Char broiled carne asada cooked to your request, accompanied with shrimp, onions, peppers and salad.

Carne Asada

$17.99

Char broiled steak marinatd in our special seasoning. Garnished with fresh avocado.

A La Mexicana

$15.99

Sauteed onion, jalapeno peppers and tomatoes in special Mexican sauce.

Chiles Rellenos De Queso

$14.99

A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried and dipped in our special sauce.

Bistec Encebollado

$17.99

Chunks of steak sauteed with onions and garnished with guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak Picado

$17.99

Chunks of steak sauteed with red and green peppers, and onions. Served over Mexican rice.

Alambres

$15.99

Sauteed onion, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Tortas

$15.99

Mexican style sandwich made with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeno peppers with a choice of pastor, carnitas, lengua, asada or chicken served with fries.

Huarache

$13.99

A handmade tortilla topped with beans, onions and your choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, lengua and chicken. Served with grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole sauce.

Taco Dorados - Mex

$13.99

Four crispy corn tortillas, rolled with chicken. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, grated cheese and fresh avocado.

Guatemalan Plates

Parrillada Chapina

$22.99

The perfect dish if you want to try a variety of Guatemalan flavors: Chicken, carne adobada, churrasco, chorizo, garnished with scallions and cilantro.

Churrasco

$17.99

Char broiled steak marinated in our special seasoning, cooked to perfection

Carne Adobada

$17.99

Pork slices marinated in authentic Guatamalan adobo sauce, sauteed with onion and tomatoes.

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Tender grilled chicken breast marinated in our special seasoning.

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

A whole tilapia seasoning with special herbs and fried to perfection.

Pollo Campero Style

$19.99

Guatemalan style chicken coat with special bread crumbs and spices.

Chicharrones Plate

$13.99

Chunks of pork rinds. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Tacos Dorados Chapines

$13.99

Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef and vegetables, topped with tangy carrot and cabbage curtido with a special sauce and grated cheese

Yuca Con Chicharron

$13.99

Fried yucca with fried pork rinds, served with a tangy carrot and cabbage

Ceviche

$16.99

Shrimp marinated in lime juice with olive oil and spices. Mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro.

Enchilada Chapina

$6.99

Fried corn tortilla topped with mayonaise beet salad, ground beef lettuce, onions, Guatemalan sauce, hard boiled egg and grated cheese

Tacos

Tacos Mexicanos

$3.99

Two soft corn tortillas with a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, or chicken. Cilantro and onions.

Tex-Mex Tacos

$4.99

Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo or chicken. With cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Combinations

Combo # 1

$11.99

One taco served with rice and beans

Combo # 2

$12.99

Two tacos served with rice and beans

Combo # 3

$12.99

One enchilada, one taco served with rice and beans

Combo # 4

$14.99

One taco, two enchiladas served with rice

Combo # 5

$15.99

Two taco dorados, one taco served with rice and beans

Combo # 1 - Tex-Mex

$12.99

One taco served with rice and beans

Combo # 2 - Tex-Mex

$13.99

Two tacos served with rice and beans

Combo # 3 - Tex-Mex

$13.99

One enchilada, one taco served with rice and beans

Combo # 4 - Tex-Mex

$15.99

One taco, two enchiladas served with rice

Combo # 5 - Tex-Mex

$16.99

Two taco dorados, one taco served with rice and beans

Burritos + Chimis

Original Burrito

$12.99

Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans

Burrito Fajita

$15.99

Stuffed w/ onions, peppers, cheese, fajita chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole

Original Chimichanga

$14.99

Flour tortilla, deep fried, filled w/ beans. Choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, chorizo. Topped w/ tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Fajita Chimichanga

$15.99

Four tortilla. Choice of Steak or chicken, sauteed onions and peppers + cheese, served w/ rice, beans, sour cream. Gaucamole.

Enchiladas

Original Enchilada

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, dipped in your choice of sauce, green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.

Enchilada Especial

$15.99

Same as above with extra toppings, lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.

Enchilada Suprema

$16.99

Stuffed with your choice of asada, carnitas, pastor or chicken. Dipped in your favor sauce. Green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.

Enchilada Del Mar

$17.99

Stuffed w/ Shrimp + sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes. Dipped in chipotle cream sauce.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$18.99

Marinated in our tenderizing seasoning that makes our fajitas the best in town.

Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Tender pieces of chicken breast sauteed in our seasoning.

Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

Juicy shrimp sauteed in our sauce

Combo Fajita

$21.99

Choice of two

Quesadillas + PIZZA

Original Quesadilla

$13.99

Asada, pastor, carnitas, chorizo or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Original Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Shrimp, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Lengua Quesadilla

$15.99

A large flour tortilla filled with Lengua, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

A large flour tortilla filled with char broiled chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Chicken or Steak, peppers, onions and cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Pacifico Quesadilla

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, scallions,tomatoes, lettuce and cheese. Served w/ pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Mexican Pizza

$16.99

A crispy flour tortilla w/ a choice of asada, chorizo, pastor, carnitas, chicken. Special sauce, refried beans, onions, peppers, jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Mexican Burger

$14.99

All beef burger grilled, served in a fresh bun with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno or chipotle sauce

Paisano Burger

$14.99

All Beef burger grilled with crispy bacon, American cheese. Served in a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Boneless, skinless, char boiled chicken breast. Served in a fresh bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

Steak Tip Sandwich

$14.99

Char broiled marinated steak with sauteed onions. Serve in a fresh bun, lettuce, tomatoes.

Pupusas

Pupusas

$3.99

Del Mar

Cocktail De Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno, cilantro. Garnished with fresh avocado.

Camarones Al Chipotle

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed in the chefs special sauce. Sauteed onions and peppers. All served over rice and corn tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp simmered in a flavorful sauce of butter, garlic and arbol pepper. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with speciy chile sauce, finished with cilantro, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Salads

Ensalada Ranchera

$12.99

Fresh mixed lettuce, black beans, corn kernal, red pepeprs, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, jack + cheddar. Served w/ our house chipotle dressing.

Ensalada Paisano

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, hard boiled egg slices, topped w/crispy tortilla strips. Served ranch dressing.

Ensalada Caesar

$11.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons with Caesar dressing

Ensalada Caesar Special

$12.99

Whole black beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes and avocado slices

Crispy BBQ Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Ramaine lettuce with crispy chicken tenders, topped w/ monterrey jack & cheddar cheese. Served w/ blue cheese.

Soups - Sopas

Sopa De Res

$17.99

Beef soup with assorted of fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro, and tortillas. (Tuesday, Thursday and weekends)

Sopa De Pata

$18.99

Cow foot and tripe with assorted fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro, and tortillas (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Sopa De Gallina

$14.99

Hen soup with assorted of fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas (Monday and Wednesday)

Sopa De Camaron Y Pescado

$18.99

Shrimp, fish and mixed seafood (Sunday)

Veggie - Mexicana

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Veggie Original Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Enchilada Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.99

Tortillas stuffed with onions and peppers topped with sauce of choice, cheese and onions

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with extra cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, gaucamole and sour cream.

Extras/Sides

Guacamole

$5.99

Avocado

$2.99

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Queso

$2.99

Nacho Cheese

$2.99

Fried Plantain

$3.50

Fries

$4.99

Yuca

$4.99

Sour Cream

$2.99

Meat Sides

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Yellow Rice

$2.99

White Rice

$2.99

Salsa Picante - Hot Sauce (Homemade)

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Egg

$1.25

Side Mole Sause

$2.99

Side Red Sauce

$2.99

Side Green Sauce

$2.99

Side of chipotle

$2.99

Small Guac

$2.99

Pa' Los Chamacos

Paisano Kid

$10.99

Any taco or cheese quesadilla, with a choice of rice and beans or fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese and chicken quesadilla, with a choice of rice or fries.

Kids Nachos

$10.99

Mini nachos, nacho cheese, beans, chicken or beef, lettuce and sour cream

Kids Chicken wings (5)

$10.99

Chicken wings plain, BBQ, mild or hot served with fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers (3)

$10.99

Chicken tenders plain, BBQ

Kids Mozzarella sticks with fries

$10.99

Postres - Dessert

Paisano Chimi

$8.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cream cheese, banana and caramel. Served with vanilla ice, caramel sauce, blueberry sauce and whipped cream.

Deep-fried Ice Cream

$8.99

French vanilla ice cream rolled in a cripsy cinnamon coating with a hint of coconut and deep fried. Served with caramel, blueberry and whipped cream

Rellenitos

$6.99

French mash plantains filled with sweet black beans covered with sugar, served with sour cream

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

Home Style cake soaked in three milks and covered with a satiny white cream topping

Churros

$7.99

Cinnamon sugar coated pastries filled w/creame. Served w/vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Specials

Corn Beef and Cabbage

$15.99

Chili - Dine In

$8.99

Chili - Takeout

$10.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham, MA 02453

Directions

