Paisano Restaurant 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pepe Boquitas
A combination of steak, carne adobada, grilled chicken, pork rinds, shrimp, cassava, fresh cheese fried plantain and garnished with scallions,jalapeno peppers and cilantro.
Paisano Nachos
Warm corn tortilla chips w/ a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, chicken, nacho cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
Nachos
Crispy fresh warm corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese. Refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
Paisano Platter
Chicken wings and tenders, tequitos, dorados, cheese quesadilla and nachos. Served with sour cream and blue cheese.
Guacamole Dip
Fresh made, avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice and garlic, salted to taste. Served with cripsy tortilla chips.
Camarones A La Plancha
Juicy shrimp sauteed with onion and peppers. Garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro
Carne Y Camarones
Tender pieces of beef and juicy shrimp, sauteed with onions and peppers, garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro.
Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries and blue cheese. Choice of plain, BBQ milk, Hot.
Steak Tips
Juicy steak sauteed with onion and peppers. Garnished with jalapeno pepper and cilantro
Chicken Wings
Served with a choice of carrot and celery sticks or french fries and blue cheese. Choice plain, BBq mild, hot.
Chips and Salsa - To Go
Garnachas
Five small fried handmade tortillas topped with our seasoned beef, tangy carrot and cabbage curtido, special sauce and grated cheese.
Tostadas
Fried corn tortillas with a choice of guacamole, refried beans or salsa. Garnished with onions, grated cheese.
Mexican Plates
Plato Grande
Char broiled carne asada cooked to your request, accompanied with shrimp, onions, peppers and salad.
Carne Asada
Char broiled steak marinatd in our special seasoning. Garnished with fresh avocado.
A La Mexicana
Sauteed onion, jalapeno peppers and tomatoes in special Mexican sauce.
Chiles Rellenos De Queso
A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried and dipped in our special sauce.
Bistec Encebollado
Chunks of steak sauteed with onions and garnished with guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak Picado
Chunks of steak sauteed with red and green peppers, and onions. Served over Mexican rice.
Alambres
Sauteed onion, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese.
Tortas
Mexican style sandwich made with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeno peppers with a choice of pastor, carnitas, lengua, asada or chicken served with fries.
Huarache
A handmade tortilla topped with beans, onions and your choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, lengua and chicken. Served with grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole sauce.
Taco Dorados - Mex
Four crispy corn tortillas, rolled with chicken. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, grated cheese and fresh avocado.
Guatemalan Plates
Parrillada Chapina
The perfect dish if you want to try a variety of Guatemalan flavors: Chicken, carne adobada, churrasco, chorizo, garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Churrasco
Char broiled steak marinated in our special seasoning, cooked to perfection
Carne Adobada
Pork slices marinated in authentic Guatamalan adobo sauce, sauteed with onion and tomatoes.
Pollo Asado
Tender grilled chicken breast marinated in our special seasoning.
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia seasoning with special herbs and fried to perfection.
Pollo Campero Style
Guatemalan style chicken coat with special bread crumbs and spices.
Chicharrones Plate
Chunks of pork rinds. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos Dorados Chapines
Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef and vegetables, topped with tangy carrot and cabbage curtido with a special sauce and grated cheese
Yuca Con Chicharron
Fried yucca with fried pork rinds, served with a tangy carrot and cabbage
Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with olive oil and spices. Mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro.
Enchilada Chapina
Fried corn tortilla topped with mayonaise beet salad, ground beef lettuce, onions, Guatemalan sauce, hard boiled egg and grated cheese
Tacos
Combinations
Combo # 1
One taco served with rice and beans
Combo # 2
Two tacos served with rice and beans
Combo # 3
One enchilada, one taco served with rice and beans
Combo # 4
One taco, two enchiladas served with rice
Combo # 5
Two taco dorados, one taco served with rice and beans
Combo # 1 - Tex-Mex
One taco served with rice and beans
Combo # 2 - Tex-Mex
Two tacos served with rice and beans
Combo # 3 - Tex-Mex
One enchilada, one taco served with rice and beans
Combo # 4 - Tex-Mex
One taco, two enchiladas served with rice
Combo # 5 - Tex-Mex
Two taco dorados, one taco served with rice and beans
Burritos + Chimis
Original Burrito
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Wet Burrito
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans
Burrito Fajita
Stuffed w/ onions, peppers, cheese, fajita chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
Original Chimichanga
Flour tortilla, deep fried, filled w/ beans. Choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, chorizo. Topped w/ tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Fajita Chimichanga
Four tortilla. Choice of Steak or chicken, sauteed onions and peppers + cheese, served w/ rice, beans, sour cream. Gaucamole.
Enchiladas
Original Enchilada
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, dipped in your choice of sauce, green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.
Enchilada Especial
Same as above with extra toppings, lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
Enchilada Suprema
Stuffed with your choice of asada, carnitas, pastor or chicken. Dipped in your favor sauce. Green, red or mole. Topped with onions, grated fresh cheese and sour cream.
Enchilada Del Mar
Stuffed w/ Shrimp + sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes. Dipped in chipotle cream sauce.
Fajitas
Quesadillas + PIZZA
Original Quesadilla
Asada, pastor, carnitas, chorizo or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Original Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Lengua Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Lengua, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with char broiled chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken or Steak, peppers, onions and cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Pacifico Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, scallions,tomatoes, lettuce and cheese. Served w/ pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Mexican Pizza
A crispy flour tortilla w/ a choice of asada, chorizo, pastor, carnitas, chicken. Special sauce, refried beans, onions, peppers, jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Mexican Burger
All beef burger grilled, served in a fresh bun with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno or chipotle sauce
Paisano Burger
All Beef burger grilled with crispy bacon, American cheese. Served in a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato, onion.
Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless, char boiled chicken breast. Served in a fresh bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions.
Steak Tip Sandwich
Char broiled marinated steak with sauteed onions. Serve in a fresh bun, lettuce, tomatoes.
Pupusas
Del Mar
Cocktail De Camaron
Shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno, cilantro. Garnished with fresh avocado.
Camarones Al Chipotle
Shrimp sauteed in the chefs special sauce. Sauteed onions and peppers. All served over rice and corn tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp simmered in a flavorful sauce of butter, garlic and arbol pepper. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed with speciy chile sauce, finished with cilantro, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.
Salads
Ensalada Ranchera
Fresh mixed lettuce, black beans, corn kernal, red pepeprs, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, jack + cheddar. Served w/ our house chipotle dressing.
Ensalada Paisano
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, hard boiled egg slices, topped w/crispy tortilla strips. Served ranch dressing.
Ensalada Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons with Caesar dressing
Ensalada Caesar Special
Whole black beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes and avocado slices
Crispy BBQ Chicken Tender Salad
Ramaine lettuce with crispy chicken tenders, topped w/ monterrey jack & cheddar cheese. Served w/ blue cheese.
Soups - Sopas
Sopa De Res
Beef soup with assorted of fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro, and tortillas. (Tuesday, Thursday and weekends)
Sopa De Pata
Cow foot and tripe with assorted fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro, and tortillas (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
Sopa De Gallina
Hen soup with assorted of fresh vegetables, served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas (Monday and Wednesday)
Sopa De Camaron Y Pescado
Shrimp, fish and mixed seafood (Sunday)
Veggie - Mexicana
Veggie Fajitas
Veggie Original Burrito
Veggie Enchilada Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.
Veggie Enchiladas
Tortillas stuffed with onions and peppers topped with sauce of choice, cheese and onions
Cheese Enchiladas
Chile Rellenos
A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with extra cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, gaucamole and sour cream.
Extras/Sides
Guacamole
Avocado
Chile Toreado
Jalapenos
Tortillas
Queso
Nacho Cheese
Fried Plantain
Fries
Yuca
Sour Cream
Meat Sides
Pico De Gallo
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Yellow Rice
White Rice
Salsa Picante - Hot Sauce (Homemade)
Side Bacon
Side House Salad
Egg
Side Mole Sause
Side Red Sauce
Side Green Sauce
Side of chipotle
Small Guac
Pa' Los Chamacos
Paisano Kid
Any taco or cheese quesadilla, with a choice of rice and beans or fries.
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese and chicken quesadilla, with a choice of rice or fries.
Kids Nachos
Mini nachos, nacho cheese, beans, chicken or beef, lettuce and sour cream
Kids Chicken wings (5)
Chicken wings plain, BBQ, mild or hot served with fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers (3)
Chicken tenders plain, BBQ
Kids Mozzarella sticks with fries
Postres - Dessert
Paisano Chimi
Flour tortilla stuffed with cream cheese, banana and caramel. Served with vanilla ice, caramel sauce, blueberry sauce and whipped cream.
Deep-fried Ice Cream
French vanilla ice cream rolled in a cripsy cinnamon coating with a hint of coconut and deep fried. Served with caramel, blueberry and whipped cream
Rellenitos
French mash plantains filled with sweet black beans covered with sugar, served with sour cream
Tres Leches Cake
Home Style cake soaked in three milks and covered with a satiny white cream topping
Churros
Cinnamon sugar coated pastries filled w/creame. Served w/vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.
