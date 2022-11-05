Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palio's Pizza - Firewheel

review star

No reviews yet

615 Town Square Blvd Graland 75044

Garland, TX 75010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

Cheese Bread

$5.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Greek bread

$6.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.99

Ham Rolls

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Toast

$4.99

Fries

$2.25

Slice of Cheese Bread

$1.50

Misc

$1.00

Jalepeno poppers

$6.00

Soups/Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Nutty Hawaiian Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Cali Spinach Salad

$7.99

Sedona Salad

$8.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Stromboli/Calzone

Stromboli

Calzone

Pasta

Pasta Arrabiata

$11.00

Shrimp il Palio

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken il Palio

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Blackened Chicken

$11.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Manicotti

$10.00

Pasta Primavera

$11.00

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99

Palio's Florentine

$11.49

Ravioli

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$9.00

Lasagna

$10.99

Cheese Torellini

$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Greek Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Pita

$7.99

Pesto Chicken

$7.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Italian Sub

$7.99

Meatball & Cheese

$7.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$7.99

Veggie Delight

$7.99

Philly Steak

$9.99

Hot Club

$7.99

Gourmet Pizza

Artichoke Deluxe

Cade & Blake w/ Pesto

Frank's Buffalo Chicken

Grace's (Alfredo)

Hawaiian Sunrise

Maria's BBQ Chicken

Meat & Cheese Deluxe

Molly's

Noah's

Nutty Chicken

Palio's Vegetable

Pizza of The Month

Quattro Formaggio

Ralphie's

Scorcher

Sereen (On Wheat)

The Classic

The Club

The Greek

The King

The Mediterranean

The Prestino

Margarita Pizza

Luke's hot italian

The Jimmys

BYO Pizza/Calzone

BYO Pizza

BYO Calzone

Desserts

Sweetza

$6.99

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$4.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Limoncello Cake

$4.99

Cinnamon Pizza

$7.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

2 Liter Soft Drink

$4.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Drink

$1.59

Kids Specialty Pizza

$8.99

Catering Specialty Pizza

Large

XL Pizza

Catering Create Your Own Pizza

CYO Large

$10.00

CYO Xtra Large

$12.00

Catering Salads

Catering Dinner Salad

Catering Greek Salad

Catering Caesar Salad

Catering Pastas

Catering Spaghetti w/ Marinara

Catering Baked Ziti w/ Marinara

Catering Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

Catering Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce

Catering Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Catering Lasagna

Catering Chicken il Palio

Catering Chicken Contrada

Catering Chicken Arribiata

Catering Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

Catering Fettuccini Alfredo

Catering Chicken Fettuccini

Ravioli

$40.00

Catering Dessert

Catering Cheesecake

$49.00

Catering Caramel Turtle Cheesecake

$49.00

Catering Strawberry Cheesecake

$49.00

Catering Tiramisu

$49.00

Catering Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Gallon of Tea

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant, Palio's created 2010, there are more than 50 Plaio's restaurants in DFW

Location

615 Town Square Blvd Graland 75044, Garland, TX 75010

Directions

Gallery
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel image
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel image
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel image

Map
