Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palma PHX Palma - N. 2nd St.

review star

No reviews yet

903 N 2nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Maki Green Godess
Maki Lion King

Sushi [WKND]

Maki Cabo Roll

Maki Cabo Roll

$11.00

spicy tuna, spicy crab mix, cucumber (8pcs)

Maki Crunchy LA

Maki Crunchy LA

$10.00

spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber, toasted panko, sweet chili sauce (8pcs)

Maki Crunchy Palma

Maki Crunchy Palma

$10.00

spicy crab mix, cilantro, toasted panko, sweet soy (8pcs)

Maki Green Godess

Maki Green Godess

$13.00

spicy plant based tuna, cucumber, cilantro, shallot, avocado, black tobiko caviart, ponzu (8pcs)

Maki Lion King

Maki Lion King

$14.00

spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon, negi, sweet soy, chili aioli (8pcs)

Maki Roja

Maki Roja

$12.00Out of stock

tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, soy paper, sriracha (5pcs)

Maki Spanish Fly

Maki Spanish Fly

$17.00Out of stock

yellowtail, spicy crab mix, tuna, shallot, cilantro, serrano, yuzu ponzu (8pcs)

Maki Spicy Crunchy Tuna*

Maki Spicy Crunchy Tuna*

$15.00

cucumber, avocado, togarashi, quinoa crunch, tobiko, spicy aioli

Nigiri Cherry Bomb

Nigiri Cherry Bomb

$9.00

tuna on top of rice tempura, topped with serrano, sriracha, togarashi and ponzu (2pc)

Nigiri Itchy Salmon

Nigiri Itchy Salmon

$8.00

baked salmon on top of spicy crab mix, topped with serrano, cilantro and ponzu (2pc)

Fried Chicken [WKND]

PHX Fried Chicken - Thigh 2pc.

PHX Fried Chicken - Thigh 2pc.

$11.00

daikon pickles, snow seasoning, yum yum sauce

Palma Chicken Strips 3 Pc

Palma Chicken Strips 3 Pc

$13.00

daikon pickles, snow seasoning, yum yum sauce

Palma Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Palma Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickled slaw, thai chili, gochu mayo, thai curry fries

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

thai-lime curry, jalapeno, kewpie, herbs

Mixed Chicken Platter

Mixed Chicken Platter

$23.00

(2 PC) thigh, (3 PC) chicken strips, daikon pickles, snow seasoning, chicken dip

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Platter

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Platter

$60.00

(4 PC) thigh, (6 PC) chicken strips, daikon and ghost pepper pickles, snow seasoning, chicken dip, pickled slaw, thai curry fries, bubble waffles

Share + Salads [WKND}

Beijing Pork Roll

Beijing Pork Roll

$14.00

chive pancake, pickled cabbage, cucumber, plum sauce, cilantro

Bulgogi Wrap* Platter

Bulgogi Wrap* Platter

$31.00

short rib, kimchi, pickled cabbage, cucumber, herbs, gochu mayo, chive wrap

Chili Garlic Noodles *

Chili Garlic Noodles *

$14.00

szechuan chili, poached egg, king trumpet

Korean Rice Cakes

Korean Rice Cakes

$15.00

minced pork, thai basil, sweet chili, chinese broccoli, sesame

Marinated Peanuts

Marinated Peanuts

$7.00

rice vinegar, herbs, cucumber, chili

Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$27.00Out of stock

roasted pork, kimchi pickles, ginger scallion salsa, cilantro, ssam sauce, sticky rice, butter lettuce wraps

Sweet Potato Yummy Fries

Sweet Potato Yummy Fries

$9.00

sweet potato waffle fries, spicy aioli, truffle yuzu & miso aioli, sweet soy sauce, furikake, scallion, pickled ginger shoots, sesame seeds, bonito, kizami nori

Salad Bonito Salmon*

Salad Bonito Salmon*

$19.00

gem lettuce, breadcrumb, radish, reggiano

Salad Chicken Crunch

Salad Chicken Crunch

$16.00

radish, cucumber, herbs, sesame crunch, pickled daikon, buttermilk vinaigrette

Salad Chilled Tofu + Cucumber

Salad Chilled Tofu + Cucumber

$9.00

sesame vinaigrette, herbs, jalapeno VG

Salad Green Papaya

Salad Green Papaya

$11.00

herbs, birds eye chili, cucumber, carrot, peanut, fish sauce vinaigrette

Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle

Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle

$16.00

cabbage, carrot, herbs, scallion, peanut vinaigrette

Salad Butter Lettuce

Salad Butter Lettuce

$11.00

radish, cucumber, herbs, crunchy dynasty, buttermilk dressing

Kids Menu [WKND]

Kids Buttered Noodles

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Served with Fries or Fruit [For kids up to 12 Years]

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Fries or Fruit [For kids up to 12 Years]

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Served with Fries or Fruit [For kids up to 12 Years]

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries or Fruit [For kids up to 12 Years]

Palma [Sides] [WKND]

Atomic Aioli [Side]

$0.50
Bubble Waffle [Side]

Bubble Waffle [Side]

$6.00

ginger butter, spiced honey, bee pollen

Bulgogi Beef [Side]

$12.00

Buttermilk Vinaigrette [Side]

$0.50

Chicken Dipping Sauce [Side]

$0.50

Chili Gold Aioli [Side]

$0.25

Chive Wraps [Side]

$4.00

Creamy Bonito Dressing [Side]

$0.50

Fish Sauce Vinaigrette [Side]

$0.50

Ginger Scallion Salsa [Side]

$1.00

Gochu Mayo [Side]

$0.50

Jalapenos [Side]

$0.25

Ketchup [Side]

$0.25

Kewpie Mayo [Side]

$0.50

Kimchi [Side]

$0.50

Kimchi Pickles [Side]

$0.50

Korean Chili [Side]

$0.25

Lettuce Cups [Side]

$2.00

Maple Syrup [Side]

$0.50
Marinated Cucumber [Side]

Marinated Cucumber [Side]

$5.00

rice wine vinegar, white shoyu, herbs, crispy shallot, chili VE

Peanut Vinaigrette [Side]

$0.50
Pickled Slaw [Side]

Pickled Slaw [Side]

$4.00

cabbage, sesame, kewpie, scallion, daikon,, jalapeno GS

Ponzu [Side]

$0.50
Potato Scallion Waffle [Side]

Potato Scallion Waffle [Side]

$6.00Out of stock

kimchi pimento cheese, chili

Sesame Vinaigrette [Side]

$0.50

Snow Seasoning [Side]

$0.25

Ssam Sauce [Side]

$0.50
Sticky Rice [Side]

Sticky Rice [Side]

$4.00

shoyu, scallion, sesame GS, VE

Sweet Soy Sauce [Side]

$0.50
Thai Curry Fries [Side]

Thai Curry Fries [Side]

$4.00

chili mayo

Togorashi [Side]

$0.25

Palma [Gluten Sensitive] [WKND]

Maki Roja

Maki Roja

$12.00Out of stock

tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, soy paper, sriracha (5pcs)

Maki Spicy Crunchy Tuna*

Maki Spicy Crunchy Tuna*

$15.00

cucumber, avocado, togarashi, quinoa crunch, tobiko, spicy aioli

Salad Green Papaya

Salad Green Papaya

$11.00

herbs, birds eye chili, cucumber, carrot, peanut, fish sauce vinaigrette

Salad Chilled Tofu + Cucumber

Salad Chilled Tofu + Cucumber

$9.00

sesame vinaigrette, herbs, jalapeno VG

Pickled Slaw [Side]

Pickled Slaw [Side]

$4.00

cabbage, sesame, kewpie, scallion, daikon,, jalapeno GS

Sticky Rice [Side]

Sticky Rice [Side]

$4.00

shoyu, scallion, sesame GS, VE

Potato Scallion Waffle [Side]

Potato Scallion Waffle [Side]

$6.00Out of stock

kimchi pimento cheese, chili

Butterscotch Banana Split

$10.00

ube soft serve, peanuts, coconut whipped cream, cherry

Soft Serve Sundae

$8.00

seasonal flavor, preserved fruit, pistachio

Desserts [WKND]

Soft Serve Sundae

$8.00

seasonal flavor, preserved fruit, pistachio

Butterscotch Banana Split

$10.00

ube soft serve, peanuts, coconut whipped cream, cherry

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Introducing Palma, Châm Pang Lanes, and Ghost Donkey to the newest ground breaking destination in FRG, Phoenix Arizona! This 20,000 square foot masterpiece will hold 3 of our newest concepts showcasing a sleepy watering hole of swaying palm trees and sunset firepits, a sassy housewives’ home of blue tigers and bowling pins, and a drunken donkey’s hideaway who loves a good night of Mezcal and dance parties.

Website

Location

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club
orange starNo Reviews
922 N 6th st. phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Lom Wong
orange starNo Reviews
218 E Portland Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Fair Trade Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,416
1020 North 1st Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
BBQ Trapp House
orange starNo Reviews
511 E Roosevelt St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Il Bosco Pizza - Roosevelt Row Phx
orange star5.0 • 44
918 N. 5th St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
orange star4.6 • 1,315
901 N. First St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston