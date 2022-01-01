Wilderness DTPHX 201 E Roosevelt St
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
European style beer garden in the heart of Phoenix...the perfect open space to enjoy artisanal beers and food inspired by the beautiful and diverse state of Arizona.
Location
201 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
