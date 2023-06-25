Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palomar Comida & Cantina

12655 West Ave Bldg 1

San Antonio, TX 78216

FOOD

SOUPS

CUP CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$6.95Out of stock

Tex-Mex style

BOWL CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.95

CUP CONCHITAS DE FIDEO

$6.95Out of stock

Tomato base shell pasta soup with picadillo and charro beans

BOWL CONCHITAS DE FIDEO

$8.95

CUP SOPA DE FRIJOL

$6.95Out of stock

Classic pinto bean soup seasoned with bacon. Avocado slice and pico de gallo on the side.

BOWL SOPA DE FRIJOL

$8.95

SALADS

MEXICAN COBB

$14.95

Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted black bean and corn blend, candied bacon, and queso fresco. Served with house made spicy bleu cheese dressing

ENSALADA AL CARBON

$19.95

Choice of flame grilled beef fajita or salmon. Served with tomato, red onion, avocado, and queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens

PALOMAR SALAD

$15.95

Our signature salad with mixed greens, shredded chicken breast, pickled onions, cucumbers, tomato, pepitas, mandarins, our house vinegarette dressing

TACO SALAD

$12.95

Choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served on a bed of greens with, tomatoes, sour cream, Oaxaca cheese, and tortilla strips.

APPETIZERS

CHILI CON QUESO CUP

$6.95Out of stock

Melted cheddar and American cheese with chilis and tomatoes

CHILI CON QUESO BOWL

$8.95

QUESO BLANCO CUP

$7.95Out of stock

Melted white cheddar and Qaxaca cheese with chilis and tomatoes

QUESO BLANCO BOWL

$9.95

Melted white cheddar and Qaxaca cheese with chilis and tomatoes

LOADED QUESO BOWL

$13.95

Queso blanco mixed with picadillo, and topped with pico de gallo, and guacamole

PALOMAR GUACAMOLE

$13.95

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, serrano, onions, citrus and our own spices.

QUESADILLAS

Choice of meat, spinach, or bean with Qaxaca cheese lightly toasted in a flour tortilla

MULITAS

Choice of meat, spinach or bean with Qaxaca cheese lightly toasted in a corn tortilla

PALOMAR BOARD

$24.95

Queso blanco, bean quesadilla, beef fajita mulita, bean and cheese nachos, flautita, and guacamole

CHORIQUESO

$12.95

Melted Oaxaca cheese mixed in a skillet with chorizo

NACHOS AL CARBON

12 toasted tortilla chips individually layered with beans, your choice of meat, shredded cheddar and jalapeño.

NACHOS LOCOS

$14.95

Tortilla chips piled high with beans, picadillo, chili con queso. Topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.

POBLANO MAC-N-CHEESE

$12.95

Creamy baked Cavatappi pasta with roasted poblanos, Qaxaca cheese, and dusted with crunchy chicharron sprinkles.

EMPANADAS

$9.95

Made from scratch. One picadillo and one potato

FLAUTITAS

Deshebrada Beef or Potato and Chorizo

ESQUITES

$10.95

2 Grilled sweet corn cobbs topped with lime, chili, spices and cotija.

MINI CHIMIS

$13.95

2 Picadillo and 2 Chicken. Sauces served on side

SALSA SAMPLER

$8.95

4 unique salsas served with totopos.

Nachos Bean and Cheese

$10.95

VEGETARIAN

CRISPY GUACAMOLE TACOS

$14.95

Crispy taco shells filled with guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with white rice.

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$14.95

Stir fry veggies over spinach enchiladas. Topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco. Served with white rice.

GARNACHAS

$14.95

Thick crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potatoes, topped with lettuce, crema, avocado slices, and queso fresco Served with white rice.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$14.95

Our grilled veggies served on a bed of peppers and onions. Served with refritos, white rice, grilled nopal, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

SPECIALTIES

CRISPY ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.95

Shredded chicken breast in a crispy enchilada shell. Topped with salsa verde, crema, and queso fresco. Served with a side of green rice

STACKED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.95

Shrimp enchiladas layered with refritos, salsa verde, Qaxaca cheese, and topped with crema, queso fresco and cilantro.

MEXICAN CHICKEN PASTA

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta baked with cheese and grilled chicken breast. Made with tomatoes, peppers, and our own blend of spices.

PAPALOCA

$13.95

Baked potato stuffed with beef fajita, butter, crema, and topped with melted Qaxaca cheese.

BISTEK PICADO

$14.95

Grilled ground sirloin patty, smothered with chili con queso and topped with Qaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with refritos and Spanish rice.

POLLO DEL SOL

$15.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, smothered with our spicy Del Sol sauce. Served with grilled veggies and green rice.

ENCHILADAS DEL SOL

$14.95

Cheese enchiladas smothered in our Spicy Del Sol sauce, topped with grilled beef or chicken with avocado slices and tomato. Served with green rice and charros.

ENCHILADAS DE BISTEC

$17.95

Stuffed with grilled streak, topped with red enchilada sauce and queso fresco. Served with green rice and charros.

LOCAL

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$13.95

Red corn tortilla rolled with shredded cheddar and topped with chili con carne and more cheddar.

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.95

Red corn tortilla rolled with picadillo and topped with chili con carne and cheddar.

GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$13.95

Chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and topped with Qaxaca cheese.

SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS

$13.95

Chicken enchiladas topped with a white cream sauce, sprinkled with jalapenos, paprika and Qaxaca cheese.

CRISPY TACOS

$13.95

Tex-Mex style. Filled with picadillo and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar.

TOSTADAS COMPUESTAS

$13.95

Crispy tostada shell topped with refritos, lettuce, avocado slices, and queso fresco. Choice of picadillo or shredded chicken.

TACOS AL CARBON

$13.95

2 )Tacos with beef fajita meat served in a soft flour tortilla.

TAMAL DINNER

$13.95

Served with refritos and rice. Topped with your choice of queso sauce or chili con carne.

PICK 1

$6.95

Choose 1 of your lLocal Favorites

PICK 2

$10.95

Choose 2 of your lLocal Favorites

PICK 3

$14.95

Choose 3 of your Local Favorites

MESQUITE GRILLED

ARRECHERA PLATTER

$24.95

Served with green rice, charros, and a grilled nopal

TAMPIQUENA PLATE

$29.95

Carne asada served with refritos, green rice, cheese quesadilla and your choice of enchilada.

ALAMBRES

Skewered with peppers, onions, and sausage. Served on a bed of Spanish rice. Your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp.

STUFFED SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$27.95

4 Colossal shrimp stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, jalapeño and wrapped with bacon. Served with brochette sauce, green rice, charros, and guacamole.

RIBYE

$33.95

12oz mesquite grilled ribeye. Served with charros, potato wedge, and a grilled nopal

T-BONE

$25.95

12 oz mesquite grilled bone-in T-bone. Served with charros, potato wedge and a grilled nopal.

BANDEJA PALOMAR

$85.95

A shareable platter of grilled sausage, carne asada, beef short ribs, chips, queso blanco, cheese mulita, stuffed poblanos, grilled jalapeno, charros, and guacamole.

TACOS CALLAJEROS

CALLAJEROS 5 Mini street tacos served on corn tortillas with chopped cilantro and onions.

FAJITAS SMALL

Your choice of meat on a bed of grilled peppers and onions. Served with refritos, Spansih rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

FAJITAS LARGE

GRILLED SALMON

$24.95

Served on a bed of green rice with a side of grilled veggies

POLLO PALOMAR

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of salsa verde, queso sauce, sour cream sauce, or ranchero sauce. Served with refritos and white rice

KIDS

KIDS CRISPY TACO

$8.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS SOFT CHEESE TACO

$8.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$8.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS BEEF ENCHILADA

$9.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

KIDS FAJITA TACO

$9.00

served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

CHOCOFLAN

$8.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

TEQUILA APPLE PIE

$8.00

CINNAMON ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.95

A LA CARTE

SIDE SPANISH RICE

$2.95

SIDE WHITE RICE

$2.95

SIDE GREEN RICE

$3.95

SIDE CHARROS

$2.95

SIDE REFRITOES

$2.95

SIDE VEGGIES

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

AVOCADO SLICES 3

$3.00

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$0.50

GRILLED JALAPENO

$1.00

GRILLED NOPAL

$4.00

BULB ONION

$2.00

GRILLED POBLANO

$4.00

SIDE PICO

$0.95

SIDE YELLOW CHEESE

$0.95

SIDE OAXACA

$1.45

SIDE GUAC

$2.00

SIDE ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.50

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$0.50

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.45

TEA

$2.45

MEXICAN COKE

$2.95

TOPO

$3.95

FANTA

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

LIMEADE

$3.95

Salsa's

Salsa Habanero

$1.95

Salsa Jalapeno

$1.95

Salsa Pico

$1.95

Salsa Chimy de Edgar

$1.95

TO - GO

To-Go

CHALUPA PACK - BEEF

$49.95

CHALUPA PACK - CHICKEN

$49.95

GUAC FOR 8

$19.95

QUESO AND CHIPS FOR 8

$15.95

PICO FOR 8

$13.95

SPANISH RICE FOR 8

$13.95

WHITE RICE FOR 8

$13.95

GREEN RICE FOR 8

$15.95

1 DOZEN FLOUR

$4.95

1 DOZEN CORN

$4.95

SOUR CREAM FOR 8

$6.95

CHARROS FOR 8

$14.95

SHREDDED CHEDDAR

$7.95

1/2 DOZ CHZ ENCH

$19.99

REFRITOS

$13.95

1/2 DOZ BEEF ENCH

$22.95

1/2 DOZ SC ENCH

$21.95

1/2 DOZ GREEN ENCH

$22.95

1/2 DOZ TAMALES

$12.95

1 LB BEEF FAJ

$35.95

1 LB CHICK FAJ

$31.95

BAR

BEER - Bottle

Bohemia

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

O'Doul's

$5.00

BEER- Pint Wells

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Micelob Ultra

$4.00

HOUSE MARGARITAS

House Marg - Rocks

$9.00

House Marg - Frozen

$9.00

De Sabor

$12.00

Mangonada

$14.00

Mangonada Shot

$15.00

MARGARITAS

EL PALOMAR

$13.00

JUAN Y KILO

$14.00

LA MEXICANA

$12.00

LA TEJANA

$15.00

EL PAVO REAL

$15.00

THE 16

$16.00

LA FLACA

$13.00

FROZEN PATRON GRANDE

$14.00

OTHER OPTIONS

MEXICAN PONCHE

$40.00

CANTARITO A

$12.00

MICHELADA IMPORT

$7.00

MICHELADA DOMESTIC

$6.00

SPECIALITIES

AUTHENTIC PALOMA GLASS

$8.00

AUTHENTIC PALOMA PITCHER

$30.00

ESPOLOMA

$12.00

PALOMA FUEGO

$10.00

LA BRISA

$10.00

RANCH WATER

$12.00

SANGRIA

$9.00

FROZEN SANGRIA

$10.00

CARAJILLO

$10.00

OL' FASHIONED DE CARLITOS

$12.00

Wines

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Tequila

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Herrapura Repo

$13.00

Herrapura Silver

$12.00

1800 Cristal

$16.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.00

Lalo

$12.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$14.00

Casa Migos Repo

$13.00

Casa Migos Silver

$12.00

Tesoro Repo

$18.00

Codigo Blanco

$18.00

Tres G Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$22.00

1942

$22.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

Tesoro Anejo

$19.00

Bourbon

Jack

$8.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Rum

Flor De Cana Silver

$9.00

La Barcardi Silver

$8.00

La Barcardi Anejo

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

The Botanist

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Empress

$10.00

Scotch

Chivas

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Red Label

$10.00

Black Label

$12.00

The Doers

$12.00

Buchanan

$12.00

Mezcal

Casa Migos Mezcal

$16.00

Susto

$12.00

Illegal

$14.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Absolute

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Mozart Chocolate

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Jager

$10.00

Grand Marn

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Rum Chatta

$8.00

Flights

Frozen Flight

$16.00

Mangonada Shots

$15.00

Guava Flights

$15.00

Peach Flights

$15.00

Watermelon Flights

$15.00

Prickly Pear Flights

$15.00

Strawberry Flights

$15.00

Merchandise

Pink Tee

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X Large

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional and Authentic Mexican food. Beautiful patio, great food, and refreshing margaritas 🍹

Website

Location

12655 West Ave Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78216

Directions

