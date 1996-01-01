Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Panhandler's Pizza 2721 S. College Unit 4B

611 Reviews

$

2721 S. College Unit 4B

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Order Again

Starters

Cheesey Garlic Bread Small

$7.99

Our fresh daily made dough baked with garlic butter, smothered in mozzerella cheese and parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade house sauce.

Cheesey Garlic Bread Medium

$8.99

Cheesey Garlic Bread Large

$9.99

7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Few

$13.99

Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!

7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Bunch

$32.99

Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!

7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Crowd

$65.99

Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!

Wings-Single (6)

$8.99

6 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Wings-Double (12)

$14.99

12 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Wings-Bigger (25)

$28.99

25 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Wings-Huge (50)

$55.99

50 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Wings-Gigantic (75)

$81.99

75 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Wings-Colossal (100)

$111.99

100 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Ranch

$0.50

Salad

Individual House Salad

$4.59

Crisp greens topped with red tomatoes, red onion, black olive and house grated mozzarella cheese

Family Sized House Salad (Feeds 3-4)

$11.99

Crisp greens topped with red tomatoes, red onion, black olive and house grated mozzarella cheese

Greek Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, top with grilled chicken, marinated artichokes, feta cheese, red sliced tomatoes, and green olives

Pick 6 Salad

$13.99

Pick any 6 pizza toppings atop a bed of crispy fresh greens.

Desserts

Cinnapans - Small

$7.99

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!

Cinnapans - Medium

$9.99

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!

Cinnapans - Large

$12.99

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

$1.09

Fresh Baked Favorite with little bits of toffee

Chocoate Chip Cookie (3 Pack)

$2.99

Fresh Baked Favorite with little bits of toffee

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

House Red Sauce

$0.50

Pesto

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.29

Pepperoni Slice

$4.39

Sausage Slice

$4.39

Combo Slice

$4.49

Veggie Slice

$4.39

Slice of the Day Monday

$4.49

Slice of the Day Tuesday

$4.49

Slice of the Day Wednesday

$4.49

Slice of the Day Thursday

$4.49

Slice of the Day Friday

$4.49

Peach Slice

$4.29

NPM $2.99 Slice

$4.29

Slice of Kindness

$4.29

Rivendell Slices

$4.00

2 Slices & A Drink

$10.99

Slice, Cookie, & Drink

$9.99

Slice, Salad, & Drink

$10.99

Slice & Drink-A Little Help

$4.50

Family Meals

Family Meal #1

$49.99

Family Meal #2

$50.99

Family Meal #3

$39.99

Family Meal #4

$50.99

Family Meal #5

$45.99

Slices of Kindness T-shirt

$15.00

Earth Month Shirts

$12.99

Black Embroidered Logo

$12.99

Beanie

$18.00

Long Sleeve Grey

$23.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$24.99

Hoodie

$30.00

Mini Tin Tacker

$10.00

Big Tin Tacker

$25.00

Pan's Fan Bundle-Beanie

$20.00

Pan's Fan Bundle-T-shirt

$20.00

Frankie T-Shirt

$10.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Set of Pint Glasses (6)

$25.00

10" Breakfast Pizzas

10in. The Hey Ya'll

$21.99

Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage

10in. Dsayuno

$21.99

A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.

10in. Fort Fun

$21.99

Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.

10in. Veg Out

$21.99

Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers

10in. Heart Stopper

$22.99

All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

10in. BYOBreakfastZa

$23.99

Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

12" Breakfast Pizzas

12in. The Hey Ya'll

$26.99

Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage

12in. Dsayuno

$27.99

A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.

12in. Fort Fun

$26.99

Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.

12in. Veg Out

$26.99

Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers

12in. Heart Stopper

$27.99

All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

12in. BYOBreakfastZa

$26.99

Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

14" Breakfast Pizzas

14in. The Hey Ya'll

$35.99

Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage

14in. Dsayuno

$36.99

A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.

14in. Fort Fun

$35.99

Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.

14in. Veg Out

$35.99

Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers

14in. Heart Stopper

$36.99

All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

14in. BYOBreakfastZa

$35.99

Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!

10in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY

$3.99

10in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY

$19.99

10in. BBQ Classic

$19.99

You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions

10in. Beef Bacon Cheddar

$19.99

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!

10in. Beggar

$19.99

"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "

10in. BYOP

$14.99

10in. California Artichoke

$19.99

Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.

10in. Chicago Style Sausage

$19.99

No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.

10in. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!

10in. Deluxe Combo

$19.99

Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion

10in. Five Cheese

$19.99

Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.

10in. Hawaiian

$16.99

The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil

10in. Hot Wing Ranch

$19.99

"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "

10in. Lovehandler

$21.99

Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic

10in. Mediterranean

$19.99

Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,

10in. Mighty Hawaiian

$19.99

Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.

10in. Panbano

$19.99

Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.

10in. Pansagne

$19.99

Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.

10in. Planthandler

$24.99

10in. Ricotta Spinach

$19.99

Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!

10in. Veggie Deluxe

$18.99

Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.

10in. U Wanna Peach of Me!?!

$19.99

10 in. Reuben

$19.99

12in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY

$9.99

12in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY

12in. BBQ Classic

$24.99

You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions

12in. Beef Bacon Cheddar

$24.99

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!

12in. Beggar

$24.99

"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "

12in. BYOP

$17.99

12in. California Artichoke

$24.99

Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.

12in. Chicago Style Sausage

$24.99

No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.

12in. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!

12in. Deluxe Combo

$24.99

Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion

12in. Five Cheese

$24.99

Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.

12in. Hawaiian

$21.99

The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil

12in. Hot Wing Ranch

$24.99

"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "

12in. Lovehandler

$26.99

Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic

12in. Mediterranean

$24.99

Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,

12in. Mighty Hawaiian

$24.99

Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.

12in. Panbano

$24.99

Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.

12in. Pansagne

$24.99

Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.

12in. Planthandler

$26.99

12in. Ricotta Spinach

$24.99

Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!

12in. Veggie Deluxe

$24.99

Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.

12in. U Wanna a Peach of Me?!?

$24.99

12in. Reuben

$24.99

14in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY

$9.99

14in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY

14in. BBQ Classic

$31.99

You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions

14in. Beef Bacon Cheddar

$31.99

Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!

14in. Beggar

$31.99

"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "

14in. BYOP

$19.99

14in. California Artichoke

$31.99

Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.

14in. Chicago Style Sausage

$31.99

No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.

14in. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$31.99

A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!

14in. Deluxe Combo

$31.99

Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion

14in. Five Cheese

$31.99

Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.

14in. Hawaiian

$29.99

The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil

14in. Hot Wing Ranch

$31.99

"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "

14in. Lovehandler

$33.99

Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic

14in. Mediterranean

$31.99

Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,

14in. Mighty Hawaiian

$31.99

Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.

14in. Panbano

$31.99

Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.

14in. Pansagne

$31.99

Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.

14in. Planthandler

$36.99

14in. Ricotta Spinach

$31.99

Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!

14in. Veggie Deluxe

$28.99

Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.

14 in. U Wanna Peach of Me?!?

$31.99

14 in. Reuben

$31.99

Blue Moon (16oz)

$6.00

CooperSmith's Not Brown (16oz)

$6.00

Fat Tire (16oz)

$7.00

Maxline Irish Red (16oz)

$5.00

Odell IPA (16oz)

$7.00

Odell 90 Schilling (16oz)

$7.00

Old Aggie (16oz)

$3.00

Sad Panda (16oz)

$7.00

Summit Cider (16oz)

$7.00

Verboten Killer Boots (16oz)

$7.00

Zwei Helles (16oz)

$7.00

Wolf Picker

$7.00

India Pan's Ale

$6.00

Pint Glass w/ Beer

$10.00

Blue Moon (Pitcher)

$10.99

CooperSmith's Not Brown (Pitcher)

$11.99

Fat Tire (Pitcher)

$11.99

Maxline Irish Red (Pitcher)

$11.99

Odell IPA (Pitcher)

$11.99

Odell 90 Schilling (Pitcher)

$11.99

Old Aggie (Pitcher)

$11.99

Sad Panda (Pitcher)

$11.99

Summit Cider (Pitcher)

$11.99

Verboten Killer Boots (Pitcher)

$11.99

Zwei Helles (Pitcher)

$11.99

Michelob Lite

$5.00

Sippen Pretty Sour

$6.00

!Disfrute!

$3.00

Sipping Tropical

$5.00

Sipping Lemonade

$5.00

Dominga

$5.00

OBC Red

$9.00

OBC Pinot Gris (White)

$9.00

OBC Rose

$9.00

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Fanta Orange

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.89

Can of Pop

$0.50

Pitcher Soda

$9.99

Truly Lime

$5.00

Fruit Smash

$6.00

10,000 Memories. 1 Pizza. Panhandler's Pizza. Panhandler’s serves a unique Midwest Cross pizza (Mix of Detroit style and Chicago Style) pan-style pizza by the slice or as a whole pie. Each pizza starts with a pastry-like dough which has be baked lower and slower than a regular pizza. Our crust has a crispy buttery exterior, light airy interior that easily averages over at least 2 inches high. The pizzas take longer to bake but they are definitely worth the wait!! Each pizza is topped with our secret sauce recipe and 100% real, whole-milk Mozzarella cheese shredded daily on premise and loaded with fresh, unique, locally sourced when possible, quality toppings and with our sausage that is probably about the best Italian Sausage you can find made locally for Panhandler's and topped with basil. We also offer a variety of salads, wings, desserts, local craft brews but our staple is our one of a kind pizza. There’s pizza and then you have Panhandler's!

