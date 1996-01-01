- Home
Panhandler's Pizza 2721 S. College Unit 4B
611 Reviews
$
2721 S. College Unit 4B
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Starters
Cheesey Garlic Bread Small
Our fresh daily made dough baked with garlic butter, smothered in mozzerella cheese and parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade house sauce.
Cheesey Garlic Bread Medium
Cheesey Garlic Bread Large
7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Few
Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!
7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Bunch
Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!
7 Layers of Panhandler's Goodness Dip-For a Crowd
Hot, ooey gooey, pan of Panhandler’s best flavors — it includes a layer of Panhandler’s fabulous house sauce, our creamy ricotta sauce, a layer of black olives, a layer of banana peppers, baked with our specialty mozzarella cheese, a layer of pepperoni all topped with parmesan cheese & basil and served with bites of Panhandler’s famous dough!!! It doesn’t get much better!!
Wings-Single (6)
6 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Wings-Double (12)
12 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Wings-Bigger (25)
25 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Wings-Huge (50)
50 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Wings-Gigantic (75)
75 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Wings-Colossal (100)
100 Plump wing sections, baked with pizza spice to a crispy golden brown, tossed in you choice of mouthwatering sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Ranch
Half Bake
Salad
Individual House Salad
Crisp greens topped with red tomatoes, red onion, black olive and house grated mozzarella cheese
Family Sized House Salad (Feeds 3-4)
Crisp greens topped with red tomatoes, red onion, black olive and house grated mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, top with grilled chicken, marinated artichokes, feta cheese, red sliced tomatoes, and green olives
Pick 6 Salad
Pick any 6 pizza toppings atop a bed of crispy fresh greens.
Desserts
Cinnapans - Small
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!
Cinnapans - Medium
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!
Cinnapans - Large
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon rolls done Panhandler’s style!
Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
Fresh Baked Favorite with little bits of toffee
Chocoate Chip Cookie (3 Pack)
Fresh Baked Favorite with little bits of toffee
Slices
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Sausage Slice
Combo Slice
Veggie Slice
Slice of the Day Monday
Slice of the Day Tuesday
Slice of the Day Wednesday
Slice of the Day Thursday
Slice of the Day Friday
Peach Slice
NPM $2.99 Slice
Slice of Kindness
Rivendell Slices
Meal Deals
Family Meals
Delivery Charge
Retail
Slices of Kindness T-shirt
Earth Month Shirts
Black Embroidered Logo
Beanie
Long Sleeve Grey
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Hoodie
Mini Tin Tacker
Big Tin Tacker
Pan's Fan Bundle-Beanie
Pan's Fan Bundle-T-shirt
Frankie T-Shirt
Pint Glass
Set of Pint Glasses (6)
10" Breakfast Pizzas
10in. The Hey Ya'll
Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage
10in. Dsayuno
A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.
10in. Fort Fun
Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.
10in. Veg Out
Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers
10in. Heart Stopper
All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
10in. BYOBreakfastZa
Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!
12" Breakfast Pizzas
12in. The Hey Ya'll
Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage
12in. Dsayuno
A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.
12in. Fort Fun
Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.
12in. Veg Out
Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers
12in. Heart Stopper
All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
12in. BYOBreakfastZa
Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!
14" Breakfast Pizzas
14in. The Hey Ya'll
Biscuits and Gravy reimagined !!! Our Country Pepper Gravy, your choice of eggs, with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, baked with red onions & our speciality Italian Sausage
14in. Dsayuno
A breakfast burrito Panhandler’s Style! Tortilla Marissa’s Green Chile & your choice of eggs baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with sausage, red onions and green peppers.
14in. Fort Fun
Our pizza version of the classic Denver Omelet!! A thin layer of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus Canadian bacon, onions & green peppers.
14in. Veg Out
Veggie goodness for breakfast! A thin layer of olive oil, topped with your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & green peppers
14in. Heart Stopper
All the meats! Our zesty sausage, Canadian bacon and applewood smoked bacon, your choice of eggs with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
14in. BYOBreakfastZa
Build your Own Breakfast! Choose any 4 toppings on our regular pizza men atop a drizzle of olive oil, your choice of eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese!
10" Small Pizza
10in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY
10in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY
10in. BBQ Classic
You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions
10in. Beef Bacon Cheddar
Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!
10in. Beggar
"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "
10in. BYOP
10in. California Artichoke
Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.
10in. Chicago Style Sausage
No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.
10in. Chicken Bacon Ranch
A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!
10in. Deluxe Combo
Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion
10in. Five Cheese
Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.
10in. Hawaiian
The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil
10in. Hot Wing Ranch
"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "
10in. Lovehandler
Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic
10in. Mediterranean
Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,
10in. Mighty Hawaiian
Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.
10in. Panbano
Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.
10in. Pansagne
Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.
10in. Planthandler
10in. Ricotta Spinach
Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!
10in. Veggie Deluxe
Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.
10in. U Wanna Peach of Me!?!
10 in. Reuben
12" Medium Pizza
12in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY
12in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY
12in. BBQ Classic
You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions
12in. Beef Bacon Cheddar
Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!
12in. Beggar
"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "
12in. BYOP
12in. California Artichoke
Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.
12in. Chicago Style Sausage
No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.
12in. Chicken Bacon Ranch
A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!
12in. Deluxe Combo
Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion
12in. Five Cheese
Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.
12in. Hawaiian
The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil
12in. Hot Wing Ranch
"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "
12in. Lovehandler
Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic
12in. Mediterranean
Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,
12in. Mighty Hawaiian
Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.
12in. Panbano
Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.
12in. Pansagne
Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.
12in. Planthandler
12in. Ricotta Spinach
Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!
12in. Veggie Deluxe
Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.
12in. U Wanna a Peach of Me?!?
12in. Reuben
14" Large Pizza
14in. 1/2 BYOP 1/2 SPECIALTY
14in. 1/2 SPECIALTY 1/2 SPECIALTY
14in. BBQ Classic
You might as well be sitting on a patio!! A light drizzle of Olive Oil, a layer of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, topped with BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Red Onions
14in. Beef Bacon Cheddar
Our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza-- Ground Beef, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. Might as well add pickles and mustard!!
14in. Beggar
"Our Meaty Option -- Filled with those flavors we love. Canadian Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni "
14in. BYOP
14in. California Artichoke
Olive oil as a base for the amazing flavors of specially marinated artichoke, fresh tomato & red onion. All baked with a parmesan crust.
14in. Chicago Style Sausage
No red sauce ont the bottom. Mozzarella cheese topped with our Chicago Style Sauce-diced tomotoes marinated in sweet basil, garlic, and secret slice blend, Italian Sausage, Parmesan cheese, and more sweet basil on top.
14in. Chicken Bacon Ranch
A bunch of favorites all in one--Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, all baked in our homemade Ranch sauce with red onions and cheddar cheese!
14in. Deluxe Combo
Panhandler's Perfect Match of Flavors -- Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Red Onion
14in. Five Cheese
Creamy goodness!! What could be better one cheese -- FIVE CHEESES! Cheddar, Feta, Ricotta and Parmesan and of course mozzerella all topped with fresh tomotoes.
14in. Hawaiian
The most loved or most hated pizza in America!! Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Sweet Basil
14in. Hot Wing Ranch
"House-made Ranch Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions & green peppers. Taking the chicken wing to the next level "
14in. Lovehandler
Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic
14in. Mediterranean
Sweet Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Feta cheeses, sun-dried tomatos, spinach, fresh mushrooms,
14in. Mighty Hawaiian
Taking the Hawaiian and adding a bit of heat with green chiles and a bit of cool with cream cheese all on top of that Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, sweet pineapple and topped with sweet basil.
14in. Panbano
Panhandler’s loose take on the classic Cubano sandwich!! It’s a no sauce pizza with a layer of extra virgin olive oil, melted cheese, all layered with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion and pickles – YES PICKLES – all baked to a golden crisp with a drizzle of mustard over the top.
14in. Pansagne
Pan’s Style Lasagna!! Our famous red sauce, ricotta cheese, Chicago Style Tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and our secret sausage all topped with parmesan and sweet basil. Layers of yummy goodness.
14in. Planthandler
14in. Ricotta Spinach
Our Ricotta Cheese Sauce with Fresh Spinach topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Feta Cheeses --Creamy goodness!!
14in. Veggie Deluxe
Get your vitamins plus your Panhandler's fix!! Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onion and black olives.
14 in. U Wanna Peach of Me?!?
14 in. Reuben
4 Pan Detroit
6 Pan Detroit
Beer
Blue Moon (16oz)
CooperSmith's Not Brown (16oz)
Fat Tire (16oz)
Maxline Irish Red (16oz)
Odell IPA (16oz)
Odell 90 Schilling (16oz)
Old Aggie (16oz)
Sad Panda (16oz)
Summit Cider (16oz)
Verboten Killer Boots (16oz)
Zwei Helles (16oz)
Wolf Picker
India Pan's Ale
Pint Glass w/ Beer
Blue Moon (Pitcher)
CooperSmith's Not Brown (Pitcher)
Fat Tire (Pitcher)
Maxline Irish Red (Pitcher)
Odell IPA (Pitcher)
Odell 90 Schilling (Pitcher)
Old Aggie (Pitcher)
Sad Panda (Pitcher)
Summit Cider (Pitcher)
Verboten Killer Boots (Pitcher)
Zwei Helles (Pitcher)
Michelob Lite
Sippen Pretty Sour
!Disfrute!
Sipping Tropical
Sipping Lemonade
Dominga
NA Beverages
Hard Seltzer
Buffet
Basic Buffet-On Site
Basic Buffet-Off Site
Full Meal Deal Buffet-On Site
Full Meal Deal Buffet-Off Site
Best of Pan's Buffet-On Site
Best of Pan's Buffet-Off Site
Family Salad 1/2 Pan
Family Salad Full Pan
Pasta w/ meat 1/2 Pan
Pasta no meat 1/2 Pan
Pasta w/ meat Full Pan
Pasta no meat Full Pan
Blevins + 20% Gratuity
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
10,000 Memories. 1 Pizza. Panhandler's Pizza. Panhandler’s serves a unique Midwest Cross pizza (Mix of Detroit style and Chicago Style) pan-style pizza by the slice or as a whole pie. Each pizza starts with a pastry-like dough which has be baked lower and slower than a regular pizza. Our crust has a crispy buttery exterior, light airy interior that easily averages over at least 2 inches high. The pizzas take longer to bake but they are definitely worth the wait!! Each pizza is topped with our secret sauce recipe and 100% real, whole-milk Mozzarella cheese shredded daily on premise and loaded with fresh, unique, locally sourced when possible, quality toppings and with our sausage that is probably about the best Italian Sausage you can find made locally for Panhandler's and topped with basil. We also offer a variety of salads, wings, desserts, local craft brews but our staple is our one of a kind pizza. There’s pizza and then you have Panhandler's!
2721 S. College Unit 4B, Fort Collins, CO 80525