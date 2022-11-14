Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perfetto de Cafe Devry Campus

review star

No reviews yet

2149 W Dunlap Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85021

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Apple
Tuna Melt
Soup of the Day Potato Cheddar

*Daily Special*

Caramel Apple

$4.35

Coffee And Espresso Drinks

House Blend Coffee

House Blend Coffee

$1.85+

Perfetto house blend coffee.

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$4.00+

Double espresso, chocolate, coconut, and hazelnut.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Double espresso with hot water (American Coffee)

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Double espresso, with steamed milk and a layer of milk foam on top.

Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$4.00+

Double espresso, combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk, topped with a layer of milk foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Double espresso, with equal parts steamed milk and steamed milk foam, served hot only.

Caramelicious

Caramelicious

$4.00+

Double espresso, caramel, and vanilla.

Flavored Café Latte

Flavored Café Latte

$4.00+

Double espresso with steamed milk, your favorite flavoring, and a layer of milk foam on top.

Marilyn Monroca

Marilyn Monroca

$4.00+

Double espresso, white chocolate, almond rocha, and cherry.

Mocha Mint

Mocha Mint

$4.00+

Double espresso, chocolate, and mint.

Perfetto Italiano

Perfetto Italiano

$3.25+

House blend coffee with double espresso added.

Resees (cold, blended only)

Resees (cold, blended only)

$4.35+

Double espresso, chocolate, peanut butter, blended with choice of milk.

Rolo

Rolo

$4.00+

Double espresso, chocolate, and caramel.

Snickers

Snickers

$4.00+

Double espresso, chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.00+

Double espresso, and white chocolate.

White Mocha Spice

White Mocha Spice

$4.00+

Double espresso, white chocolate, and cinnamon.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Full bodied black tea, with aromatic spices, served as a rich and milky, deeply colored, bold flavored drink with espresso.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Rich mocha sauce with hot steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Mocha Roca

$4.00+

Fountain Drinks

24oz Soda

24oz Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Dr. Pepper.

32oz Soda

32oz Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper.

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.35+

100% Real, Fresh, Fruit!

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$4.35+Out of stock

100% Real, Fresh, Fruit!

Peach Smoothie

$4.35+

100% Real, Fresh, Fruit!

Mango Smoothie

$4.35+

100% Real, Fresh, Fruit!

Wild Berry

$4.35+Out of stock

pineapple coconut

$4.50Out of stock

Italian Sodas

Coconut Italian Soda

$3.50+

Carbonated beverage with coconut flavoring.

Cherry Italian Soda

$3.50+

Carbonated beverage with cherry flavoring.

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.50+

Carbonated beverage with raspberry flavoring.

Vanilla Italian Soda

$3.50+

Carbonated beverage with vanilla flavoring.

peach Italian soda

$3.50+

Strawberry Italian Soda

$3.50+

Teas

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Indian tea is a rich, milky, deeply coloured, and boldly flavourful drink.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.95+

Assorted black, green and herbal teas.

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Assorted black, herbal, and green teas.

*Daily Lunch Special*

Nachos

$5.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Hot Off The Grill

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, with Buffalo sauce and a side of potato chips.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.50

Grilled chicken , provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$10.50

Sliced turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, with aioli spread and a side of potato chips.

Ham and Cheddar Cheese Panini

$9.00

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, with a side of potato chips.

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.50

Sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, pepper, with pesto spread and a side of potato chips.

Turkey Bacon Panini

Turkey Bacon Panini

$10.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.

Vegetarian Panini

Vegetarian Panini

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, artichoke, pepper, olive, onion, cucumber, provolone cheese, pesto spread, with a side of potato chips.

Perfetto Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$9.50

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

Perfetto Club Sandwich

Perfetto Club Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

Turkey and Provolone Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

The Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, artichoke, pepper, olive, onion, cucumber, provolone cheese, hummus spread, choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.

Garden Burger

$10.50

Grilled veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, choice of bread and a side of potato chips.

Grill Cheese\ No Chips

$4.50Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Wraps

Pesty Chicken Wrap

Pesty Chicken Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, pesto spread, lettuce and tomato, on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Spinach, tomato, artichoke, pepper, olive, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, balsamic dressing, on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Italian Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, peppers, pesto spread, and a side of potato chips.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Ham and Cheddar Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Turkey and Provolone Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Sliced turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.

Perfetto Club Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Sliced turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of chips.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrot, onion, black olive, tomato, feta cheese and choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, sliced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing.

Lighter Sides

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Assorted bagels toasted to perfection with a side of cream cheese spread.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Grilled tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and a side of salsa.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken and a side of salsa.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Fresh, baked, chocolate chip cookie

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Fresh and flaky croissant.

Danish

Danish

$3.25

Scrumptious Danish, your choice of fruit or cream cheese topping.

Gourmet Soft Pretzel with Cheese

Gourmet Soft Pretzel with Cheese

$4.50

Gourmet Soft Pretzel with Cheese

Muffins

Muffins

$3.00

Assorted muffins, blueberry, chocolate, poppy seed, and more.

Pita and Hummus Plate

Pita and Hummus Plate

$5.25

Homemade hummus, grilled pita, garnished with carrots.

Soup of the Day Potato Cheddar

$5.50+

Ask your server for details

Veggies with Ranch Dressing

Veggies with Ranch Dressing

$4.00

Fresh baby carrots with side of ranch dressing.

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Edamame

$5.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Nachos

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

DELIGHTFUL Coffees, Teas, Lattes, and Pastries DELECTABLE Paninis, Sandwiches, Salads and Snacks.

Location

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Directions

Gallery
Perfetto de Cafe image
Perfetto de Cafe image
Perfetto de Cafe image
Perfetto de Cafe image

