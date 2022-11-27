Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philadium

337 Reviews

$

1631 Packer Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Fried Pickles
Cheeseburger

Appetizers TO

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Mini Panzarottis

$10.00
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Mussels

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Tuna Bites

$13.00
Fried Longhots

Fried Longhots

$11.00

Sandwiches TO

Roast Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Moms Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Fried Meatball Sandwich

$11.50

Meatball Parmigania

$11.50

Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Cheesesteak

$10.50

Chicken Cheesteak

$9.50

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Roast Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.50
ABLT

ABLT

$9.00

Turkey&cheese

$9.50

Avocado Turkey Club

$11.00

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Bologna

$6.00

Sausage Parm

$11.50

Chicken Parm

$11.50

Platters TO

Pierogi Platter

$11.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Salmon Platter

$16.00

Sesame Seared Tuna

$15.00

CS eggrolls tray 21

$48.99

Panzarotti Tray 30

$30.99

WINGS TRAY 50

$76.00

Fingers Tray 35

$37.99

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Pizza TO

Plain Pizza

$15.00
Margharite

Margharite

$16.00

Tomato Pie

$12.00

Sausage & Long Hots Pizza (House Pie)

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00
White Verde Supreme Pizza

White Verde Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Honey Habaroni Pizza

$17.00

Salads TO

House Salad

$9.00
Philadium caeser

Philadium caeser

$15.00

Caeser Salad

$8.50

Grill chic caeser salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Side Caeser Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Vegan TO

Vegan Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Vegan Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Vegan Cheesesteak

$14.00

Vegan Carolina Sausage

$14.00

Vegan BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan Cheeseburger

$16.00

Vegan Red Pizza

$21.50

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Vegan Steak & Onion Pizza

$25.00

Vegan Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$25.00

Vegan Special

$22.75

Wings TO

10 Wings

$15.00

Wing Dings (10)

$15.00

1/2 lb. Tail Tenders

$8.00

1 lb. Tail Tenders

$15.00

Korean BBQ Wings (8)

$16.00

Burgers TO

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

BBQ Burger

$13.00
EIEIO Burger

EIEIO Burger

$15.00

Tex Mex Burger

$13.00

Hawaii Burger

$13.00

French Fries TO

Ultimate Crab Fry

Ultimate Crab Fry

$12.00

BBQ Brisket Fries

$12.00

Steak & Bake Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Blue Fries

$12.00

Devils Blend Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Soup (Copy)

French Onion

$6.00

Chicken Chilli

$4.50

Chicken Tortellini

$6.00

Chicken And Rice

$4.50

Chicken Noodle

$4.50

New England Clam Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

Cream Of Potato Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Kids (Copy)

Kids Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

Gallery
Philadium image
Philadium image

