Ong Lam Bistro 1010 NE 66th ST
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Traditional Vietnamese dishes with an elevated twist. Where thoughts of nostalgia and an era of romance emanate from a picturesque dining room floor emulating that of a typical Saigon city street.
Location
1010 NE 66th ST, Seattle, WA 98115
Gallery