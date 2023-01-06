Main picView gallery

Ong Lam Bistro 1010 NE 66th ST

review star

No reviews yet

1010 NE 66th ST

Seattle, WA 98115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DESSERT

Khúc Bạch

$10.00Out of stock

Kem Dừa

$9.00Out of stock

Chè đậu xanh

$8.00Out of stock

DRINKS NO-ALCOHOL

Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$8.00Out of stock

Kem Dừa

$6.00Out of stock

Chè đậu xanh

$8.00Out of stock

Entrees (Copy)

Phở

$19.00

come with rare steak slice & fatty brisket

Cơm Tấm (chicken)

$20.00

Bánh Mì Chảo

$18.00

Tôm Sốt Chanh Dây

$32.00Out of stock

Vịt Nướng Chao

$22.00

Bún Đậu Hủ

$16.00Out of stock

Nghêu Hấp

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL PLATE (Copy)

Gỏi Ngó Sen

$15.00

Bánh Xèo Petites

$16.00

Bò Bía

$12.00

Xôi

$16.00

Mực Chiên

$16.00

Xí Quách

$16.00Out of stock

SIDE (Copy)

Side Banh Mi

$4.00

Side Prawn Chips

$4.00

Side of Bo Bia Sauce

SIDE Fresh Noodles

$4.00

SIDE Rice Noodles

$4.00

DESSERT (Copy)

Khúc Bạch

$10.00Out of stock

Kem Dừa

$9.00Out of stock

Chè đậu xanh

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Vietnamese dishes with an elevated twist. Where thoughts of nostalgia and an era of romance emanate from a picturesque dining room floor emulating that of a typical Saigon city street.

Location

1010 NE 66th ST, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th
orange star3.6 • 530
900 NE 65th Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Armistice Coffee Roosevelt
orange starNo Reviews
6717 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Distant Worlds Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Roosevelt Way Northeast Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Rain City Burgers
orange star4.2 • 902
6501 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 454
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Spud Fish & Chip - 6860 E Green Lake Way N
orange starNo Reviews
6860 E Green Lake Way N Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston