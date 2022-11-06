Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig Beach Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2400 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Brisket 1/2 lb
Baked Beans

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Open Tab

Orange Crush

$2.50

Organic Saint James Tea

$6.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Full selection of Pepsi products...free refills

Perrier 16.9oz

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 1ltr

$7.00Out of stock

From the Smoker

Pulled Pork (1 lb)

Pulled Pork (1 lb)

$25.00

DRIZZLED W/ PIG BEACH HATCH VINEGAR SAUCE + OUR BBQ SEASONING RUB

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)

$13.00

DRIZZLED W/ PIG BEACH HATCH VINEGAR SAUCE + OUR BBQ SEASONING RUB

Brisket (1 lb)

Brisket (1 lb)

$37.00

SALT & PEPPER CRUST

Brisket 1/2 lb

Brisket 1/2 lb

$19.00

Salt and Pepper crust

Beef Rib

Beef Rib

$65.00

LIMITED AVAILABILITY, PIG BEACH BUTCHER’S SECRET SEASONING

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$46.00

COMPETITION STYLE BROWN SUGAR + STICKY HONEY GLAZE

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$23.00

COMPETITION STYLE BROWN SUGAR + STICKY HONEY GLAZE

Smoked Turkey Breast (1lb)

Smoked Turkey Breast (1lb)

$29.00
Smoked Turkey Breast (1/2 lb)

Smoked Turkey Breast (1/2 lb)

$15.00

BLACK PEPPER & HERB CRUSTED

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$8.00

Smoked Pork Sausage w/Jalapeno & Cheddar cheese

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$48.00

Ribs, Brisket, Pulled Pork & Smoked Turkey and a sausage link *No Substitutions Please*

Sandwiches & Salads

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, ROASTED SWEET POTATO, DRIED CHERRIES, PUMPKIN SEEDS, FETA CHEESE, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

PICKLES, CRISPY ONIONS + WORLD CHAMPION BBQ SAUCE

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

TANGY VINEGAR SAUCE + PURPLE COLESLAW, MARTINS POTATO BUN

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Cheddar Jalapeno sausage served on a potato bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

CHAMPIONSHIP MUSTARD SAUCE, PICKLES + MAYO & SHREDDED LETTUCE ON SESAME BUN

Jackfruit Sandwich

Jackfruit Sandwich

$10.00

BELL PEPPER VINEGAR COLESLAW ON MARTIN’S BUN

Fish sandwich

Fish sandwich

$14.00

BLACKENED LOCAL MAHI-MAHI, CHERRY PEPPER TARTAR SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, & TOMATO

The Reider

The Reider

$9.00

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly with Bacon served on griddles Texas Toast

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$13.00

Smoked fish, crackers, pickled jalapenos & onions

From the Grill

Pig Beach Burger

Pig Beach Burger

$10.00+

AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE PICKLES & SECRET SAUCE on a MARTIN’S BUN BRIGGIE-STYLE : ADD PULLED PORK +$4 ADD BACON +$3

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$10.00+

SINGLE $10 / DOUBLE $14 / TRIPLE $17 AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE PICKLES & SECRET SAUCE on a MARTIN’S BUN

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$10.00+

SINGLE $10 / DOUBLE $14 / IMPOSSIBLE BURGER with ALL THE FIXIN’S

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

ADD ONS...$2 each CHEESE SAUCE/ CHERRY PEPPER RELISH / PICKLED JALAPEÑO +$2 / BACON +$3 /PULLED PORK +$4

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$7.00+
Purple Coleslaw

Purple Coleslaw

$7.00+
Vinegar Slaw

Vinegar Slaw

$7.00+
Collards

Collards

$7.00+
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00
House Pickles

House Pickles

$7.00+
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.00+
Fries

Fries

$7.00+
Pitmaster Potato Salad

Pitmaster Potato Salad

$7.00+

Sweets

Banana custard, vanilla wafers, fresh bananas, whipped fluff
Banana pudding soft serve

Banana pudding soft serve

$8.00

Banana custard, choice of soft serve, caramel, vanilla wafers, Mmmmmm

Chocolate chip cookies

$3.00

House made chocolate chip cookies, 3 per order

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Creamy vanilla & chocolate swirled soft serve ice cream sandwiched between two house-made chocolate chip cookies. With Rainbow Sprinkles or without

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate or Vanilla or Swirl Soft Serve Ice cream

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwich, Small Side(Fries or Slaw)& Drink

Merchandise

Hoodie

$50.00

Welcome to Pig Beach Long Sleeve T

$25.00

Staff T Shirt

$20.00

Spiritual Advisor Pit Crew Cruise Director Beach Patrol

Visor

$25.00

Woodland Camo Hat

$25.00

Blue Net Hat

$25.00
Navy Golf Hat New Era

Navy Golf Hat New Era

$30.00

Imperial Camo Hats

$28.00+

Black Hat

$25.00

Golf club cover

$80.00

Cook book

$30.00

Robs Righteous Sauce

$6.00

Champion BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Ocean Front Sauce

$6.00

Tangy Vinegar Sauce

$6.00

Koozie

$2.00

Pig Beach Rub

$5.00
24oz Souvenir Cup

24oz Souvenir Cup

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barbecue Restaurant

Location

2400 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
223 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe - 451 University Blvd Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
451 University Boulevard Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Ela Curry Kitchen - 4650 Donald Ross Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4650 Donald Ross Road Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Matteo's of Boca Raton - 233 S Federal Hwy,
orange starNo Reviews
233 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Addiction Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2131 Northeast 48th Street Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
HOLYSHAKES - Holyshakes Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
5030 Champion Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston