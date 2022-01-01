Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grato

review star

No reviews yet

1901 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Popular Items

Italian Wedge
Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Small Plates

Italian Wedge

$15.00

baby gem, banana peppers, black olives, pepperoni, gorgonzola

Burrata

$21.00

waldorf salad, brown butter walnuts

Roasted Baby Beets

$16.00

beet "ricotta", arugula, fennel, picked red onion, pistachio dukkah

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

marinara, creamy polenta, basil pesto

Crispy Artichoke

$14.00

crispy artichoke, vegan piquillo pepper aioli, lemon

Chickpea Hummus

$14.00

falafel, herbs, torshi, pita

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

bacon, Asian pear, parmesan, maple soy gastrique

Ceviche

$21.00

tilefish, aji amarillo, leche de tigre, corn chips

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

crispy rice, avocado, spicy aioli, cucumber

Pizzas

Ricotta, mozzarella, corn, zucchini, roasted tomato, basil, proscuitto,
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, basil

Local Mushroom Pizza

Local Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

gruyere, grilled scallions, black truffle vinaigrette

Diavola Pizza

$22.00

smoked mozzarella, nduja, pepperoni, peppers, onions, hot honey

Italian Pizza

$19.00

provolone, roasted red onion, banana peppers

Sweet Potato & Soppressata Pizza

$21.00

bechamel, fontina, balsamic onions, chives

Bianca with Truffles

$37.00

black winter truffles, caramelized onion, potato, fontina

Motor City Pie

$18.00

Detroit-style pan pizza, marinara, basil, house cheese blend

Motor City Supreme

Motor City Supreme

$23.00

square Detriot-style pan pizza, sausage, sopressata, mushroom, pepper, onion, olive dust. {limited supply daily}

Arugula Pizza--Red

$20.00Out of stock

red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

White Pizza

$18.00

Pastas

Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$17.00+

bacon, ham, pecorino, egg

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00+

tomato, basil, parmesan

Handmade Orecchiette

$18.00+

Florida rock shrimp, fennel, white wine, roasted cherry tomatoes

Potato Gnocchi

$17.00+

mushroom brodo, spinach, umami butter

Butternut Caramelle

$25.00+

maine lobster, brown butter, sage, hazelnuts

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$21.00

meat sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Large Plates

Half Chicken a la Brasa

$29.00

sweet plantains, black beans, avocado & tomato salad, aji verde

Harissa Rubbed Swordfish

$31.00

chickpea stew, swiss chard, raita

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$27.00

marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Prime Double Beef Burger

Prime Double Beef Burger

$21.00

house-made brioche, remoulade, aged cheddar, cornichons, french fries

Grilled Wagyu Beef Short Rib

$39.00

white rice, cucumber salad, ssamjang, bibb lettuce

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$33.00

Sweets

Flourless Chocolate Cake.

Flourless Chocolate Cake.

$9.00

nutella whip, praline

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Clay Conley's dishes.

Location

1901 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

