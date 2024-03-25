PLANTA Cocina Logan Circle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
PLANTA Cocina is a celebration of innovative, plant-based Latin-inspired cuisine by Chef David Lee, served in a beautifully designed space with an overflow of warm hospitality and good vibes. PLANTA Cocina reimagines and reinvents plant-based dining, providing flavorful (and fun) proof that the power of plants can change the world.
Location
1460 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ted's Bulletin - 14th Street
No Reviews
1818 14th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant