Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20005

CEVICHE & RAW BAR

Yellow ceviche

Yellow ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Kampachi, yellow leche de tigre, avocado, onion, crispy sweet potato

Tuna tostada

$16.00Out of stock

ahi tuna, ponzu-ginger marinade, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, salsa macha

TACOS & MORE

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

$18.00Out of stock

Hanger steak, guacamole & pico de gallo

Broccoli Tacos (2)

Broccoli Tacos (2)

$14.00Out of stock

Broccoli, black mole & cashews

Corn Tamal

Corn Tamal

$16.64

Steamed sweet corn tamal, chunky charred tomatillo sauce, goat cheese sauce, pecorino cheese & greens

Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional chunky avocado, pico de gallo, crispy kale, corn tostadas

SOUPS & SALADS

Cactus & Fava Salad

Cactus & Fava Salad

$16.64Out of stock

Fava beans puree, cactus, tomatoes, red onion, lime-oregano vinaigrette, cilantro, mint & soft boiled egg

ENTREES

Mayan chicken breast

Mayan chicken breast

$34.64

Pibil marinade roasted chicken, oregano potatoes, fennel, mint, cilantro vinaigrette

Catch of the day "a la talla"

Catch of the day "a la talla"

$45.64

Acapulco-style grilled fish, dried chiles adobo & green salad

DESSERTS

Churros

Churros

$13.64

sugar & cinnamon coated, with chocolate sauce

Beer

Corona Bottle

$8.00

Dos XX Lager Bottle

$8.00

Dos XX Ambar Bottle

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Lagunita IPA

$9.00

Colimita

$9.00Out of stock

Cayaco

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

Monte Xanic Cabernet Merlot Bt

$58.00

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon Bt

$58.00

Canto de luna Blend Botella

$70.00

Monte Xanic Chenin Blanc Bt

$58.00

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Bt

$54.00

Monte Xanic Grenache

$55.00

Poggio Costa Bt

$43.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Agua Fresca 22oz

$7.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Menu Cocktail

Ponche Oaxaqueño

$15.00

Pink Dragon

$15.00Out of stock

Alma De Maiz

$15.00

EL MAIZ

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

