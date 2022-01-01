Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crown and Crow 1317 14th St NW

review star

No reviews yet

1317 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Order Again

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Fizz

$11.00

B-52

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Boulvardier

$14.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuke

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

French Connection

$10.00

Gin Rickey

$10.00

High Ball

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

L.I.T.

$15.00

L.I.T. TOP

$30.00

Last Word

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhatten

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita TOP

$14.00

Marion Barry Stripper

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Planters Punch

$10.00

Redheaded Slut

$9.00

Relapse

$14.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Jack

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sazarac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Smoking Crow

$16.00

Snakebite

$7.00

SoCo Kamikaze

$9.00

St. Germain Spritz

$10.00

Surfer on Acid

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Toyko Iced Tea

$15.00

Vesper

$16.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Wasp Elbow

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

WooWoo

$8.00

Beer Mug- 36 oz

36 oz Black Flag

$20.00

36 oz Downeast

$20.00

36 oz Foxy

$20.00

36 oz Guinness

$20.00

36 oz Blonde Guinness

$10.00

36 oz Maine Lunch

$25.00

36 oz Mamas Yella Pils

$17.50

36 oz Rothaus

$20.00

36 oz Silver Branch

$20.00

36 oz Stillwater

$20.00

36 oz Union Old Pro

$20.00

36 oz Union Roxy

$20.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Black Flag

$32.00

Pitcher Downeast

$32.00

Pitcher Elder Pine

$40.00

Pitcher Guinness Blonde

$16.00

Pitcher Guinness Stout

$32.00

Pitcher Maine

$40.00

Pitcher Mamas Yella Pils

$28.00

Pitcher Rothaus

$32.00

Pitcher Silver Branch

$32.00

Pitcher Stillwater

$32.00

Pitcher Union Cold Pro

$32.00

Pitcher Union Roxy

$32.00

Glass Wine

Bordeaux

$14.00

GLS - Brut Proseco

$9.00

Chenin Blanc

$11.00

GLS - Cabernet

$10.00

GLS - Cava

$11.00

GLS - Chardonay

$12.00

GLS-CMS

$10.00

GLS - Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS - Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS-Proseco Rose

$11.00

GLS - Rose

$10.00

GLS - Sauv. Blanc

$9.00

GLS - Tempranillo

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Bottle Wine

BTL - Brut Proseco

$36.00

BTL - Cabernet

$38.00

BTL - Cava

$40.00

BTL - Chardonay

$38.00

BTL - Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL - Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL - Prosecco Rose

$40.00

BTL - Rose

$40.00

BTL - Sauv. Blanc

$36.00

BTL - Tempranillo

$38.00

BTL - Bordeaux

$58.00

BTL- Chenin Blanc

$40.00

BTL- Malbec

$38.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer (non-Alcoholic)

$2.00

N/A Mocktail

$8.00

RedBull

$6.00

SugarFree RedBull

$6.00

Merchandise

Hoody

$50.00

T Shirt

$25.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Victorian Era Tavern and Event Space specializing in craft beer, cocktails, and an extensive Bourbon and Whiskey selection.

Location

1317 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

The Crown and Crow image
The Crown and Crow image
The Crown and Crow image

