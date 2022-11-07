Restaurant header imageView gallery

Call Your Mother-Logan Circle

review star

No reviews yet

1471 P Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bacon Sun City
CYOB Sandwich
The Thunderbird

Specials

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

S'mores Brownie

S'mores Brownie

$6.00

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Refreshing Chyrus iced cold brew using our Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.

Chai

Chai

$4.00

12oz Masala Chai Latte. Add espresso to make it a "Dirty" Chai!

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Delicious, warmed Apple Cider.

Mulled Chai Cider

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices, warmed to perfection.

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with CYM-made chocolate syrup!

Espresso Drinks

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

Cinn-y Crunch Latte

$4.50

Latte with Cinnamon Syrup and a Cinnamon Brown Sugar topping.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Latte with classic Pumpkin Pie spices topped with Whipped Cream and Stroopwafel pieces.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

12oz Latte

Honey Oat Latte

Honey Oat Latte

$5.50

Our Honey Oat Latte, made with NuMilk Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

9oz Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

$2.50

12oz Americano

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of Espresso

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).

Mountain Valley Still Water

Mountain Valley Still Water

$3.50

750ml bottle of Still Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo

$4.25
Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

We like it extra, so we recommend at least four 1/2 pints of spreads and/or shmears per baker’s dozen.
CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 Pint

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2lb of Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$11.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

The Island Court

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

CYOB Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts

The Town Shore

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle.

Sweets

S'mores Brownie

S'mores Brownie

$6.00

Available weekends only! Rich, Chocolate Brownie topped with mini Marshmallows and Stroopwafel Pieces.

Apple Sticky Bun

Apple Sticky Bun

$6.00

Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.50

This cookie is what sweet & salty dreams are made of. It's got it all: Toffee, Peanut Butter Cup pieces, PRETZELS! and, of course, Chocolate chunks! *Item does contain Peanut and Tree Nuts

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Our delicious Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

$4.50

It's like Sweet Potato Pie in a muffin!

Extraz / Swag

Bag o' Coffee

Bag o' Coffee

$14.00

"Just Coffee" roasted locally by Lost Sock Roasters just for us!

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

Ceramic CYM Logo Mug

$12.00

White Ceramic Mug with CYM logo.

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

CYM Miami Vice Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

CYM T-Shirt with Miami Vice vibes.

CYM Miami Vice Hat

CYM Miami Vice Hat

$25.00

Nylon, Flat Bill Snapback with CYM Miami Vice Logo.

CYM Bandana

CYM Bandana

$12.00

Pink bandana with teal CYM logo

CYM Camper Mug

CYM Camper Mug

$20.00

12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug

Carbivore T-Shirt

Carbivore T-Shirt

$20.00

The Carbivore: easily the realest dino of all time!

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

CYM x The Neighborgoods Greeting Card

$5.00

A CYM x The Neighborgoods collaboration. Card is blank inside. The Neighborgoods is a local, woman-owned business celebrating "gifts for everyday life."

Pink Icon Travel Mug

Pink Icon Travel Mug

$25.00

17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

CYM Tie Dye T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.

Yellow Manatee Crewneck Sweatshirt

Yellow Manatee Crewneck Sweatshirt

$46.00

Yellow crewneck sweatshirt with embroidered manatee and CYM logo. For every sweatshirt sold, we're donating $1 to the Save the Manatee Club, the world’s leading manatee conservation organization.

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

Z&Z Za'atar Spice

$15.00

8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.

CYM Logo Tote Bag

CYM Logo Tote Bag

$15.00

Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
LOGAN CIRCLE LOCATION: 1471 P ST NW Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

1471 P Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

