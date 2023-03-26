Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plates by Puff

2854 Kalurah Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Hey! We're a small business pop-up, serving Birria Tacos and Philly Cheesesteaks! Come Enjoy! -Puff

2854 Kalurah Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

