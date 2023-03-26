Plates by Puff
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Hey! We're a small business pop-up, serving Birria Tacos and Philly Cheesesteaks! Come Enjoy! -Puff
2854 Kalurah Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
