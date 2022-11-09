Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop 'N Tea Bar

550 W McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85003

The Sun Devil
Love Potion
Taro Milk Tea

Classic Teas

Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.50

Sweetened or unsweetened nitro brewed black tea.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.50

Sweetened or unsweetened nitro brewed green tea.

Horchata Milk Tea

Horchata Milk Tea

$7.15

Horchata flavored black tea with non-dairy creamer and a dash of cinnamon.

House Iced Coffee

House Iced Coffee

$5.75

Vietnamese inspired coffee with condensed milk and house made creamer.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.05

Floral jasmine tea with non-dairy creamer.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$7.35

Matcha green tea with non-dairy creamer.

Foam Coffee

Foam Coffee

$5.30

Mocha foam over iced vanilla coffee.

Nitro Tap Coffee

Nitro Tap Coffee

$4.50

Black nitro brew coffee.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$7.15

Taro black tea with non-dairy creamer.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.80

Strong Thai black tea with non-dairy creamer.

Tiger Milk Tea

Tiger Milk Tea

$7.15
Tiger Milk Tea w/ Honey Boba

Tiger Milk Tea w/ Honey Boba

$7.40
Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$7.05

Black tea with non-dairy creamer.

White Tea

White Tea

$4.50

Sweetened or unsweetened nitro brewed white tea.

Craft Teas

Love Potion

Love Potion

$7.30

Lychee raspberry white tea with strawberry heart jelly.

Phoenix Sunset

Phoenix Sunset

$7.30

Peach and raspberry black tea with lychee jelly.

Simply Peach

Simply Peach

$7.15

Peach black tea with peach bits.

The Birdie

$7.15

Lemon black tea with aloe vera.

The Del Mar

The Del Mar

$7.30

Passionfruit and mango green tea with peach bits.

The Rosé

The Rosé

$7.15

Peach and raspberry white tea with aloe vera.

The Sun Devil

The Sun Devil

$7.15

Strawberry and peach black tea with peach and strawberry bits.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the world-famous handcrafted Diamond Bars made from gelato and sorbetto! We also proudly serve quality crafted teas on tap and refreshing smoothies and slushies.

550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003

