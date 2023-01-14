Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prospect Sports Bar and Grill Little Rock

review star

No reviews yet

5501 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Little Rock, AR 72207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Nacho Momma’s Nacho

$11.00

Prospect Smoked Wings (8 pcs)

$12.00

Prospect Smoked Wings (12 pcs)

$15.50

Prospect Smoked Wings (16 pcs)

$19.50

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Carrots And Celery

$3.00

Nachos Momma's No Meat

$10.00

Chicken Threenders

$10.00

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.50

Burgers

Prospect Classic Burger

$14.00

Bang Pow Burger

$15.00

The Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Hot Mess

$16.00

Avocado-Pico Burger

$16.00

Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Burger Bowl

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chili Dog Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

The Club

$13.00

Turkey-Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Sides

White Mac & Cheese

$5.50

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fried Pie

$6.00

Specialties

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$13.50

Woo-Pig Sooie

$16.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Pork Quesdilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chz

$8.00

Kids Tender

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Mule Monday

Mule Monday

$5.00Out of stock

Trivia Tuesday

Fajita Taco

$9.99Out of stock

House Tequila

$5.00Out of stock

Top Shelf

$8.00Out of stock

Wednesday Pint Night

Domestic Pint

$3.00

Craft Pint

$4.00

Wing Wednesday

$8.99+Out of stock

Wednesday Fireball

$2.00Out of stock

Thirsty Thursday

House Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Domestic Bucket

$10.00Out of stock

Finally Friday

Jager Bomb

$5.00Out of stock

Vegas Bomb

$5.00Out of stock

Fireball

$4.00Out of stock

Saturday Gameday

$Domestic Bucket

$12.00

$Import Bucket

$15.00

$Ultra Bucket

$13.00

Brunch Menu

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Platter

$15.00

Loaded Hash

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Strawberry Spritzer

$7.00

Mimosa Bucket

$15.00

Pineapple-Mango Fizzy

$8.00

House Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugs Cafe I Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5719 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
1920 N Grant Street Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen - Little Rock
orange starNo Reviews
5911 R St Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Chi's Asian Cafe - 3421 Old Cantrell Rd. Little Rock, AR 72202
orange star3.8 • 240
3421 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston