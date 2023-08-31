Popular Items

Cinnamon Waffle

$12.00

Classic Waffle, Fresh Strawberries, Cinnamon Cream Cheese , Walnuts & Whipped Cream.

Guava Cream

$12.00

Guava-cream, strawberries, whipped cream and maple syrup.


Protein Shakes

Strawberries Fields Forever

$9.50

Strawberry cheesecake, French Vanilla, Nilla Wafers, Strawberry Drip and Sweet Cream.

Banana Nut Bread

$9.50

Banana , Vainilla, Toasted Walnuts, Sweet Cream and Salted Caramel.

Cookie Crush

$9.50

Cookies N' Cream, Vainilla, Chocolate Crushed Cookies, Sweet Cream and Chocolate Drip.

Chocolate P.B.D

$9.50

Dutch Chocolate, Peanut Cookie, Sweet Cream, Salted Caramel Drip and Peanuts.

Tres Leches

$9.50

French Vainilla, Dulce de Leche, Cinnamon and Whipped Cream.

Choco Mint Crunch

$9.50

Chocolate Mint, Choco Fudge Drizzle, Mint Cookies and Sweet Cream.

Bussin

$9.50

Mango, Pineapple Cream, Coconut , Shaved Coconut, Passion Fruit Drizzle and Whipped Cream.

Orange'n Cream

$9.50

Orange Cream, Vainilla, Whipped Cream and Orange Zest.

The Gainer

$12.50

A Perfect Post Workout Chocolate Protein Shake Mixed With Oats, Banana and Peanut Butter. 48 grams of Protein.

Protein Smoothies

Pitaya Sunrise

$9.50

Dragon Fruit, Wild Berries, Almond Milk and Lime.

Acai Dream

$9.50

Acai berry, Blackberry, Blueberry and Organic Agave.

Vibin

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Orange and Raw Honey.

Pineapple Colada

$9.50

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Vainilla and Dates.

Georgia Peach

$9.50

Peach, Banana, Orange topped with Crunchy Oats

Green Detox

$9.50

Spinach, Pineapple, Green Apple, Ginger, Orange, Lime and Agave.

Protein Waffles

S'mores

$12.00

Torched Marshmallow, Chocolate Ganache & Crunchy Oats.

Plain & Simple

$11.00

Topped with Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar & Whipped Cream.

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Swiss cheese, Turkey Ham and a Sprinkle of Nutmeg.

Toasted Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Pesto.

The Club

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Ham, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Bib Lettuce, & Garlic Aioli.

Coffee & Tea

Iced Coffee

$6.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Cortado

$2.95

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Peach Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Lemon Tea

$4.00

Protein Iced Coffee

House Blend

$8.50

Mocha

$8.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$8.50

Iced White Mocha Latte

$8.50

Iced Latte

$8.50

Energy Refreshers

El Maracuya

$7.50

Passion fruit, green tea and aloe.

Piña Coco

$7.50

Pineapple, coconut, green tea, and aloe.

Berry Fizz

$7.50

Raspberry, black cherry, pomegranate and lime.

Jamaica

$7.50

Hibiscus, lemon, green tea, and aloe.

Mango'n Peaches

$7.50

Green tea & aloe.

Tea Lemonades

Rose Lavander

$8.50

Lychee Raspberry

$8.50

Lychee, raspberry, lemon, and honey.

Watermelon Mojito

$8.50

Watermelon, lemon and mint.

Lemon Mojito

$8.50

Lemon, mint and agave.

Coconut

$8.50

Lime, coconut, and lemonade.

Specialty Refreshers

Tamarindo

$12.00

Tamarind, Orange and Lime

Coco Maracuya

$12.00

Coconut and Passion Fruit

Coco Fresa

$12.00

Coconut and Strawberry

Spicy Cucumber (Caffeine Free)

$12.00

Cucumber, strawberries, lemon, and jalapeño.

Immunity (Caffeine Free)

$12.00

Orange, lemon, rosemary, and ginger.

Strawberry Açaí.

$12.00

Splash of coconut milk, strawberries and açaí.

Black Berry Fizz

$12.00

Black berry, lime, Lemon and Black Cherry.

Mango Pitaya

$12.00

Dragonfruit, mango and white grape.

Spicy Pepe

$12.00

Lime, sour orange, jalapeño, and tajín.

Guava Piña

$12.00

Guava, pineapple, lime, and guarana.

Kiwi Cucumber

$12.00

Kiwi, Cucumber, Lemon and Mint.

Kids Menu

Kids Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Parchita

$3.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Strawberry Banana Protein Shake

$5.00

Strawberry and Banana

Naked Shakes

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Dulce de Leche

$6.00

Pralines & Cream

$6.00

Wild Berry

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Banana Caramel

$6.00

Piña Colada

$6.00

Dutch Chocolate

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Orange & Cream

$6.00

Green Booster's

Green Juice Booster

$10.50

With Organic Green superfood Powders, including Kale, Spinach , Spirulina, Chlorella, Moringa, Barley Grass and Wheatgrass. Also fresh Celery, Green Apple, Orange, Lemon and Ginger. 24 ounces