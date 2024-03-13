Mallorca Ham and Cheese

$4.49

A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter, Boar's Head Ham and your choice of Cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong. Get it "All the Way" with all the trimmings: Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Sandwich Fries and our Signature MayoKetchup or customize it to your liking.