Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
137 Buenaventura Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34743
Breakfast
- Toasted Bread$1.99
A generous spread of premium margarine in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Toasted bread with cheese$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Egg only sandwich$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with our sandwich egg in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Ham only sandwich$3.99
A generous spread of premium margarine coupled with premium sandwich ham in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Egg and Cheese$4.49
Egg and Cheese Sandwich. Order it with your choice of cheese (American, Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, Gouda, Cheddar) and optional choice of topping (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo-ketchup) or customize it to your liking
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Ham and Egg Sandwich$4.99
A generous spread of premium margarine with our premium sandwich ham in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad: Lettuce, tomato and onion at no extra cost.
- Bocadillo$4.99
Our premium sandwich ham with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam in between a Midnight (Eggy sweet and long Medianoche roll)
- Ham egg and cheese sandwich$6.59
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Bacon Egg and cheese sandwich$6.79
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
- Sausage Egg and cheese sandwich$6.59
Our premium sausage patty one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua),
- Turkey egg and cheese Sandwich$6.59
Our premium sandwich turkey ham one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua).
- Bistro Sandwich$7.59
Our signature breakfast sandwich: Scrambled eggs, Sausage, Bacon and your choice of veggies accompanied by your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll). Add your choice of salad for no extra cost: Lettuce, tomatoes and Onions.
- Eggs with toast breakfast$3.99
Eggs with Toast - Your choice of cooked eggs any style with your choice of toast.
- Complete Breakfast$6.59
Complete Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meat: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of toast.
- Pancakes Breakfast$7.59
Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with 2 fluffy pancakes.
- Tainos breakfast$7.59
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meat. Choose between Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
- Super Breakfast$8.59
Two eggs any style, your choice of 3 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled eggs with toppings with your choice of cheese, 3 meats and 1 side perfectly wrapped in a tortilla.
- French Fries$2.99+
French fries
- Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
- Sorullitos (corn sticks)$2.99
Cornmeal sticks
- (2) Pancakes$3.99
Fluffy pancakes.
- (1) Pancake$1.99
1 fluffy pancake.
- Bacon (4pcs)$2.99
4 pieces of premium bacon strips
- Sausage(2pcs)$2.99
2 pieces of premium sausage patties.
- Toasted Mallorca$1.99
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong.
- Mallorca with cheese$3.99
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter and your choice of cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong.
- Mallorca Ham and Cheese$4.49
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter, Boar's Head Ham and your choice of Cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong. Get it "All the Way" with all the trimmings: Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Sandwich Fries and our Signature MayoKetchup or customize it to your liking.
- Mallorca Ham, egg and cheese$6.49
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter, Boar's Head Ham, Egg and your choice of Cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong. Get it "All the Way" with all the trimmings: Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Sandwich Fries and our Signature MayoKetchup or customize it to your liking.
- Mallorca Turkey, egg and cheese$6.49
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter, Boar's Head Turkey, Egg and your choice of Cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong. Get it "All the Way" with all the trimmings: Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Sandwich Fries and our Signature MayoKetchup or customize it to your liking.
- Mallorca Bacon, egg and cheese$6.49
A coil-shapped sweet bread with an eggy and buttery profile with butter, Bacon, Egg and your choice of Cheese. Get it with powdered sugar or without, you really can't go wrong. Get it "All the Way" with all the trimmings: Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Sandwich Fries and our Signature MayoKetchup or customize it to your liking.
- Avena (oatmeal)$2.49+
Our home made house recipe for creamy oatmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
- Harina Maiz (corn meal)$2.49+
Our home made recipe for creamy cornmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
- Farina (cream of Wheat)$2.49+
Our home made recipe for creamy Cream of Wheat will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
- Maicena (corn starch cereal)$2.49+
Our home made recipe for creamy cornstarch will leave you craving for more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
Lunch
- Bistek (Beef Steak Sandwich)$7.99
Shredded grade A USDA Choice beef steak with sautéed onions, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).