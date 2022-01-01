Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pruneyard Cinemas

review star

No reviews yet

1875 S Bascom Ave Suite #100

Campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

House Fries

House Fries

$10.00

with Ketchup And House-Made Smoky Mayo (Gluten Sensitive)

House Pickled Fresh Vegetables

House Pickled Fresh Vegetables

$10.00

seasonal selection (Gluten Sensitive)

Carbonara Bread

Carbonara Bread

$14.00

baked parmesan and egg battered toast topped with bacon jam and cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy Breaded Bite-Sized Shrimp Served with Rémoulade and Cocktail Sauce

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

With mustard and pub cheese

War Dog Bites

War Dog Bites

$14.00

Spicy Kielbasa Bites Tossed with Tater Tots and Parmesan Cheese, Drizzled with Awaze Aioli and Green Onions

Desserts

Fresh Baked Giant Cookie

Fresh Baked Giant Cookie

$13.00

gooey chocolate chip cookie served with a cup of vanilla ice cream

Blueberry Vanilla Bread Pudding

Blueberry Vanilla Bread Pudding

$11.00

vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry, chocolate, mint

Popcorn

Popcorn

Popcorn

$8.00+

Popped in coconut oil, topped with real butter (Gluten Sensitive)

Candy

Reese's Pieces

Reese's Pieces

$5.00
Buncha Crunch

Buncha Crunch

$5.00
Milk Duds

Milk Duds

$5.00
M&M's

M&M's

$5.00
M&M's Peanut

M&M's Peanut

$5.00
Junior Mints

Junior Mints

$5.00
Raisinets

Raisinets

$5.00
Sour Punch Bites

Sour Punch Bites

$5.00
Gummi Bears

Gummi Bears

$5.00
Red Vines

Red Vines

$5.00
Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$5.00
Mike & Ike

Mike & Ike

$5.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$5.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla It's-It

Vanilla It's-It

$7.00
Mint It's-It

Mint It's-It

$7.00
It's-It Nuggets

It's-It Nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Coated Vanilla Ice Cream With Waffle Cone Pieces

Chocolate Eclair Ice Cream Bar

Chocolate Eclair Ice Cream Bar

$5.00

Creamy, artificially flavored vanilla frozen dairy dessert with a thick chocolate flavored center, rolled in cake pieces.

Theater Cocktail

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Pinnacle Vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, Top Hat ginger beer, Angostura bitters

Vampire Cosmo

Vampire Cosmo

$14.00

Pinnacle Vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, blood orange purée, Grandeza Orange Liqueur, simple syrup

High West Old Fashioned

High West Old Fashioned

$16.00

Highwest Rye Whiskey & Bourbon, Angostura bitters, demerara simple syrup, orange peel

High West Manhattan

High West Manhattan

$16.00

Highwest Rye Whiskey & Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$15.00

Stiggin’s Pineapple Rum, Cruzan White Rum, Plantation Dark Rum & Bermuda Dark Rum, coconut cream, lime, and pineapple juice

White Peach Tequila Twister

White Peach Tequila Twister

$16.00

Monte Alban Blanco & Reposado Tequila, Pinnacle Vodka, King Estate Pinot Gris, fresh squeezed lemon and lime juice, agave, white peach purée

Nitro Zombie

Nitro Zombie

$16.00

Jamaican & Haitian Rums, falernum, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grenadine, dashed with absinthe & boosted with overproof rum!

Cursed Butterbrew

Cursed Butterbrew

$16.00

Cruzan White Rum, cream soda, Torani butterscotch & caramel syrup, topped with butterscotch caramel whipped cream

Basil French 75

Basil French 75

$16.00

Seagrams gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, house made basil infused syrup and Opera Prima Brut

Blackout Adam

Blackout Adam

$16.00

Appleton Estate Rum, Evan Williams Bourbon, Fresh squeezed orange and lemon juice, Amaretto, cinnamon syrup.

Violet Vibranium

Violet Vibranium

$16.00

Pinnacle Vodka, House made Mint Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon and Lime Juice, Fresh Cucumber Juice, Prickly Pear Puree, and Blue Curacao

Draft Beer

Nomaweiss Hefeweizen

Nomaweiss Hefeweizen

$8.00

Hefeweizen - Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. - Sonoma - 5.9%

Penske File Pale Ale

Penske File Pale Ale

$8.00

Pale Ale - Faction Brewing - Alameda - 5.7%

Pacific Pineapple Cider

Pacific Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Pineapple Cider - Two Towns Ciderhouse - Oregon - 5%

Double Tap IPA

Double Tap IPA

$8.00

Double IPA - Berryessa Brewing - Winters, CA - 8.5%

Motorboatin' IPA

Motorboatin' IPA

$8.00

West Coast IPA - Morgan Territory Brewing - Tracy - 7%

Glorious Guava Kettle Sour

Glorious Guava Kettle Sour

$8.00

Kettle Sour - Morgan Territory Brewing - Tracy - 6%

La Fuerza Amber Lager

La Fuerza Amber Lager

$8.00

Aztec Amber Lager - Berryessa Brewing - Winters, CA - 5%

Shimmer Pilsner

Shimmer Pilsner

$8.00

Pilsner - Discretion Brewing - Soquel - 5.3%

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$8.00

Stout - Belching Beaver Brewery - San Diego - 5.3%

Westfalia

Westfalia

$8.00

Red Ale - Fort Point Brewing Co. - San Francisco - 5.6%

Haze-o-tron

Haze-o-tron

$8.00

Hazy IPA - Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Oakland - 6.9%

Old Rasputin

Old Rasputin

$8.00

Russian Imperial Stout - North Coast Brewing Co. - Fort Bragg - 9%

Wine Glasses

GLS Knotty Vines Red Blend

GLS Knotty Vines Red Blend

$13.00

California

GLS Dashwood Pinot Noir

GLS Dashwood Pinot Noir

$14.00

New Zealand

GLS Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

GLS Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

California

GLS McManis Pinot Noir

GLS McManis Pinot Noir

$12.00

California

GLS The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

GLS The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Paso Robles

GLS Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

GLS Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

California

GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay

GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$13.00

California

GLS Wente Vineyards Chardonnay

GLS Wente Vineyards Chardonnay

$14.00

California

GLS Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

GLS Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$14.00

Sonoma County

GLS Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

GLS Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

St. Helena, Napa Valley

GLS Mionetto Prosecco Brut

GLS Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$14.00Out of stock

Italy

GLS 14 Hands Rose (Still)

GLS 14 Hands Rose (Still)

$11.00

Washington

Wine Bottles

BTL Knotty Vines Red Blend

BTL Knotty Vines Red Blend

$48.00

California

BTL Dashwood Pinot Noir

BTL Dashwood Pinot Noir

$52.00

New Zealand

BTL Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

California

BTL McManis Pinot Noir

BTL McManis Pinot Noir

$44.00

California

BTL The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Paso Robles

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$44.00

California

BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay

BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$48.00

California

BTL Wente Vineyards Chardonnay

BTL Wente Vineyards Chardonnay

$52.00

California

BTL Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

BTL Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$52.00

Sonoma County

BTL Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

St. Helena, Napa Valley

BTL Mionetto Prosecco Brut

BTL Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$52.00Out of stock

Italy

BTL 14 Hands Rose (Still)

BTL 14 Hands Rose (Still)

$40.00

Washington

Canned Beer & Seltzer

The Finnish Long Drink (Traditional Citrus)

The Finnish Long Drink (Traditional Citrus)

$12.00

Gin with Carbonated Natural Fruit Flavors

The Finnish Long Drink (Cranberry)

The Finnish Long Drink (Cranberry)

$12.00

Gin with Carbonated Natural Fruit Flavors

Red Saint Botanical Spirit

Red Saint Botanical Spirit

$13.00
Mango White Claw

Mango White Claw

$7.00
Black Cherry White Claw

Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00
Watermelon White Claw

Watermelon White Claw

$7.00
Lime White Claw

Lime White Claw

$7.00
More Human Than Wizard

More Human Than Wizard

$8.00

IPA - 6.3%

Kompot Kooler

Kompot Kooler

$8.00

Kölsch - 4.7%

PBR

PBR

$5.00
Gummy Worms

Gummy Worms

$8.00

Chewy Pale Ale - 5.8%

Montucky

Montucky

$8.00

Pale Lager - 4%

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$5.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

(Gluten Free)

Non-Alcohol Specials

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Sprite, Grenadine, and Maraschino Cherries

Butterbrew

Butterbrew

$10.00

Cream Soda, Torani Butterscotch & Caramel Syrup, Topped with Butterscotch and Caramel Whipped Cream

Icee

Icee

$7.00

Flavor options: blue raspberry, cherry, coke

Wakanda Water

Wakanda Water

$7.00

Coca Cola, Grenadine and Torani Vanilla Syrup

Fountain Drinks

Coke

Coke

$6.00+

For complimentary water, please go to concessions. Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$6.00+

Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Sprite

Sprite

$6.00+

Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$6.00+

Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$6.00+

Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$6.00+

Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

House Brewed Iced Tea

House Brewed Iced Tea

$6.00+

Numi High Mountain Black Tea- Caffeinated Large Fountain Drinks come with a free refill. For refill please press the call button on the front right of your seat and a server will come to get you your refill.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$5.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$6.00
Horizon Milk

Horizon Milk

$5.50
Horizon Chocolate Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$5.50
Honest Tea with Lemonade

Honest Tea with Lemonade

$6.00
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew (La Colombe)

Nitro Cold Brew (La Colombe)

$6.00
Latte Mocha (La Colombe)

Latte Mocha (La Colombe)

$6.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$5.00

Sauces

Sauces

Condiments

Condiments

Extra Napkins

Extra Napkins

Extra Plate

Extra Plate

Extra Utensil Roll Up

Extra Utensil Roll Up

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You’ve never seen the movies like this. Recline in luxurious comfort as you experience the hottest Hollywood releases in stunning digital picture and sound. All while enjoying seat-side food and beverage service from Cedar Room – bar, restaurant & lounge.

Website

Location

1875 S Bascom Ave Suite #100, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Be.Steak.A
orange star4.5 • 1,118
1887 S BASCOM AVE CAMPBELL, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
orange starNo Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Campbell

Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston