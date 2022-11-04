Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Project North Park

review star

No reviews yet

2867 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)
Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Beer

Rove (4 Pack)

Rove (4 Pack)

$12.00

Adventure Beer, 4.2% ABV - 4 Pack

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

$17.00

Kölsch-Style Ale 5.1% ABV - 4 Pack

Rain (4 Pack)

Rain (4 Pack)

$16.00

Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

$16.00

Misty Citrus Blonde Ale, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Nomad (4 Pack)

Nomad (4 Pack)

$17.00

Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

$18.00

Hoppy Lager with Riwaka, Citra, & Centennial Cryo Hops, 5% ABV - 4 Pack *Collaboration with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

$21.00

Murky IPA w/ Nelson, Strata & Hallertau Blanc Hops 6.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Innermission (4 Pack)

Innermission (4 Pack)

$22.00Out of stock

Murky IPA with Riwaka & Idaho 7 Hops 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Symmetry (4 Pack)

Symmetry (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA with Mosaic, Motueka, & Southern Cross Hops 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Pure West (4 Pack)

Pure West (4 Pack)

$19.00

Unfiltered West Coast IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Strata & Simcoe Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

$23.00

Murky Double IPA w/ Mosaic, Citra, & Citra Cryo Hops, 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Forest Of Giants (4 Pack)

Forest Of Giants (4 Pack)

$26.00Out of stock

Murky Quadruple IPA with Citra, Nelson, Riwaka, & Wai-iti Hops 13% ABV - 4 Pack

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

$25.00

Blueberry Shortcake-Style Smoothie Beer 6% ABV - 4 Pack *Contains Milk*

Madeline (375ml)

Madeline (375ml)

$13.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 7, 5.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

$17.00

*Collaboration with Fruition Brewing* Oak Barrel-Aged Flanders-Style Ale with Raspberries 5.8% ABV

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale with Blueberries, Cherries, & Black Currants, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Flanders Style Red Ale with Cherries & Mulberries, 8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Lief (375ml)

Lief (375ml)

$17.00

Methode Traditionelle 3 Year Blend, 7% ABV - 375ml

Electric Depths (375ml)

Electric Depths (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle with Cherries & Raspberries 6.9% ABV - 375ml

Plout Twist (375ml)

Plout Twist (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Pluots 6.8% ABV - 375ml

Ember Song (375ml)

Ember Song (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Oud Bruin with Smoked Cacao & Vanilla 7.2% ABV - 375ml

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale w/ Strawberries 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Seeds Of Happiness (375ml)

Seeds Of Happiness (375ml)

$15.00Out of stock

Wine Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Cherries & Black Currants 6.8% ABV

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

$20.00

Barleywine, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Situational Gravity (500ml)

Situational Gravity (500ml)

$22.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee & Vanilla, 11.5% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee & Maple Syrup 11.6% ABV

Beast Below (500ml)

Beast Below (500ml)

$26.00

Imperial Stout with Wild Thai Banana, Cocoa, and Coffee, 11.6% ABV - 500ml

Lost Monarch (500ml)

Lost Monarch (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee & Hazelnuts, 11.5% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Endless Night (500ml)

Endless Night (500ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout with Coconut, Vanilla, & Cacao 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle *Collaboration with 3 Sons Brewing Co.

Familiar Faces (500ml)

Familiar Faces (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Pumpkin, Spices, Coffee & Lactose, 11% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Mystic Matter (500ml)

Mystic Matter (500ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout w/ Coffee & Vanilla. 12.9% ABV - 500ml Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2867 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

