Kids Menu

The J.Q.

$7.99

Two tenders served with a small grab of fries, milk or juice

The E.Q.

$7.99

Chicken quesadilla served with small grab of fries, milk or juice

The Land of Sugar

"The Dream Shake"

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream milk shake with nutella and hazelnut

Assorted Desserts

7 Layer Bar

$2.99

Fudge Nut Brownie

$2.49

Cookies (Pack of 2)

$1.99

Misc.

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

Combo

$3.99

Fries Combo

$4.99

Fries

$3.49

Bottled Drinks

$2.69

Energy Drinks

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Assorted Sides

Fruit Salad

$3.49+Out of stock

Sides/Add On's

Soup

$3.49+

Chips

$1.75

What You Came For

Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with Russian dressing on marble rye

Club

$11.99

Roast beef & smoked turkey on a triple stack of honey wheat berry bread. Topped with American &Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & beef bacon

Cali Club

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast & smoked turkey on a triple stack of honey wheat berry bread. Topped with American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, guacamole & beef bacon

Q's Best

$11.99

A homage to Baba Q. Turkey, Roast Beef, Beef Salami and crispy beef bacon. Provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickle, oil & vinegar with mayo

Italian Beef

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef, hot ghar, mayo, on a white sub, served with au jus

French Dip

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on toasted ciabbta, melted provolone with horse radish, served with au jus

1/2 Muffaletta

$10.99

Smoked turkey with beef salami, provolone, mayo and our homemade olive mix

Whole Muffaletta

$19.99

Smoked turkey with beef salami, provolone, mayo and our homemade olive mix

Gyro

$8.99

Your choice of beef/lamb mix or grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a flat bread pita

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatos, mayo

Falafel

$7.99

Falafel, tahini sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber on a flat bread pita

The Grill

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Chopped brisket, pickles & onions. Smothered in BBQ sauce on our jalapeno cheddar bun

The "Q" Stack

$12.99

Our signature, two beef patties, bacon, American cheese, Q sauce, grilled onion and jalapenos served on our jalapeno cheddar bun

Cheeseburger

$8.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, topped with mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, topped with mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Rib eye, provolone, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers & onions topped with mayo on a hoagie

Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef, American cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo on a hero

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.99

Seasoned chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

3 seasoned tenders served order of fries. Your choice of dressing.

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fries, cheese, onions, Q sauce with your choice of chicken tenders, philly or gyro

Hot Off The Press

Pesto Panini

$9.99

Sun Dried Tomato Panini

$9.99

Hot Turkey Panini

$9.99

Caprese Panini

$9.99

Salad-Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00