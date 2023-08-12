Q's Deli
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are proud to be the first fully Halal Deli in Texas. We have a simple mission, to provide our community with quality food and service.
Location
13134 Dairy Ashford Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
