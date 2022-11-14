Quebrada Baking Co imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont

review star

No reviews yet

19 Leonard Street

Belmont, MA 02478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Vegan Cupcake

Thanksgiving and Fall Specials

Crumb Top Apple Pie

$30.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping.

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.74

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness

Thanksgiving Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Pecan Roll 6 pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

Cinnamon Bun 6 pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Deliciously spicy pumpkin loaf.

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

6 Petite Plain Croissants

$11.24

Our version of a dinner roll

Croissants

Delicately flaky and full of creamery-fresh butter and homemade goodness, we bake large and petite croissants daily.

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Petite Plain

$1.87

Raspberry Croissant

$3.97

Petite Raspberry

$2.57

Chocolate Croissant

$4.21

Petite Chocolate

$2.57

Classic Almond Croissant

$4.21

Petite Classic Almond

$2.57

Apple Croissant

$3.97

Apricot Croissant

$3.97

Cinnamon Almond Croissant

$3.97

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.15

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Broccoli & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Scones & Buns

Blueberry Scone

$3.74

Currant Scone

$3.74

Petite Blueberry Scone

$2.10

Petite Currant Scone

$2.10

Pecan Roll

$3.04

Cinnamon Bun

$3.04

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.05

Blueberry Muffin

$3.05

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Banana Cranberry Muffin

$3.05

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.05

Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.

Banana Bread

$8.00

A moist banana loaf, made fresh daily.

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Deliciously spicy pumpkin loaf.

9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

A traditional New England Sour Cream Coffee Cake topped with a blueberry and walnut crumb top.

9" Berry Butter Coffee Cake

$23.00

A buttery rich coffee cake, reminiscent of a pound cake, with Blueberries and Cranberries.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$15.00

A nut free, traditional sour cream coffee cake.

Granola

$15.00

A tasty mixture of soynuts, almonds, oats, sunflower seeds, coconut, sesame seeds, and raisins. And it’s all perfectly sweetened with pure maple syrup.

Take & Bake Cookies

$16.00

12 Pre-portioned cookies to keep in your freezer and pull out at your leisure!

12 oz Quebrada Coffee Beans

$14.00

Joe to Go (serves 10)

$25.00

A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10

Cookies

Sugared Shortbread

$1.87

Fresh-baked in traditional and seasonal shapes, artfully decorated in fun and seasonal themes

Chocolate Dipped Shortbread

$2.10

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.64

Snickerdoodle

$1.64

Double Ginger

$1.64

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.64

Coconut Macaroon

$1.64

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$2.10

Florentines

$9.50

Cookie Bag

$11.00

Cookie Platter

$30.00

12 assorted shortbread cookies on a gold platter, wrapped with ribbon.

Cupcakes

Thanksgiving Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Chocolate with Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate with Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow with Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow with Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Sprinkled Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Mocha Bean Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Coconut Cream Cheese Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Carrot with Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate Vegan Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cupcake Kit

$25.00

3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips.

Cakes

6" Round Serves 6-9 People 9" Round Serves 12-16 People 1/4 Sheet Serves 24-30 People 1/2 Sheet Serves 48-60 People

IMPORTANT INFO

Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!

Strawberry Cake

$38.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.

Classic Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.

Classic Yellow Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.

Two-Tone Layered Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.

Chocolate Coconut Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.

Chocolate Mocha Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.

Chocolate Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and chocolate pastry cream filling. Decorated with simple Hershey kisses.

Lemon Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.

Boston Cream Pie

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Topped with chocolate dipped-strawberries.

Yellow Ganache Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candy.

Double Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.

Carrot Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting, complimented with walnut accents.

8" Single Layer Cake

$20.00

***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of traditional chocolate cake topped with your choice of vanilla buttercream or chocolate ganache.

Petite Desserts

Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Berry Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate Whoopie Pies

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.74

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Fruit Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Lemon Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Cream Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.07

Egg and Bacon

$7.00

Egg and Ham

$7.00

Egg and Sausage

$7.00

Merch

Travel Mug

$15.00

Water Bottle (Vacuum Insulated)

$25.00

QBC T Shirt

$18.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Glass Tumbler

$20.00

MEM Tea Tin

$10.00

Reusable Bag

$1.50

Long Sleeved T-Shirt

$25.00

Cork Bottom Mug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

Website

Location

19 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA 02478

Directions

Gallery
Quebrada Baking Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revival Cafe - Alewife
orange starNo Reviews
125 Cambridgepark Drive Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3130 - Alewife Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
20 Acorn Park Drive Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Breadboard Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
203 A Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
208 Mass Ave. Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
True Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,092
1153 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Belmont

Ovenbird Cafe
orange star4.2 • 443
105 Trapelo Rd Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
orange star4.4 • 415
27 Leonard St Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
My Other Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 373
762 Pleasant St Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
The Wellington
orange star4.0 • 170
75 Leonard St. Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt - Belmont
orange star4.0 • 122
36 Leonard St Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belmont
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston