Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu

Breakfast

FRIED RICE WITH 2 EGGS

$7.75Out of stock

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: BACON

$7.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE

$7.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: CORNED BEEF HASH + 1 EGG

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: BBQ BEEF

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: BBQ PORK

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: BONELESS CHICKEN

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: SPAM

$7.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: PORK CUTLET W/GRAVY

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: BEEF CUTLET W/GRAVY

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: HAMBURGER STEAK

$7.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: CHILI

$7.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: MAHI MAHI

$9.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: WIENER

$7.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL: ARABIKI

$7.75

PANCAKE (3-PC)

$6.75

TOAST

$2.25

SWEET BREAD FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

STRAWBERRY VANILLA FRIED BELGIAN WAFFLES

$7.50Out of stock

FRIED BELGIAN WAFFLES

$6.50Out of stock

VANILLA MACADAMIA NUT PANCAKES

$8.75Out of stock

Plate Lunch

MIX PLATE

$12.50

BONELESS CHICKEN PLATE

$11.50

BBQ BEEF PLATE

$10.95

BBQ PORK PLATE

$10.50

MAHI MAHI PLATE

$12.50

CHILI PLATE

$9.50

CHILI DOG PLATE

$9.95

LOCO MOCO PLATE

$10.50

HAMBURGER STEAK PLATE

$10.50

BEEF CUTLET WITH GRAVY PLATE

$10.50

PORK CUTLET WITH GRAVY PLATE

$10.50

CORNED BEEF HASH WITH GRAVY PLATE

$9.75

BACON AND 2 EGGS PLATE

$9.50

SPAM AND 2 EGGS PLATE

$9.50

PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE AND 2 EGGS PLATE

$9.50

ARABIKI AND 2 EGG PLATE

$9.50

WIENER AND 2 EGG PLATE

$9.50

CHILI MOCO PLATE

$12.50

Sandwich

RAINBOW ROYAL

$5.95

RAINBOW SPECIAL

$5.75

HAMBURGER

$4.25

CHEESEBURGER

$4.50

BBQ BURGER

$4.50

BBQ BEEF SAND

$6.50

BBQ PORK SAND

$6.50

BONELESS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

MAHI MAHI SANDWICH

$7.95

HOT DOG

$3.75

CHILI DOG BOAT

$5.95

TUNA SANDWICH

$5.25

BACON SANDWICH

$5.25

SPAM SANDWICH

$5.25

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$5.25

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$3.75

BACON AND EGG SANDWICH

$5.75

SPAM AND EGG SANDWICH

$5.75

FRENCH FRIES

$4.25

TATER TOTS

$4.50

Monday Specials

SHOYU CHICKEN PLATE

$10.75

PORK LONG RICE PLATE

$9.50

FRIED SAIMIN WITH BBQ BEEF PLATE

$10.50

Drinks

SMALL DRINK

$2.75

MEDIUM DRINK

$2.95

LARGE DRINK

$3.25

SMALL SLUSH

$3.25

MEDIUM SLUSH

$3.75

SMALL SLUSH FLOAT

$4.50

MEDIUM SLUSH FLOAT

$5.25

COFFEE

$1.75

HOT TEA

$1.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

SMALL CUP

$0.35

MEDIUM CUP

$0.50

LARGE CUP

$0.75

CUP JUICE

$1.25

BOTTLE ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

Desserts

CHEESECAKE

$3.75

BROWNIE

$3.75

LEMON BAR

$3.25

Pound Cake With Ice Cream + Strawberry Sauce

$5.95

Plain Butter Pound Cake

$3.50

Misc

LOCO MOCO BOWL

$6.50

CHILI RICE BOWL

$5.25

CHILI CRACKER BOWL

$5.75

SAIMIN

$4.75

TOSS SALAD

$3.95

CUP MAC SALAD

$4.95

FRENCH FRIES

$4.25

CHILI FRIES

$5.50

GRAVY FRIES

$4.25

TATER TOTS

$4.50

CHILI TOTS

$5.95

GRAVY TOTS

$4.25

SIDE KALUA

SIDE SLAW

$2.25

SIDE GRAVY

$1.25

BOWL MAC SALAD

$6.50

CHILI BUCKET

$35.00

MAC SALAD BUCKET

$32.00

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.95

SIDE 2OZ TARTAR

$0.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Iconic counter-serve spot for Hawaiian plate lunches features BBQ, mahi mahi, chili dogs & more.

3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

