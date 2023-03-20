Restaurant header imageView gallery

Range Cafe Downtown

320 Central Ave SE

Albuquerque, NM 87102

BREAKFAST & LUNCH

BREAKFAST

BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE

$14.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$19.99

EGG-CHILADAS

$13.99

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.99

HANDHELD BRK BURRITO

$4.99

HUEVOS CON QUESO

$14.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.99

KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE

$14.99

PANCAKE

$4.99

PAPAS CON CARNE

$14.99

SHORT STACK

$7.99

TALL STACK

$9.99

THE BASIC

$11.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.99

STARTERS

GREEN CHILE STRIPS

REY'S NACHOS

CHIPS & DIPS

RANGE QUESADILLA

$10.99

SALADS

MED SALAD

$13.99

DEVILED EGG COBB

$15.99

SALMON BERRY

$18.99

TACO SALAD

$12.99

SOUPS

CUP GREEN CHILE CHICKEN STEW

$7.99

BOWL GREEN CHILE CHICKEN STEW

$11.99

CUP SOUP OF DAY

$5.99

BOWL SOUP OF DAY

$7.99

TACOS

ANCHO BEEF TACOS

$12.99

CALABACITAS TACOS

$11.99

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.99

NORTH OF THE BORDER

ENCHILADAS

$12.99

RELLENO PLATE

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$14.99

BURRITO

$12.99

CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

COMBO PLATE

$17.99

RIO GRANDE GORGE

$15.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

BCB BURGER

$15.99

BLT SANDWICH

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

BYO BURGER

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.99

LOBO BURGER

$14.99

NM CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

SANTA FE LINE BURGER

$14.99

KIDS

4 BIT CAKES

$5.99

4 BIT WITH FRUIT

$6.98

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.99

KIDS BURRITO

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

KIDS ENCHILADA

$7.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

KIDS OATMEAL

$4.99

KIDS RELLENO PLATE

$7.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.99

THE DEPUTY

$8.99

DINNER

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.99

BCB BURGER

$15.99

SANTA FE LINE BURGER

$14.99

BYO BURGER

$12.99

BLT SANDWICH

$12.99

NM CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

LOBO BURGER

$14.99

BIG PLATES - Central

DDD MEATLOAF

$17.99

RANGE CHICKEN

NM MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

TURKEY MEATLOAF

$15.99

BLACKENED SALMON

$19.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$19.99

DESSERTS

4 PACK DESSERT

$23.99

BANANA PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

CARROT CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE COCONUT CREAM PIE

$6.99

CREAM PUFF

$6.99

CRÈME BRULEE

$6.99

DEATH BY LEMON

$6.99Out of stock

FRUIT PIE

$6.99

GC APPLE PIE

$6.99

KEYLIME PIE

$6.99

LIFE BY CHOCOLATE

$6.99

ROADHOUSE CAKE

$6.99

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$6.99

SUGAR FREE CHEESECAKE

$6.99

PASTRIES

BEAR CLAW

$4.99

BROWNIE

$3.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99

FRESH BAKED COOKIE

$2.99

MUFFIN

$3.50

PASTRY OF THE DAY

$4.99

PECAN ROLL

$4.99

ICE CREAM

ONE SCOOP

$3.99

TWO SCOOPS

$5.99

SHAKES

$6.99

FLOATS

$5.99

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.99

AFFOGATO

$5.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the Range Cafe!

