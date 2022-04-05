Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19 235 east 5th street

No reviews yet

235 east 5th street

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Daily Specials

Specials

Fried Fish

$8.49

BBQ Ribs

$8.49

BLT Wrap

$8.49

Beverages

Soda and Drinks

Bottle Water

$0.94

Cafe Free Diet Coke

$1.65

Coffee

$0.94

Coke Can

$1.65

Coke Fountain soda

$1.89+

Coke Zero Can

$1.65

Cranberry Juice

$1.65

Diet Coke Fountain soda

$1.89+

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.65

Diet Tonic

$0.94

Dr Pepper Can

$1.65

Ginger ale Fountain soda

$1.89+

Ginger Ale Zero

$2.59

Half and Half Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Lemonade

$1.89+

Lemonade Can

$1.65

Milk

$1.89

Mt Dew Can

$1.65

Non Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Non Sweet Tea with Lemond

$1.89+

Orange Juice

$2.59

Orange Soda Can

$1.65

Pineapple Juice

$0.47

Redbull

$2.59

Sprint Zero

$1.89

Sprite Fountain soda

$1.89+

Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Sweet Tea with Lemond

$1.89+

Tonic

$0.94

V8

$2.59

Regular Menu

Burgers

CheeseBurger

$4.10

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$4.29

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.04

Hamburger

$3.91

Hamburger Deluxe

$4.10

Hamburger Sub

$5.80

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$4.15

Chicken Salad

$4.10

Club

$5.19

Cold Cut Sub

$5.19

Country Ham

$4.62

Egg Salad

$4.10

Ham & Cheese

$4.10

Tuna Salad

$4.10

Turkey

$3.63

Wrap

$5.14

Bologan

$1.89

Hot Sandwiches

3 Grilled Cheese

$2.83

Fish Sandwich

$5.57

Fried Bologna

$1.89

Grilled Cheese

$2.69

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.91

Patty Melt

$5.19

Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.13

Tuna Melt

$4.15

Bacon Sandwich

$4.15

Reuben

$6.60

Salads

Chefs Salad

$8.49

Cold Plate

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49

Garden Salad

$7.32

Fried Entrees

Butterfly Shrimp

$5.94

Chicken Tenders(4)

$5.94

Shrimp Basket

$5.94

Wing Dings(6)

$5.94

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.65

Chips

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$1.65

Corn

$1.65

Cup of Soup for Special Only

$4.15

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.15

Green Beans

$1.65

Lima Beans

$1.65

Mac and Cheese

$1.65

Macaroni Salad

$1.65

Mashed Potatoes

$1.65

Mozz Sticks

$4.15

Onion Rings

$4.15

Parsley Potatoes

$1.65

Peas

$1.65

Potato Salad

$1.65

Potato Wedges

$4.15

Scalloped Potatoes

$1.65

Shrimp Mac Salad

$1.65

Side Salad

$1.65

Skinny Fry

$4.15

Shrimp Mac

$1.66

Soup

Cup of Soup

$2.83

Bowl Of Soup

$3.58

32 Oz of Soup

$6.51

Cup of Crab

$4.24

Bowl of Crab

$5.19

32 OZ Crab Soup

$10.38

Special with 2 sides

Special 2 sides

Special 2 sides

$8.49
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

235 east 5th street, Frederick, MD 21701

