Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rehoboth Ale House 15 Wilmington Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

15 Wilmington Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Shellfish Chowder

Shellfish Chowder

$13.95

mussels, shrimp, crab, potatoes & veggies, tomato-fennel broth

Cream Of Crab

$11.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, carrot, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$10.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made dressing, croutons

Blueberry Salad

Blueberry Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese, frosted walnut, blueberry-pomegranate vinaigrette (picture showed with grilled chicken.)

Sweet Onion Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Shares

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$15.95

shaved ribeye, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, RAH beer cheese, sriracha ketchup

Bavarian Pretzels

$12.95

whole grain mustard, RAH beer cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95

beer battered spicy cauliflower, celery, side blue

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$17.95

mojo marinated flank steak, blackened shrimp, pepper & onion, mozzarella & cheddar jack, cilantro-lime aioli /

Crispy Brussels

$11.95

flash fried sprouts, pickled onion, white bbq /

Beer Brined Jumbo Wings

$14.95

celery, blue cheese or ranch, tossed with choice of sauce

Flatbreads

Fuggetta 'Bout It

Fuggetta 'Bout It

$14.95

spicy pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, pecorino, crushed red pepper, basil

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$15.95

roasted wild mushrooms, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, mozzarella, balsamic drizzle

Margherita

$13.95

marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil pesto drizzle

Chicken Was First…

$15.95

Sandwiches

Served with kettle chips. Sub any side +$2.00. Sub any side salad +$3.00.

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

marinated chicken breast, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, white BBQ sauce

R.A.H. Burger

R.A.H. Burger

$16.00

8oz house blend patty, cooper sharp, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli

Basic Burger

$14.00

8oz house blend patty, cooper sharp, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, mushroom, cooper sharp, roasted garlic aioli

The Meatball Sub

The Meatball Sub

$15.00

house-made jumbo meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella

Philly Roast Pork

Philly Roast Pork

$16.00

thin sliced house-roasted pork loin, sharp provolone, roasted red pepper & garlic broccoli rabe

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

blackened shrimp piled high & dressed with spicy house remoulade, lettuce, tomato

Blackened Salmon BLT

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, house remoulade, brioche bun

Entrees

V's Salmon

V's Salmon

$25.00

pan seared salmon, lemongrass- ginger soy glaze, jasmine rice, snow peas and carrots

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$38.00

ask your server for the chef's cut and preparation, french fries, arugula salad (price and cut subject to change. picture shows 12oz ribeye.)

Veggie Pasta

$20.00

zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, mushroom, pecorino, crushed reds, basil pesto cream sauce

RAH Fried Rice

$25.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$17.00

Specials

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Table Shares

Garlic Sesame Green Beans

$6.00

Chef's Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Beach Fries

$6.00

Fresh Caprese Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Mommom’s Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Chef D's Tart

$9.00

Cinnamon Pretzels

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding (Copy)

$7.00

Add ons

Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$0.25

Siriachii Ketchup

$0.25

Balsamic Ving

$0.25

Blueberry Ving

$0.25

White BBQ

$0.25

Toast Points

$1.00

BBQ

$0.25

Asian

$0.25

Old Bay

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Truckee

$0.25

Bacon

$1.00

Remoulade

$0.25

Remoulade Spicy

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Salmon

$10.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Oktoberfest

Schnitzel

$11.00

Bratwurst

$7.00

Smoker

Smoked Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Sticky Ribs

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

SweatShirts

Navy Crew Medium

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Crew Large

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Crew XL

$40.00Out of stock

Teal Crew Small

$40.00

Teal Crew Medium

$40.00

Teal Crew Large

$40.00Out of stock

Teal Crew XL

$40.00

2022 Blue Sweatshirt

$40.00

2022 Black & Grey Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hats N Growlers

Corduroy Snap Backs

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

32 Ounce Growler

$5.00

Green n Tan Hat

$25.00

Black n Grey Hat

$25.00

Beige Hat

$25.00

Blue Hat

$25.00

Misc.

Stickers

$1.00

Koozies

$4.00

Dog Bowl

$5.00

Dog Collar

$5.00

Beach Blanket

$25.00

Fanny Pack

$12.00

Socks

$15.00

Rah Glass

$4.00

Shirts

“Home” Shirt

$25.00

Round logo Tank Top

$20.00

Girl’s Cut

$22.00

Mint Grn/Org Stripe

$22.00

Mint Grn Tank/Org Stripe

$25.00

2022 Blue T-shirts

$25.00

2022 Button Ups

$35.00

Food

Sticky Ribs

$16.00

B.E.G. Sammy

$10.00

Nachos

$9.00

RAH Dogs

$13.00

Tater Kegs

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

$8.00

$12 Monday Pork

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sammy

$13.00

Drinks

$7 Football City Wide

$7.00

$7 Football Jack Daniels

$7.00

RAR Lite Buckets

$20.00

$7 Eagles Jameson (GO BIRDS)

$7.00

$7 Monday Captain

$7.00

$4 Twisted Monday Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Go Fish - Downtown - 24 Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
24 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston