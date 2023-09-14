Restaurant info

Renzo's offers a modern twist on Classic Italian cuisine while using the freshest and highest quality ingredients, accompanied by First in Class customer service within an inviting and modern environment. Our Chef selected menu offers a wide range of options, ensuring there is something for everyone. Our Mixologist has crafted signature cocktails that are crowd pleasers as well as a hand selected wine list and spirits. Renzo's offers indoor dinning as well as seating in our large outdoor patio. With a menu selection built for everyone and a modern, inviting environment, Renzo's is San Antonio's premier North Side Restaurant.

Website