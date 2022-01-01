  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Resident Culture Brewing Plaza - 2101 Central Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Resident Culture Brewing Plaza 2101 Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Central Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork & Chives
Shrimp & Chicken
Sweet Pork Belly

Dumplings

Pork & Chives

$10.40

10 count. Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, 5-spice, cooking wine.

Shrimp & Chicken

$10.40

10 count. Ground shrimp, ground chicken, ginger, salt, sesame oil, scallions

Sweet Pork Belly

$10.40

10 count. Pork belly, button mushrooms, soy sauce, cooking wine, char sui powder

Veggie (Vegan)

$10.40

10 count. Shiitake, cabbage, tofu, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5-spice, cumin

Pan Fried Chicken

$6.50

6 count. Springer Mountain chicken thighs, scallions, onions, salt, pepper.

Sides

Dan Dan Fried Rice

$5.50

Fried Jasmine rice with Dan Dan pork, pickled vegetables, and cilantro

Scallion Pancakes

$5.50

Pan-fried scallion pancake. Crispy. One pancake cut into quarters

Donation Options

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafting local, wild ales + clean, hoppy beers in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, NC.

Website

Location

2101 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Calle Sol - 1205 Thomas Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Workman's Friend
orange starNo Reviews
1531 CENTRAL AVE CHARLOTTE, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Smooth Monkey - Plaza Midwood
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Commonwealth Avenue Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Diamond
orange star4.9 • 890
1901 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Midwood Smokehouse Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston