Restaurant info

Restoration Pizza is a place where your differences only matter because they go better together. Where your smile turns my frown, and her brainstorming enriches his heart. Where disabilities are just a part of a greater ability, and a high five can never, ever be done solo. Now, we know our pizza can’t end wars or create a utopian society. It’s just pizza. But when pizza is done the way it should be, it can bring an entire community closer to that feeling of fullness.

Website