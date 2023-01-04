Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restoration Pizza

1607 Alcaldesa Street

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Specialty Pack

Our Holiday Specialty Pack includes your choice of 1 Large House Pizza, 2 Large One Topping Pizzas, 2 orders of our Classic or Seasoned Bread Bites, 2 orders of our Family Sized Nachos, 1 Family House Salad, and 1 Family Specialty Salad. Feeds 10 – 12.

Specialty Pack Items

$99.00

Essentials LG Pack

Our Essentials Large Pack includes our essentials, with your choice of 1 Large House Pizza, 2 Large One-Topping Pizza, and 2 orders of our Family Sized House Salads. Feeds 8 – 10.

Essentials LG Pack Items

$67.00

XL Pack

Our Extra-Large Pack includes your choice of 2 Large One-Topping Pizzas, 2 orders of our Classic or Season Bread Bites, and 1 Family Sized House Salads. Feeds 5 – 7.

XL Pack Items

$46.00

PACKAGE

6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER

6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER

$11.00

This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

$11.00

Inspired by German pilsners, Bosque Lager quenches thirsty palates without sacrificing depth and character. Where this straw-colored, crisp, and brilliant lager deviates from tradition is in a noble dry-hop for a bright and floral aroma. GERMAN–INSPIRED PILSNER 4.8% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF SILVER MEDAL WINNER 2016

6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888

6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888

$11.00

Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

$11.00

Calling all pickle lovers: Pickle Down Economics is a briny gose that’ll bring a pucker to your face! Crisp pickles, fresh dill, and gallons upon gallons of dill juice create an aromatic experience just like popping the lid off a fresh jar of kosher pickles. PICKLE GOSE 6% ABV | 10 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$11.00

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

$11.00

Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

$11.00

What’s more captivating than a hazy IPA that stands above the rest? Ripe fruit aromatics start the Open Space Haze experience, which then washes your palate with soft tropical notes and citrus rind. A blend of our favorite flavor-packed hops finishes it off by delivering the rounded bitterness you crave in an IPA. HAZY INDIA PALE ALE 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk JETTY JACK

6Pk JETTY JACK

$11.00

A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk SCOTIA

6Pk SCOTIA

$11.00

Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$16.99

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

$32.00

Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Lager, Elephants on Parade, Open Space Haze, Pickle Down Economics, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale or 1888 Seltzer.

6pk OLDE BOSQUE PORTER

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restoration Pizza is a place where your differences only matter because they go better together. Where your smile turns my frown, and her brainstorming enriches his heart. Where disabilities are just a part of a greater ability, and a high five can never, ever be done solo. Now, we know our pizza can’t end wars or create a utopian society. It’s just pizza. But when pizza is done the way it should be, it can bring an entire community closer to that feeling of fullness.

