Ripple Cafe - Cambridge 314 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cafe & lounge that specializes in Counter Culture Coffee, fresh baked pastries, sandwiches & craft lunch bowls with a Haitian twist!
Location
314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge