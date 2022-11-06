A map showing the location of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Laguna HillsView gallery

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Laguna Hills

review star

No reviews yet

23972 Avenida de la Carlota

LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

Order Again

Appetizers

Botana Platter

$18.50

Ceviche

$15.95

Chimichangitas

$15.95

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.95

Guacamole

$9.25

Mexi Wings

$15.25

Nachos Grande

$15.95

Potato Skins

$15.95

Rigo Quesadilla

$12.95

Tostadas & Soups

Albondigas Soup

$7.50

Chalupa Salad

$17.25

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Diet Tostada

$11.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Tostada Fajita Salad

$17.25

Tostada Grande

$16.75

Tri Tip Salad

$19.25

Specialties

Arroz con Cam. y Pollo

$19.95

Asada y Camarones

$23.50

Carne Asada

$23.95

Carnitas

$18.95

Chicken Sonora

$19.95

Pasilla Chile Relleno

$15.95

Picado

$20.75

Salmon De La Casa

$21.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Tacos

Steet Tacos

$18.50

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Ult. Fajitas

$25.95

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Combos

One Item Combo

$13.95

Two Item Combo

$16.95

Three Item Combo

$18.50

Favorites

Chicken Sandwhich

$13.25

Enchilada Ranchero

$14.75

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Kid's Eat Free Halloween

Kid's Meal

$6.95

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Rigo Burger

$13.25

Rigo's Especial

$15.75

Taquitos Especial

$15.95

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$19.25

Burrito Supreme

$16.95

Fajita Burrito

$18.75

Rigo's Chimi

$16.95

Ult. Burrito

$18.50

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Flan

$5.50

Flan - Birthday

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Galleta Con Nieve

$8.99

Kahlua Fudge Mudd Pie

$8.99

Kid's Ice Cream - One Scoop

$3.00

A La Carte

A la Beans

$4.50

A la Burrito

$5.99

A la Enchilada

$5.50

A la Flautas

$5.99

A la Guacamole

$3.50

A la Meat 6 oz

$6.00

A la Mini Tostada

$7.50

A la Quesadilla

$6.50

A la Relleno

$6.50

A la Rice

$4.50

A la Sour Cream

$3.50

A la Taco

$5.50

A la Tamale

$5.50

A la Taquitos

$4.50

A la Tortillas

$1.99

Sides

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Fajita Veggies

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeños Fried

$1.00

Jalapeños Pickled

$1.00

Side Fajitas Meat

$6.50

Small Guacamole

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Tropica

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink $

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Straw Lemonade

$4.50

Water

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$15.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.99

Carnitas Hash

$15.99

Huevos Benedictos

$15.99

Huevos California

$15.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Machaca con Huevos

$15.99

Platos para Ninos

$7.50

T.J. Carne Asada

$15.99

Catering

3 ft. Burrito

$59.99

Enchilada Thursday

$25.00

Family Meal Arroz con Camarones y Pollo

$56.00

Family Meal Enchilada and Tacos

$40.00

Family Meals Fajitas

$50.00

Family Taco Tuesday

$25.00

Fiesta Deluxe Combo Catering

$13.00

Fiesta Deluxe Fajitas

$15.00

Rigo's Party Platter

$59.99

Guacamole - Pint

$8.50

Refried Beans - Pint

$6.00

Rice - Pint

$6.00

Salsa - Pint

$7.00

Sour Cream - Pint

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa Large

$16.00

Chips & Salsa Medium

$9.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$4.00

Chips Large

$7.00

Chips Medium

$5.00

Chips Small

$2.50

Salsa 16 oz

$6.50

Salsa 32 oz

$11.00

Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Margaritas

32 oz Margarita

$13.00

32 oz Fruit Margarita

$15.00

32 oz Suprema Margarita

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

Website

Location

23972 Avenida de la Carlota, LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

