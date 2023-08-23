Restaurant info

INFLUENCED BY NORTHERN & SOUTHERN ITALIAN CUISINE. Creating simple dishes grounded in authentic techniques from northern & southern regions of Italy. Incorporating fresh, homemade, and flavorful products to guests. We welcome you to enjoy our handmade pastas, seasonally inspired dishes, alongside a carefully curated Italian wine list & our crafted cocktails. Placed in the lively and vibrant DuPont Circle neighborhood, Rosemarino D’Italia brings people together in a space that’s filled with our personality and inspiration. Our crafted and bustling bar is perfect spot for sipping socializing and savoring our delicious aperitivo. Come to experience a celebration of good eats and good times for lunch, dinner or happy hour. Looking for a venue that fits your lifestyle or needs? Plan your next event at the best Italian cuisine & mind blowing bar! Call or Email us today and ask about our private dining options.

Website