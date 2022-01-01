Lost Sock Roasters - Phillips Cafe 1600 21st st NW
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy cafe with a great selection of delicious bites, great coffee, beer, and wine.
Location
1600 21st st NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
