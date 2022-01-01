Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Sock Roasters - Phillips Cafe 1600 21st st NW

review star

No reviews yet

1600 21st st NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.75

House Espresso

Macchiato

$3.00

House Espresso

Cortado

$3.75

House Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.85

House Espresso

Latte

$4.25

House Espresso

Americano

$2.75

House Espresso

Mocha

$4.75

House Espresso

Flat White

$3.75

House Espresso

Filter Coffee

Drip 8 oz

$2.50

House Coffee

Drip 12 oz

$3.25

House Coffee

Red Eye

$4.25

House Coffee and Espresso

Nitro Brew 12 oz

$4.50

Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew 16 oz

$5.00

Nitro Brew

96 oz Drip Coffee Box

$22.00

Drip Coffee To-Go

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Free Drip - Voter

Drinks

Tea

$3.25

Tea

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

Kids Steamer

$2.00

Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

Superfruit or Black Iced Tea

$3.75

Seasonal Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.50

Food

Pan de Yuca

$2.00

Food

Empanada

$4.00

Food

Empanadas 3 for $11

$11.00

Food

Toast with Spread and homemade jam

$8.00

Brioche or Sourdough Toast w/Jam and Cream Cheese

Egg Sando

$7.00

Food

The Catch

$11.00

Food

Salmon Crogel

$11.00

Food

Turkey Gobbler

$13.00

Food

Extra Aji Sauce

$1.00

Food

Toast with Cream Cheese

$5.50

Food

Tomato Pie

$5.00

HumVee

$13.00

Fig Toast

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait with Grape jam

$8.00

Pie

$5.00

Extra plate

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy cafe with a great selection of delicious bites, great coffee, beer, and wine.

Website

Location

1600 21st st NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TAQUERIA EMISSARY - 2029 P ST NW
orange star4.2 • 165
2029 P ST NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Emissary - 2032 P ST NW
orange star4.2 • 1,364
2032 P ST NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Dupont Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Compliments Only Subs
orange star5.0 • 1
2029 P St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Tiki Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2010 P St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston