Barbeque

Rowdy BBQ

3900 Mill Run Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Order Again

BBQ Meals

Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack St. Louis Style Ribs

$28.00

Half Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Sampler

$26.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Beef Brisket

$18.00

Bun

$0.40

Dozen Buns

$4.50

BBQ Sandwiches

Famous Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

The Big Pig

$8.50

The Whole Hog

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.00

Fish - Chili - Gumbo - Cornbread

Fish

$10.75Out of stock

Chili

$3.00+

Gumbo

$3.00+

No Rice

Out of stock

Cornbread

$1.50

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$5.00

Cheesesteaks

Original Cheesesteak Hoagie

$7.50

Deluxe Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.50

Cajun Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.50

Steak & Potato

$8.50

Triple Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.50

Burgers - Chargrilled 1/3 Pound

Naked Burger

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Hickory Burger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$7.00

Brentwood Burger

$7.00

Knuckle Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

The Roethlis-burger

$7.00

The Big Ben

$8.50

Hot Dogs & Kielbasa

Kielbassa

$7.50

Hot Dog

$2.50Out of stock

Sam Dog

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Wings & Chicken Fingers

Wings (6)

$8.00

Wings (12)

$15.00

Chicken Fingers 4

$7.00

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Pierogies - deep fried (6)

$5.00

Pierogies - deep fried (12)

$8.00

Homemade Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Rowdy Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Pasta Salad

$3.50+Out of stock

Potatoes

Small Fresh Cut Fries

$3.75

Large Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Small Tots

$2.50

Large Tots

$4.00

Children's Menu- 12 & Under

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers (3) & Fries

$6.00

Piglet & Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mounatin Dew

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Free Refills

$2.00

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mounatin Dew

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Free Refills

$2.50

Water

Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Mild Buffalo

$0.25

Hot Buffalo

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Hot BBQ

$0.25

Hot Garlic

$0.25

Butter Garlic

$0.25Out of stock

Rowdy Ranch

$0.25

Creeping Death Habenero

$0.25

Liquid Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.25

Dijonaise

$0.25Out of stock

Horsey

Mayo

Ketchup

Just Fry Chili Small

$0.75Out of stock

Just Fry Chili Large

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktail

$0.30

Tartar

$0.30

Bottle Sauce

$4.50

D-jon-ase

Out of stock

Sam Sauce Side

Sam Dog

$3.50Out of stock

Kraut

Mustard

Italian

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3900 Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Directions

