Ruby Slipper Cafe Metairie_Veterans
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4236 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Parrans Po-boys Metairie - 3939 Veterans Blvd
No Reviews
3939B VETERANS BLVD Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie